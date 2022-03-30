Deadline next week for Kiwanis Easter Parade

If your organization, church group or company wants to stroll down South 48th Street on April 16 with more than four dozen other entities, you only have eight more days to register.
And if you miss out on marching in the 46th annual Kiwanis Ahwatukee Easter Parade, cheer up: you’ll still have a front row seat anywhere along 48th from Warner Road north to Cheyenne Drive the day before Easter to watch the return of Arizona’s largest Easter parade after the pandemic stole one of Ahwatukee’s most iconic community events for two years.
Entries must be submitted by April 7 and you’ll have to plan on taking a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the curb. You can find the form at ahwatukeekiwanis,org and if you have questions, call 480-759-0007 or e-mail msch0007@aol.com.
People also are needed to help Kiwanian Andy Pettyjohn and the rest of the club run the Spring Fling right after the parade at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road. Sign up by calling 602-402-6267 or e-mailing andi@wttaz.com.
Parade Boss Mike Schmitt has lined up some big new additions to the parade, his 30th as the man in charge of securing permits and making sure the parade moves along safely, efficiently and entertainingly.
Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club President Neil Rayes and his fellow members have selected city Councilman Sal DiCiccio as the Grand Marshall for the second time in his eight years in office.
He was selected partly because he will have been termed out by the time the 2023 Easter Parade marches but largely because he helped the club get a break from some $900 in fees the city wanted to charge the small organization for permits.
“The Fire Department wanted $450 but I don’t know why. They said it was a permit for gathering. I call it a parade,” said Schmitt. “So, Sal stepped in and got them to waive it.”
Schmitt is pulling out all the stops for this year’s parade.
Mayor Kate Gallego is attending, as are the Legislative District 18 delegation.
For the first time in a long time, there will be a group of horses as the Gilbert Days Rodeo Queen and her court will be riding their steeds.
That required Schmitt to rustle up some extra volunteers to follow them down the parade route. After all, the horses can’t be expected to wait until the end of the parade to answer Nature’s call and Schmitt doesn’t want other marchers to step on whatever they leave in their wake.
This year as well, all the Shriner’s parade units will be turning out.
In the past, only one of the units turned out with colorfully dressed clowns riding in tiny cars.
“They have upwards of 10 parade units,” Schmitt said. “They’ve got motorcycles, trikes, big cars, 10 guys on a single bike. They’re a parade all by themselves.”
Schmitt said people often mistakenly think they are the parade and they leave after the Shriners march by. Schmitt is sticking them at the end “so I’ll have my big finish.”
The “big finish” is a big deal for the master showman.
“It’s a big deal,” Schmitt said. Years ago, we had a helicopter on a trailer for the big finish. We once had a bus from a double decker bus from London – a big tall thing you could see coming.”
There are a few reasons why marchers must register by next week.
First, Schmitt has to write the script for the commentators who will be positioned at public address stations at the Ahwatukee Country Club and the corners of Ahwatukee Drive, Kiowa Street and Pawnee Street.
Second, Schmitt has to figure out how to deploy the US JCI Senators – members of the global Junior Chamber International Senate Foundation – who help create the lanes of marching units so they will join the main parade line in an orderly manner.
Among the veteran marchers already committed is a group from Mountain View Lutheran Church, the oldest veteran Easter Parade unit.
Pioneering Ahwatukee Realtor Chad Chatteron will be driving Clay Schad, the founder and former owner of the Ahwatukee Foothills News who helped inspire the now-extinct Ahwatukee Jaycees to start an Easter Parade in the first place.
Both Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista high school marching bands will be out in force and several dance troupes also will be on hand as will several Scout units.
And don’t forget: Once the parade is over, the fun continues at Ahwatukee park with the Spring Fling from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with entertainment, vendor and craft booths, an egg hunt and other fun activities that Pettyjohn, Debbie Sullivan and Annlouise Ferguson have organized. Money raised at the Spring Fling helps the Ahwatukee Kiwanis fund their many charitable activities for teens in group foster homes, including the Thanksgiving Dinner, Christmas gift giving and
baby shower.
