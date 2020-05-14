Phoenix city officials will hold on to almost half the $293 million they received in federal pandemic relief funds, putting half the remainder into direct aid for households, businesses and other community needs.
Conceding the total Coronavirus Aid, Relief Economic Security Act allotment isn’t nearly enough to address all the casualties of the pandemic’s economic meltdown, City Council last week approved a variety of programs to help people, businesses and organizations impacted by shutdowns and virus spread.
Although the CARES Act requires all money to be spent by Dec. 31, city officials are holding $143 million in reserves – partly in case of a resurgence of the virus in the fall but also partly in the hope that Congress will lift its prohibition on using the money to compensate local and state governments for severe revenue shortages.
The city estimates that it will lose between $68 million and $128 million in sales tax revenue anticipated for its $1.5 billion budget for 2020-21 alone.
During meetings last week, Council discussed a variety of uses for the CARES Act funds with various members jockeying for assistance for everything from businesses – including tattoo parlors and salons – to arts groups – including individual graffiti artists.
“I’m thinking about the graffiti artist or some of the other artists who have small micro businesses and that’s who we’re trying to support,” said Councilman Carlos Garcia. “I think we can move that money to the micro businesses and a lot of those individuals who create art for a living can probably qualify for that as well.”
Garcia also lobbied for an increase in and quick delivery of aid to small businesses – those employing fewer than 250 people – as city officials projected that 20 to 25 percent of small businesses in Phoenix will be wiped out by shutdowns. Other council members said musicians and artists need help as much as the Phoenix Symphony does.
Garcia also fought to eliminate restrictions on aid to non-citizens, although it was unclear whether federal and state laws would allow that.
“The only thing that should matter is they’re Phoenix residents and having COVID hardships,” he said, drawing a dissent from Ahwatukee Councilman Sal DiCiccio.
Ultimately, Council targeted $75 million for “community investment” programs that include:
• $15 million for businesses, including $5 million in $10,000 grants for impacted small businesses; another $6 million for “micro-businesses,” generally one-man operations; $2 million for arts and culture groups, $1 million for restarting restaurants with up to $10,000 in aid per eatery and $1 million for businesses at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
• $6 million to help crippled businesses pay city water and sewer bills
• $24 million to help up to 10,000 qualifying households pay for three months of utilities and one month’s rent.
• $1 million to install wi-fi in public housing so needy students can access distant learning as well as improve community access for online city services.
• $10 million for homeless people, refugees and asylum seekers.
• $5 million to deliver and provide food for seniors, students and food banks.
• $5 million for virus testing in underserved communities and to assist Maricopa County in contact testing.
Not yet designated from that $75 million pot is $8.9 million.
The city expenses that will absorb another $75 million include $20 million for personal protective gear for first responders and other city workers as well as sanitizing city facilities, including the central booking station for arrested suspects, city offices and buses.
Another $19 million has been allocated for virus-related leave for city workers, and programs identified as “police/fire/emergency management,” “human services, parks and recreation” and “management/accounting/equity oversight.”
A total $10 million will be directed to retrofitting city facilities to reduce virus spread and another $15 million on technical support for city employee telework expenses, 911 telemedicine development and “enhanced e-government capabilities” such as virtual court hearings and public meetings.
Although they will meet monthly starting in July to decide how to spend the remaining $143 million in reserve, council members offered a variety of suggestions.
But the principal one, stressed by Mayor Kate Gallego and others, was protecting against program cuts and layoffs for the city’s approximate 14,000 workers in the hope Congress will allow local governments to fill revenue gaps with relief funds.
Other ideas advanced by council members included installation of showers for homeless people; additional assistance for nonprofits, refugees and asylum seekers; assistance for city-contracted vendors such as janitors, bus drivers, security guards, landscapers and Phoenix Convention Center workers and a resource center and retraining program for city residents who have lost jobs.
The city will also provide a Resurgence Guide for businesses covering technical, safety and legal issues related to post COVID-19 reopening. That guide and information on applying for business grants can be found at Phoenix.gov/Resources.
In detailing the cost of getting money to households for rent and utility help, administration officials gave Council a chart showing how their costs would rise by increasing the help to be provided.
For example, to provide $3 million to help 10,000 households pay their water and sewer bills, it would cost $600,000 in administrative expenses.
To funnel $20 million to help 10,000 households with rent and all utilities, would soar to $4 million, the chart showed, while the city needs $4 million to dole out $20 million in utility and rent help to 10,000 households.
“We could not provide any of these services without” the administrative costs being covered by relief money, Assistant City Manager Deanna Jonovitch told Council.
She and others also portrayed a dire future for many residents struggling to pay utility bills, especially as the moratorium on electricity disconnects expires June 1.
Cynthia Zwick, director of the nonprofit Wildfire that is working with the city to administer the household relief program, said the pandemic and resulting business shutdowns and layoffs were putting more residents on the brink of homelessness.
“Members of the community right now are struggling with all of these services,” Zwick said in outlining the need for a program that helped people pay rent and utilities.
“We know that more than one in every three Phoenix households are paying 30 percent or more of their income on housing-related costs,” Zwick said.
“I think it’s incredibly important that we do offer mortgages and utilities. I agree that we should go for the $20 million.
“I’m sure at this point if we don’t do that, we will be pushing a lot of people into homelessness. People are already one paycheck away from being homeless. So, I think it’s incredibly important that we move on this as soon as possible.”
