A pair of Ahwatukee rivals teamed up to raise awareness for social injustice both in Arizona and across the country last Wednesday, peacefully marching through the streets.
Members of the Ahwatukee community and others in the surrounding area joined the boys’ basketball teams from Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe for the “Rivals for Justice,” an initiative created by the two head coaches of the teams to raise awareness concerning police brutality.
“We wanted to do something peaceful in the community,” Desert Vista head boys basketball coach Gino Crump said. “The thought was, if we get our rival, our sworn enemy, to come together for a good cause it would be a good thing for the community.”
Crump and Mountain Pointe basketball coach Kaimarr Price brainstormed the idea just two weeks prior to the march. Crump initially thought it would only involve about 50 people, which included players and their families. However, as word quickly spread on social media, more members of the community and the boys’ basketball team from South Mountain joined in.
A crowd of nearly 300 people left the Mountain Pointe parking lot with Price leading the way. The group peacefully marched through the streets of Ahwatukee with the help of an escort from Phoenix Police.
Cars passing by honked in support of the group along their 4.6-mile journey.
“It’s encouraging,” Price said of the support. “Being from Ahwatukee myself, it’s great to see the community embracing change, embracing unity. That’s a huge thing to me. I love it.”
The premise of the march stemmed from other protests that have sparked across the country since George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by Minneapolis police after an officer knelt on the back of his neck for nearly 9 minutes. In a widely seen video of his death, Floyd can be heard pleading to officers to relieve pressure, saying repeatedly, “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd’s death, along with the slaying of Phoenix native Dion Johnson at the hands of Department of Public Safety officers on the same day, resulted in numerous protests across the Phoenix area, many of which called for police reform and for social justice and racism.
Malik Mack, who is heading into his senior season at Desert Vista, said he immediately wanted to be involved when he heard about the “Rivals for Justice” march.
“I was kind of surprised how we would set it up between DV and Mountain Pointe, but it all came together, and we all had a nice time,” Mack said. “When two rivals come together for something like this, it shows how powerful it really is and how strong the black community and everyone believes in creating a better future.”
Mark Brown, who started as a freshman last season for Mountain Pointe, was caught off guard by the amount of people that attended the march. He was equally surprised to see a number of young children.
“It’s great that everybody came out to support,” Brown said. “I didn’t think it was going to be this many, to be honest. We all thought this was a great thing we were doing.”
Custom shirts were made for all the players and families to wear during the march. The shirts donned both school logos and the name of the event. Others in the group wore custom shirts, some with the phrase, “I can’t breathe” in bold lettering.
Many in the group also carried homemade signs that were similar to ones seen on national television during large protests in Phoenix and other cities across the country.
It took the group nearly two hours to complete the walk, which took them along 48th Street and Chandler Boulevard, two of the busiest streets in Ahwatukee. Water stations were set up along the route where water bottles were handed out. Many of those involved wore masks or other protective face coverings.
When the group reached the park, a number of people spoke to the group. Alumni of both schools, including Maricopa County Board of Supervisors candidate Jevin Hodge spoke to the group. Some speakers shared their own stories of racial profiling, while others offered word of encouragement to continue fighting for change.
Tempe Union High School District Assistant Superintendent of District Operations, Safety and Student Support also spoke along with district governing board President Berdetta Hodge, who praised the group for what they had accomplished in bringing a voice to the Ahwatukee community.
“I want to tell you guys how proud I am to see you here,” Hodge said while addressing the group. “If no one stands up for it, you need to stand up for it because you have to tell us what to do because we haven’t done a good job. I was out here protesting the same way in the 90s when Rodney King got beat up by the police. It still hasn’t changed and we haven’t figured out that problem. Maybe it’s up to you guys.
“I’m so proud of you guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.