Horizon Honors Secondary School in Ahwatukee now has a new part-time school resource officer, thanks to a state Department of Education grant.
Phoenix Police Officer Jeremy Martin “will serve as our liaison to the Phoenix Police Department as well as a law enforcement ambassador for our community members,” Horizon spokeswoman Melissa Hartley said last week.
Hartley said Martin will fill a variety of roles, that include “promoting a safe learning environment, fostering relationships with students, and providing resources to school leadership” but that he will only be on campus a few days a week.
“Families may see him inside and outside of our buildings before and after school. Students may see him during the school day in the classrooms, during lunch, and at other school-day activities,” she said.
Martin has over 13 years of SRO experience in school districts across the Valley.
Prior to becoming an SRO, he was a field-training officer and an academy recruit training officer. He also was a patrol officer for many years in the South Mountain Precinct area.
“I very much enjoy the rewarding experience of the school environment,” Martin said. “I strive to build long-lasting positive relationships with my Horizon Honors community. I see my role in the school as a guardian, mentor, role model of good citizenship, and law enforcement resource.
“I use the lessons provided by the Department of Education to build trust and understanding with teachers and students in the classroom setting.”
