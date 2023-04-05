On April 17, Sal DiCiccio will wake up as a Phoenix City Council member and go to bed that night as Citizen Sal.
In between, term limits will have brought to a close two decades of service on the council for the Ohio native, longtime Ahwatukee homeowner and current Biltmore resident as he turns over his seat to Kevin Robinson.
DiCiccio may be one of the longest-serving – if not the longest – City Council members in modern Phoenix history, having successfully run for the District 6 seat in 1994 and 1998 and then in three successive elections between 2009 and 2017.
Those victories came despite a pugnacious posture on the council that earned him no small number of political enemies.
Those enemies included some of his more liberal colleagues who opposed – among other things – his unwavering and vocal support of police; developers that tried to pick taxpayers’ pockets for costly incentives; and city worker unions, which launched a quickly sputtering effort in 2011 to recall him for trying to cut their benefits.
As unabashed as he is of those fights, DiCiccio is even prouder of his accomplishments in office, both city-wide and for Ahwatukee.
“There isn’t one thing out there that I haven’t touched – not one positive direction that we’ve been in,” he boasted in an interview about his impact in Ahwatukee.
Yet, he also stressed the credit is not his alone: “It was always done with other people.”
Asked what he was proudest of, he seemed unable to single out just one or even a half dozen actions.
Instead, he produced a mind-boggling 17-page list of accomplishments he either initiated or helped drive to fruition.
On the city-wide front, they range from helping to streamline city permitting and inspection processes to speed up business and job development in Phoenix and strengthening Phoenix-Mexico business ties to a string of battles over city spending.
“I’ve always been in a battle, so it’s never easy,” he said. “I’d say taking on the downtown power brokers was the most challenging time of my life.”
In Ahwatukee, his list covers accomplishments big and small, touching a gamut of landmarks like the Preserve, the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, Pecos Park and the Warner Elliot Loop, as well as little-publicized improvements to parks and helping to get various community activities off the ground.
He also cites a number of accomplishments that he helped move off the drawing board and into reality that may not be known in Ahwatukee but meant a lot to residents in District 6’s other villages.
Among them are a successful fight to stop a planned reduction of Central Avenue’s lanes, helping to save Phoenix Memorial Stadium and Papago Park and water infrastructure improvements in Camelback Village.
All in all, not bad for the son of Italian immigrants who couldn’t speak English when he started first grade at the now-gone Isaac Elementary School in Maryvale, where his parents first moved not long after he was born in Youngstown, Ohio.
Indeed, one accomplishment he seems particularly proud of is being a faithful and loving son; choking up a bit when he briefly spoke of his parents during the interview.
“My mom and dad, I’m really proud of,” he said, crediting them with a work ethic that drove his ambition in college as he majored in business. “They had a sixth grade and a fourth grade education and I was the first to graduate from junior high school, high school, college.”
Early years in Ahwatukee
DiCiccio was working in real estate when he settled in Ahwatukee in 1986 and began working with some of the community’s pioneers – people like Ahwatukee Foothills News founder and long-time owner Clay Schad; Rick Savagian, owner and founder of Mountainside Martial Arts, Ahwatukee’s
oldest business; and Realtor Chad Chadderton.
“We all worked together as a team. Everything had to require teamwork back then and it still does.”
Together, that foursome started the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce in 1994 and worked to fund the Fourth of July fireworks spectacular that continued for several decades until the development of the South Mountain Freeway killed the hugely popular tradition in 2017.
DiCiccio had been bitten by the politics bug in the early 1990s, he said, after Schad and Savagian told him “we need someone on council to look after this area, someone who’s focused on our community.”
“We had only 25,000 people in Ahwatukee back then – maybe only 15,000,” he recalled. "It was such a low number There was really nothing developed west of, let’s say 36th Street.”
He jumped into the 1993 campaign, winning 51% of the vote in a four-man race.
And it wasn’t long afterward that he put on the gloves for his first fight with the city and developers.
“When I first took office, there were 11,000 or more apartment units planned for the area. So I started to push for down-zoning to single-family homes. I went to all the property owners in the area and said, ‘Look, housing is better. Why don’t you rezone your property? Maximize your money right now to get homes built.’
“Even in Lakewood, you would have had thousands more apartments there if we hadn’t brought in more single-family homes, and we did it.”
On the flip side, DiCiccio said he also led an effort to develop small businesses and strip malls in Ahwatukee so that residents didn’t have to cross I-10 as often for basic necessities. One achievement in that category involved leading the
negotiations with the owner of the junkyard that once existed at 48th Street and Ray Road.
That helped transform the area into the successful shopping district it is today. At the same time, DiCiccio collaborated with Vestar to bring the AMC Ahwatukee 24 to the community and later, he persuaded it to donate land at the same intersection for Phoenix’s first police substation.
Helping Ahwatukee play
DiCiccio’s very first pro-Ahwatukee project, however, was mid-wifing the development of Telegraph Pass Trail.
He negotiated a deal with one of Ahwatukee’s early developers, Del Webb, to donate 12 acres of new Preserve land and pay for the trailhead parking lot and water fountain as well as the trail itself.
That was the first of several major efforts he spearheaded to enhance the South Mountain experience. He worked with the Club West HOA to create the Bursera Trailhead at 19th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, complete with a parking lot.
He successfully pushed the city to acquire another 140 acres in that same area for Preserve land and protect it from development.
He also prodded the city Parks and Recreation Department to make significant improvements of the Warpaint Trailhead – where he also a few years ago stopped in its tracks a homeowner’s illegal effort to prevent hikers from parking along War-paint Drive right near the trailhead.
The Preserve wasn’t the only land DiCiccio helped preserve for the community’s play and recreation.
Though he doesn’t take credit for the idea of creating Pecos Park, DiCiccio took charge of finding money to develop it.
“I inherited dirt,” he said. “We had no money.”
When he was told the city administration had squirreled away some $2.5 million in developer impact fees, DiCiccio was able to direct that to develop the 80-acre park.
The development of the park itself was followed by his successful effort to land a community center for Pecos, then the addition of a senior citizens center – Phoenix’s first – and, only a few years ago, the 16-court pickleball complex – the city’s largest.
Other recreation areas in Ahwatukee also were born or enhanced because of DiCiccio’s efforts in the corridors of City Hall: 27 trees and a new playground at Western Star Park, a brand-new playground at Mountain Vista Park, the recent conversion of tennis courts at Desert Foothills Park for dual use as pickleball courts; and a playground at Vista Canyon Park with loads of features for kids.
Fights and public safety
Many of DiCiccio’s fights with the Phoenix administration and some of his council colleagues occurred on the bigger stage of City Hall and many of them involved taxpayer dollars.
Often he was a lone wolf – or one of a small pack of lone wolves – who didn’t have the votes to block expensive developer-friendly deals.
Such was the case with the 1,000 room downtown Phoenix Sheraton Hotel, which ultimately cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars in operating costs before the city finally sold it in 2017 for $50 million less than it paid for it.
In Ahwatukee, the fights often involved the community’s character and quality
of life.
Such was the case with DiCiccio’s involvement with golf course owner Wilson Gee.
DiCiccio was a vocal critic of efforts by Gee and his business partners to turn the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course into a residential community and Gee’s 2016 decision to end irrigation of the Club West Golf Course.
Because both sites were privately owned, DiCiccio couldn’t do much beyond putting the community’s spotlight on them.
Attorney Tim Barnes and his two homeowner clients ultimately stopped the Lakes’ conversion to homes.
But DiCiccio does take credit for pushing through an ordinance that stopped Gee from surrounding the Lakes course with barbed wire.
“I started working with him to try to find ways to make things compatible,” he said. “But he wanted to develop it all out. Then he put up the barbed wire fence, so we created a new ordinance.”
“I realized he was trying to create a war in the community and I was not going to allow that, so I fought him on everything because it was so disrespectful to those old people who live in that community.”
DiCiccio said he couldn’t do anything with the Club West course, which Gee sold to four businessmen who have been locked in litigation with a homeowners group ever since they bought it over three years ago.
Though he thinks the owners’ proposal to restore the course but sell parts of it for housing development “is a win in that community,” he said:
“The problem is you’ve got people now emotionally invested and when people let their emotions get in the way, they don’t make logical decisions that are long-term. …You have to have an acknowledgement that everybody has a right. It’s never 100% one way. Even people that own property there still don’t have a right to do every single thing that they want to do.”
DiCiccio was more instrumental and successful, however, in other fights involving Ahwatukee directly.
For example, he led the effort to make South Pointe Parkway a public thoroughfare after learning the owners could restrict it to private use at will.
One of his biggest fights involved the South Mountain Freeway.
Freeway fight
DiCiccio was part of a broad coalition of prominent local officials and community leaders who waged a years-long, ultimately unsuccessful fight to stop the freeway and then ease its impact on the community.
The group included former state representatives Jill Norgaard and Bob Robson and, later, former Sen. Sean Bowie; the grassroots Ahwatukee-residents-driven Protect Arizona’s Resources and Children and their lawyer Howard Shanker; and now-former HOA presidents Mike Hinz of Club West and Bill Fautsch of Foothills.
One accomplishment DiCiccio led in the freeway fight involved a utility road near 32nd Street that the Arizona Department of Transportation planned to open only for its crews.
He led a delegation of officials that negotiated to allow city first responders to use it, providing a vital emergency access to Desert Vista High and other nearby schools that otherwise would not exist if fire or police crews needed to bypass Ahwatukee streets to reach them.
“I was never a fan of the freeway,” DiCiccio said, adding that his lobbying helped persuade ADOT to locate its path a bit farther south and away from more Ahwatukee homes.
“I wanted to make sure that all the homes were protected,” he said, noting his campaign for high sound walls to reduce the impact of freeway noise on adjacent residential neighborhoods.
He also was an early proponent of the multiuse recreational path running alongside the freeway.
“That was a thing that the cycling community wanted,” he said. “I’m not a cyclist but I love those guys because it shows you have a good community whenever you see bikes on the street. It shows people want to be outdoors. It’s intrinsic to what (a community) is.”
Looking at the freeway now, DiCiccio conceded, “ADOT did an amazing job. I know people complained about them. But the State of Arizona and ADOT did an incredible job. I want to make sure they get kudos for the work that they did on that. They built the walls high enough, you know, for sound even though you never have 100%. But they did a lot of work to try to mitigate all the problems.”
“The one thing that bothers me,” he added, “was the cut they made through the mountain. I’m very protective of our mountains, and our preserves. The cut in the mountain was a big deal.”
Public safety first
DiCiccio also has been a vocal proponent of public safety and his presence on social media in that arena has intensified over the past few years in reaction to the so-called “defund police” movement.
His support for police and concern about public safety, though, date back to his early years on the council where Ahwatukee is concerned.
He recalled how in the community’s early years, the absence of any development in the community’s western half made Chandler Boulevard a popular strip for drag racing. “I wanted to shut it down because these kids were going out there and they were racing cars,” he said.
Initially, he recalled, he couldn’t get majority support on council to
reduce speed on the boulevard because five members “didn’t want to stop development.”
But two weeks after a 5-4 vote against his measure, council reconsidered and passed it after DiCiccio continued to harangue his colleagues. “I told them people are going to die.”
While he has been almost strident in his denunciation of groups seeking to reduce funding for Phoenix Police, DiCiccio said he has developed a respect for a leader of that movement on council – South Phoenix Councilman Carlos Garcia, who lost his bid for re-election last month and will be exiting City Hall the same day DiCiccio does.
“I like Carlos,” he said. “He’s anti-police. He’s a socialist – all that, right? But we actually get along very well.”
Looking at the future
Even in his final months in City Hall, DiCiccio made public safety in Ahwatukee a top priority.
He persuaded Mayor Kate Gallego – with whom he has frequently locked horns – to join with him in lobbying the administration for funding a fourth fire station in under-served far-west Ahwatukee.
City Manager Jeff Barton agreed to include money in the coming 2023-24 capital budget to build the fire station on city-owned land on the northwest corner of 19th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard within the next two years.
Moreover, Barton also gave in to their request for funding in the coming fiscal year to train the personnel that will staff it.
The unprecedented action means that when the station opens, it will immediately be ready to serve the community with a full crew.
DiCiccio said that when he drives through Ahwatukee, nostalgia mingles with a sense of pride.
He makes no apologies for being the community’s megaphone in City Hall and helping to rally Ahwatukee leaders to pressure officials to fund improvements.
“We had to become so vocal that you could get the attention on the city staff, the attention of the mayor.”
Throughout Ahwatukee, he sees intersections that now have signals that might not have been there had if he had not lobbied for them, trailheads where parking lots brim with hikers’ vehicles, business areas that once were barren desert.
And he is proud of some things he
does not see in Ahwatukee, those he fought against.
“I cannot look back and say there’s
one thing that I wish I would have established in Ahwatukee that’s not already there,” he said.
He’s proud of the people he appointed to the Village Planning Committee, although their continuation on the panel will be up to Robinson after he takes office April 17.
On a city-wide basis, DiCiccio said that as a citizen, he will have the same concerns about excessive spending and debt that he had as a council member.
He said Phoenix is fortunate to have a city manager like Barton, praising his fiscal prudence. But he worries council will continue to ignore issues like the $3.5 billion unfunded police and fire pension liability.
DiCiccio also worries about police morale – which has driven an unprecedented vacancy in their ranks – and fears it will continue to erode unless the department has a champion on council as vocal as he has been.
“I’ve been defending them since 2019,” he said. “We’ve had multiple people come into chambers – and still do – talking about how police are rapists and murderers. I pushed back hard on them because the police have to hear that. No one else on the council was saying anything positive about the police and it was embarrassing to be up there, quite frankly, and see these constant attacks and nobody defending them.”
Asked about whether a run for another public office is in the future, DiCiccio
replied:
“Everyone asks me that. And the answer is, I don’t know. I don’t want to say yes. I don’t want to say no. You know, I’m really sad. I’m really very proud of the work I did there. I’m extremely proud.”
He’s also proud if people also remember him as a populist on City Council.
“I’m a Republican. I’m a capitalist. But at the end of the day, the public is in charge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.