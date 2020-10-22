Now that Tempe Union High School District is equipping every student with a laptop, parents are being billed $30 annually for a new Laptop Protection Program to cover much of the cost of replacing or repairing them.
The Governing Board last week approved the program, which reduces the parent’s cost significantly if a laptop breaks.
The board in June approved spending $2 million to equip every incoming freshman with a laptop that they will use as long as they are enrolled in a district school. They keep those laptops until they graduate or leave the district.
“Laptops are checked out to students for daily classroom and homework purposes, much like textbooks, and are expected to be returned to the district at the end of the school year in good working condition,” the administration said in a memo to the board.
“Parents and students will be required to complete and sign a Technology User Agreement, which acknowledges expectations and financial responsibility,” it continued, though it indicated the protection program is voluntary.
If parents don’t want the protection program, they could pay dearly if something goes wrong.
For example, replacing the entire machine would cost $525 instead of the $200 it would cost if they’ve purchased the district’s insurance.
If the motherboard goes on the fritz, parents would pay only $20 if they’re insured – or fork out $210 if they’re not. If the screen cracks, they’d also pay $20 – not the $130 it would cost without the protection plan.
“We want our students to have some ownership in the game and accountability with a device that we are literally giving to them,” Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil explained, likening the protection plan to insurance that Best Buy customers can buy for devices bought there.
But Mendivil also said the district would create a student resource fund that would help students whose families can’t afford the insurance.
“I don’t want to have any of our students being a position where they can’t afford even the nominal fees that in the event something happens,” he said. “We are committed as a district to have a student resource fund, if you will, to help offset when families are struggling and they don’t have the resources to pay if something wrong.”
He also said the district understands that devices aren’t perfect and that they can break down through no fault of the student.
Mendivil also was asked about the district’s recovery of laptops that were loaned to students when campuses were closed last spring and had to be returned in late May.
“We were able to retrieve a large majority of our devices back, especially from our returning students,” he said, adding that it was a little more difficult with students who graduated or didn’t return this year.
He said the district IT department and high school administrators are “still struggling to get those back,” adding that as many as 600 to 700 laptops were never returned but that those efforts have whittled the number of missing laptops “down to a couple of hundred – I think even less than 200 now.”
The district is able to track the devices so that if they are not returned at the end of the year, officials can track down who hasn’t brought them back.
