Sheraton, 50th Street projects continue advance

Plans for two complexes that would bring over 600 new apartments along the eastern edge of Ahwatukee advanced in separate city and county actions last week.
The Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee on Jan. 23 voted 6-2 to recommend Phoenix Planning Commission approval tomorrow, Feb. 2, of a rezoning request that would pave the way for six buildings housing 417 units on 50th Street near Thistle Landing Drive about 1,500 feet north of Elliot Road.
Meanwhile, a Scottsdale developer asked the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to allow it to convert the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain site at 51st Street and Elliot Road into an apartment building and added adjacent buildings that would bring 184 to 188 apartments to a nearly 8-acre site on 51st Street at Elliot Road.
In both cases, the complexes would produce “highly amenitized” complexes aimed at high-income tenants, according to developers Everest Holdings and P.B. Bell, which are seeking approval of the 50th Street project from the city, and Caliber Development, which wants to transform the 8-acre hotel site on a county island.
In both cases, county and city planning staffs have approved the developers’ plans. Because the Sheraton development is on a county island, the city has no jurisdiction over the project.
County supervisors could vote as early as Feb. 8 on Caliber’s proposal while final action by Phoenix City Council on the 50th Street project could take a few weeks longer since it is only going before the Planning Commission at 6 p.m. tomorrow for its consideration.
Caliber wants to convert the six-story, 160-room hotel into a refurbished high-rise with 100 units and add a total of 84 single-family two-floor apartment buildings with garages and driveways around it, demolishing the convention center-ballroom attached to the hotel.
P.B. Bell and Everest Holdings want to raze what they call an under-utilized two-building office complex on nearly 14 acres at 15210 S. 50th St. and build four three-story buildings that would surround two four-story, 56-foot-high structures and a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse and swimming pool.
Developers in both cases pointed out their respective sites are currently underutilized for a variety of reasons.
P.B. Bell and Everest say the office complex they want to demolish has steadily lost tenants to newer and more efficient buildings as well as to shifting work habits that see more people work remotely from their homes.
Caliber said the Sheraton, which replaced an older hotel, never got traction as a destination for travelers.
Both developers also say their projects will stimulate more retail growth along Elliot, Warner and even Ray roads between the I-10 and 48th Street.
And they are promising developments rich with high-end amenities both on the grounds and inside the units that will attract high-income professionals.
While county planning staff in a report told the supervisors that no one has opposed the Sheraton plan and one neighbor endorsed it, several neighbors have urged rejection of the 50th Street project until the city finds ways to reduce heavy traffic congestion already in the area..
They also have pointed to a nearby set of three warehouses currently being built that developer Via West has said could generate as many as 1,800 vehicle trips, mostly semi-trailers, onto 50 Street.
Concerns about traffic and skepticism over the developers’ claims of the high-end nature of the 50th Street project were voiced by some Village Planning Committee members during their meeting last week.
Stressing “we are in dire need of affordable housing and that higher-density housing is the only way we’re going to meet that over the next 10 years,” Committee member Mike Schiller said he thought the project made sense because “I’ve watched (the office complex) decline over the past 10 or 15 years.”
But Schiller went on to question the developers’ commitment to maintaining the high-end complex, citing a complex at 44th Street and McDowell Road that “had very nice amenities” when it opened and deteriorated over the last 10 years to the point where “people were scrambling to get out” as a result of “a dramatic increase in vandalism” and other problems, including drug dealers.
“Now you and every other multifamily unit developer in the metro area is making the same exact claim for who your target audience is,” Schiller said. “I would want to meet all these young professionals that are moving into our economy from all over the United States and into metro Phoenix. Our primary source of population is people moving here from industrial states and college students.”
“Are you as the developer going to maintain your presence in the facility for 10 years to help maintain what you’re desiring to accomplish? Or are you going to flip it to a real estate aggregator so you can move on to the next project?”
P.B. Bell CEO R. Chapin Bell pointed to his Scottsdale company’s track record of owning properties as long as 15 years, adding,” A lot of that is a function of the market, and of the investors there. …Our strategy as it relates to this asset hasn’t been determined.”
“But if there’s an asset location that makes sense for long-term hold, this
is one of those locations,” Bell added, stating:
“And it’s important for us that we maintain the asset because we know that this is people’s homes, they’re coming home every day, to live here so it’s important to maintain that. We know today that people have choices. You know, there’s a large percentage of the people that live in apartment communities, they can buy a home, but they choose to live in a high-quality apartment.”
Schiller replied, “You used the magic words in my book: You said ‘people’s homes.’ I’ve seen too many developers not use that phrase. I applaud you for that.”
To make their case for the need for more housing, the developers said Ahwatukee currently has 22 apartment communities totaling 6,592 units – all built between 1985 and 2014.
Since 1999, they said, only two complexes with a total 510 units have been built.
But some of Schiller’s colleagues and at least one nearby resident weren’t convinced by Bell’s assurances or the developers’ traffic study.
A traffic consultant hired by the developers said the complex will add only about 200 vehicles to the morning and afternoon rush hours despite the fact it will have more than 700 parking spaces.
Resident Constance Holcomb stressed her disappointment that the meeting was not in-person – City Council has not yet allowed planning committees to meet other than online – and said “somebody has to address the traffic concerns because this is extremely dangerous for us who live here.”
Developers’ attorney Manjula M. Vaz said she and her clients were sympathetic to the traffic concerns, but added, “I think it’s a larger conversation with the city and District 6.”
On traffic, Vaz said, “It’s not just here. It’s everywhere. …We’re happy to continue to work with this committee and neighbors on traffic as best we can.”
The developers also said they worked with a third-party traffic engineer and the city to study the project’s impact.
But VPC member Mike Maloney took issue with Vaz’s explanation of how the city evaluates a project’s impact on traffic, noting the city’s conclusion that the massive Upper Canyon development on Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues would have no significant impact.
“Respect for the traffic department is at a real high point right now,” he told Vaz, who only said, “I appreciate that.”
Maloney and member-Realtor Suzanne Sharer cast the two votes against recommending Planning Commission approval.
Tracking the complexes
To address the city Planning Commission or listen to its 6 p.m. Feb. 2 meeting online, go to phoenix.gov/cityclerksite/PublicMeetings/230202007.pdf. The meeting is virtual only.
For information on when the county supervisors might consider the Sheraton project during in-person meetings or online, check for agenda updates at maricopa.gov/324/Board-of-Supervisors-Meeting-Information.
