Ahwatukee Leatherneck to become state Veterans Hall of Famer

After more than 32 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, both active duty and Reserves, longtime Ahwatukee resident Steven Weintraub retired in 2019, achieving the rank of colonel.
On Friday, Oct. 14, Weintraub will be inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame, an honor only 13 other veterans of all branches will receive this year.
Founded in 2001 by the Unified Arizona Veterans, the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society honors “outstanding state veterans who have made significant personal contributions to their community, state or nation.”
His service far exceeded that threshold.
During more than three decades of service, Weintraub was deployed in the Middle East, Africa and far east Asia, earning the Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service Medals, and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal among other honors.
Since retiring, Weintraub has continued his service with his involvement in veteran’s organizations and initiatives throughout Arizona and nationwide.
He currently is chief strategy officer at the national Veteran Tickets Foundation, or Vet Tix, a nonprofit that provides free event, concert and sports tickets to veterans and service members with the aim of reducing stress, strengthening family bonds and encouraging connections with local communities.
His passion for ensuring that transitioning service members and veterans can connect with resources they need grows from his own experiences.
“When it comes to supporting our veterans and their families, for me it’s a way to continue to give back to those who served. I don’t want others to endure the challenges I experienced so I try to find a balanced approach to pay it forward,” he said.
His involvement with the Marines began while he was still a student at Arizona State University, where he’d enrolled following graduation from Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School.
He had just completed his sophomore year at ASU when he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves in April 1987 and began training in San Diego on May 18 of that same year, graduating on Aug. 7.
“Although I enlisted in the Reserves while in college, my master plan included enrolling in the Marine Officer program Platoon Leaders Course while at ASU, which I completed, to be commissioned as a Marine officer upon graduation from ASU and completion of Marine Corps Officer Candidate School,” Weintraub wrote in an email.
Entering the Corps, Weintraub planned to make it a long-term commitment, until U.S. economics intervened.
“I did intend to make it a 20-year career. However, after Operation Desert Storm, the Department of Defense incorporated a large-scale reduction of manpower across all branches,” he said.
“After my initial four-year contract of service, I was able to extend for an additional year on active duty, however, I was not retained on active duty due to the cutbacks. Therefore, I was separated from active duty in 1995 and joined the Marine Reserves.”
During his service in the Reserves, Weintraub was mobilized to active duty three times, two of which included combat tours in Iraq – including the 2003 Operation Iraqi Freedom.
It was during the ‘down time’ between deployments that Weintraub discovered how difficult it could be on veterans
leaving active duty or between Reserves call-ups.
“When I was separated from active duty in 1995, there were hardly any veteran service organizations aside from the VFW and American Legion – especially veteran service organizations focused on assisting service members with their transition back to civilian life,” he said.
“My transition was very challenging, the economy wasn’t good and even with my leadership experience – including in combat environments and my university education – I struggled to find meaningful employment,” he said.
“Fellow veterans who had programs designed to provide me with the tools and networks to connect me and my fellow vets with employers seeking my skill sets, willingly took my money but fell fantastically short of achieving their end of the agreement.”
When he finally found employment, it wasn’t in his skill set.
His first job was “removing and painting stripes and gluing reflectors on streets and highways throughout the state, quite often in triple-digit heat.”
Worse, his boss had been suspended by the company three times for failing drug tests that were mandated under their employer’s federal contract.
“It was a physical and mental challenge to forge forward,” Weintraub recalled.
Yet, as a Leatherneck, “the Marine Corps instilled in me to persevere in the face of adversity.”
In 2000, as a major in the Reserves, Weintraub earned his masters degree in business administration, which he put to use in his volunteer work with Vet Tix and as a board member, and as a director with the Navajo Code Talkers. He also serves on the planning board for the Navajo Code Talkers Museum project.
Weintraub learned of his inclusion in the 2022 Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in a voicemail message.
“I’d missed the call and the HOF member who’d called wanted to let me know before the weekend as she was traveling out of town and wouldn’t have phone signal access,” he related. “When I heard the voicemail, I was in complete surprise. It took me a few moments for it to sink in.
“I did later receive an official letter informing me of this honor.”
Weintraub is humbled by his selection.
“To be selected to be among such a finite number of accomplished veterans in Arizona that have achieved so much in the name of supporting veterans and their families is not something I thought I’d ever be considered for,” he said, emotionally. “Not only is it humbling, but also a responsibility to represent the AZHOF as an ambassador.”
The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame has inducted fewer than 500 of the nearly 500,000 veterans living in the state.
Weintraub’s wife, Bijal Patel-Weintraub, said she, too, was moved to learn on the honor being bestowed on her husband.
“When Steve received the call, I was quite touched. I may have teared up a bit,” she recalled. “Steve has dedicated his entire adult life to service to his country and moreover to helping those who served. To see his contributions recognized at this level is extraordinary. I am incredibly proud of him.”
The couple and their family will attend the induction ceremony of the 2022 Arizona Hall of Fame Society held at Talking Stick Resort.
They have lived in Ahwatukee since 2009 and share their home with Steve Weintraub’s son and Bijal Patel-Weintraub’s stepson, Zach.
For more information on the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame see AVHOF.org. To learn more about Vet Tix see Vettix.org.
