Arizonans in the highest priority categories of risk or need could get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks.
But they won’t be risk-free for weeks after that. And it won’t be until summer or early fall before everyone who wants to get inoculated will be able to do so.
State Health Director Cara Christ on Friday laid out the preliminary schedule for when vaccines will be delivered to health care providers and others. She figures the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be administered as early as Dec. 15.
That first group, though, is going to be limited to about 383,750 people.
That, said Christ, is what she figures Arizona will get as its share of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – assuming both are given final approval this month by the Food and Drug Administration – based on the fact that Arizona’s population is about 2 percent of the nation.
Christ’s briefing came several days after she and Gov. Doug Ducey at the press conference discussed the surging virus.
Ducey refused to put any new mitigation measures or restrictions in place.
He specifically rejected a proposal by the chief medical officers of several Arizona hospitals to order a curfew, close restaurants to indoor dining and cancel group athletic activities.
Instead, Ducey said he is relying on the idea that Arizona will have sufficient hospital beds to treat those who get ill in the interim.
Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health, said last week the problem now is that Arizona is no longer the only state with a surge – making it difficult to recruit help from elsewhere.
And while Banner is in the process of filling 1,500 positions, she said efforts are still underway to hire 900 more.
Bessel said the picture in Arizona is “grim,’’ predicting that Banner hospitals will hit 125 percent of bed capacity this month and even exceed that briefly in January.
The most recent data from the Arizona Department of Health Services already has ICU bed use at 90 percent of capacity.
Hitting 125 percent is not necessarily a problem as hospitals are required to have made plans for that surge, including converting other non-ICU beds and other facilities for intensive-care use.
But the Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation predicts that the demand for ICU beds will hit 300 percent of capacity by the middle of January unless there are steps taken to curb the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, among the group that would first be eligible for the initial delivery of the vaccine to Arizona will be healthcare workers, particularly those who are working directly with patients.
They will get about the first 184,000, with another 70,000 for home health aides, nursing assistants and medical assistants.
After them come residents of skilled nursing facilities and independent and assisted living centers. That’s another 122,000.
Christ said she is hoping for a second batch of vaccines, in about the same number, about three to four weeks later.
That, in turn, will allow her to get it to all the second-priority people, including adults with high risk medical conditions living in shelters or other congregate living settings.
Then there are the teachers, about 146,000 of them, along with police, corrections officers and other emergency response workers.
This group also includes others who work at schools including bus drivers, cafeteria workers and front-office staff that deal with children.
After that come workers for utility companies and then people in food industries including those at grocery stores and restaurants, transportation workers like those who drive trucks and buses as well as gas station employees.
Also, in that second group are other “essential workers” which the state says includes everything from financial services to funeral home employees.
The next priority would be nearly 2.3 million Arizonans with underlying medical conditions like obesity, heart diseases and chronic lung disease. Then there are more than 1.2 million Arizonans older than 65 not in high-priority groups.
This category also includes those confined to prisons and jails. But Christ said that inmates who have underlying medical conditions may, on an individual basis, be moved into a higher category.
That leaves everyone else as supplies become available – and as people choose to get vaccinated. Christ said that even with a public relations campaign aimed at those who appear most hesitant, she knows there will be those who refuse.
All this assumes that the system of delivering and administering the vaccine works as planned.
There are technical issues.
Pfizer, whose vaccine is expected to be approved first, has some specific storage and shipping issues, particularly with the requirement for sub-zero temperatures.
Any who wants a share must be able to accept a minimum of 975 doses per order, at least at first.
“It will be shipped in a thermal box with dry ice,’’ Christ said, with the ability to recharge it. The good news, she said, is that means it can be shipped to providers who don’t have cold-storage freezers.
And if nothing else, Christ said, the containers should keep the vaccine at the necessary temperature for up to 10 days.
For those providers who can’t handle that many doses, Moderna is making its version available in lots of a minimum of 100. And Christ said these can be kept in a regular freezer if not administered within 14 days.
But there is something common to both: Each requires two doses, within either 21 or 28 days apart depending on the vaccine, to be fully effective
“So, it’s really important that everyone continue taking precautions even after being vaccinated to ensure that everyone is protected,’’ Christ said.
She said procedures are being set up to ensure that people come back for the second dose.
In fact, Christ said, when the manufacturers ship the vaccine, they are providing a complete kit, with syringes, personal protective equipment and even reminder cards to give to patients.
Even after everyone who wants to be inoculated is served, that doesn’t end the matter.
“What we don’t know is how long that immunity lasts,’’ Christ said.
She said it could end up being a situation like the flu, where people have to get revaccinated on a regular basis, or whether it will be like the measles where there is a need for a “booster’’ after a certain period of time.
“Those kinds of studies will still be ongoing,’’ Christ said.
Christ said the state has no plans to force the shots on anyone. But she said that employers, particularly those whose workers deal with the public – and especially those who are vulnerable – are free to impose such a requirement.
The government is providing the vaccine without cost to those who agree to administer it. And she said that insurance companies have agreed to waive any out-of-network deductibles as to what providers charge for giving the shots.
