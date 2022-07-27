Kyrene’s driver shortage means longer walks to buses

Scores of parents in Kyrene School District were surprised last week when they were notified their children’s school bus stops have been moved as much as a mile and a half to two miles from their homes.
With the first day of the new school year beginning tomorrow, July 28, the district’s announcement last week left some parents worrying about their kids walking that distance in the summer heat, others scrambling to figure out other means of getting their kids to school and still others bemoaning on social media the state of school funding in Arizona.
Citing a nationwide shortage of school bus drivers, the district on July 18 told parents the adjusted stops “help ensure on-time bus transportation before and after school.”
That means, it said, some elementary students will be hiking a mile and a half to a stop if they can’t catch a ride while some of their middle-school counterparts will be walking two miles.
“These new walk boundaries put Kyrene in line with other East Valley districts, but we want you to know that any decision that impacts students and families is not made lightly,” district email told parents, adding Kyrene “is doing everything in our power to address the challenges of this driver shortage.”
Social media exploded with a variety of reactions to the announcement.
“Are you kidding!!!,” posted Ahwatukee parent Amber Cicchillo, whose son has Type 1 diabetes. “4 miles a day in 115 heat with type 1 and dragging his little sister(which is what I envision) …that will be fun.”
Cicchillo added she was grateful she or her husband Nathan can usually drive their kids, but added “it was so nice when they could take the bus” – a stop around the corner from their home.
Another parent chimed in that 2 miles “is pretty far for walking - especially with the crazy heavy backpacks, the heat and any other items they bring to and from school.”
While one parent predicted the relocated stops mean lines at those locations will be longer, another said she’s warned her son she’ll drop him off as close as possible to the campus without getting stuck in the long morning drop-off lines while the heat is on but that “once the heat isn’t so bad, he’s walking... I walked a lot more than that
getting from home to school,” the mom added.
Some comments railed against inadequate state funding while still others reminded parents that districts are not under any obligation to provide bus service.
“There hasn’t been bus service for public schools in So. Cal for at least 15 years,” one mom wrote. “And it really impacts the traffic in the neighborhoods. Not to mention the problems from narcissistic parents who think it is ok to run down crossing guards or park illegally because they don’t want to walk.”
Still others were mindful of the combination of factors that have created the Great Resignation’s labor shortages in so many sectors of the economy and said it was bound to impact school children.
And that’s what district communications Executive Director Erin Helm said has come to roost in Kyrene after the district has spent months trying to fill vacant bus driver positions.
“It’s exclusively about the driver shortage,” Helm said, adding the moves have nothing to do with trying to economize on fuel in the face of soaring gas prices.
With 67 drivers needed to man 131 routes through Ahwatukee, northern Chandler and parts of Tempe, the district is short 18 drivers, she said.
That means about 20% of those 131 routes needed to be rearranged, forcing the district to move bus stops, she said.
Helm said about 30% of the district’s approximate 15,000 students use school buses and that the route adjustments are impacting about 500 of them. However, she estimated the changes in walk boundaries affect only 200.
“There are certain circumstances where a student with special needs is required to have transportation and this change does not impact those students,” she added.
“It also does not impact students who are experiencing homelessness; we are mandated to provide transportation for those students and all of that mandated transportation is totally unaffected. These changes are only impacting the general education population – which is the trend. The transportation we provide is important to us, but it’s a privilege and not mandated from the state.”
The most recent annual report by the state Auditor General shows that in the 2020-21 school year, Kyrene’s transportation spending has declined by 2.7% since 2016 and dipped .3% from 2019-20.
The audit said the district spent an average $288 per student on bus service in 2020-21 – far lower than either the $311 per student spent by districts its size and the average $369 for all districts in Arizona.
In a move to entice more drivers to come on board, the Kyrene Governing Board raised by $2 an hour the pay for drivers, bringing their hourly wage to $20.
And unlike some other districts, drivers can take another parttime support job with Kyrene so that if their weekly hours total at least 30, they are eligible for the district’s medical, dental and life insurance plans.
On top of that, they qualify to contribute to the state pension system.
The district has contracted with two outside vendors to supplement bus service at a total cost of as much as $500,000 for the year.
Those vendors pay their drivers
$25 an hour, but there are no benefits and no chance of ever qualifying for a state pension.
Helm said those vendors also are struggling to find drivers and the district did not know if they’d be able to offer much help, at least initially.
But Helm noted there are a lot of advantages to sign up as a Kyrene driver.
“If you think about the state retirement system and how it’s one of the best in the country, and the medical and dental and vision and all life insurance and all the other benefits we offer, if you can work for Kyrene for 30 hours per week at $20 per hour and get all of those benefits – it’s more valuable than working for $25 an hour,” she said – especially since private vendors don’t guarantee any of their drivers’ weekly hours on the job.
Kyrene has aggressively been advertising for drivers for more than a year, using billboards on I-10, social media platforms and newspaper ads.
Still, despite those campaigns and the attractive wage and benefit options – which include free training to qualify applicants for the required commercial driving license – the district still can’t find the bodies to get behind the wheel of its buses.
Though Helm said the district would reconsider readjusting the routes if it fills those empty slots, she also expressed no small degree of frustration.
“It’s just part of the Great Resignation,” she said. “The same thing happens in some districts with teachers when they have a shortage and they can feel it in their classrooms. Knock on wood, Kyrene has managed to stay ahead of the curve on that.
“But the bus drivers caught up to
us as much as other districts. I know some districts last year had to discontinue service others had to consolidate routes significantly. We’re hoping that all of these changes combined will keep us from having to make any further drastic moves.”
