Support the troops at ARC Shred-A-Thon Saturday

While the nation honors veterans for their service on Friday, Ahwatukee residents also have a chance to bring a little holiday cheer to the men and women who are currently serving overseas by taking their old documents to the Ahwatukee Recreation Center for the Support Our Troops Shred-A-Thon.
Slated 8-10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 12 in the center’s parking lot, 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Ahwatukee, members of the ARC club will have a shredding truck on site, charging a mere $4 for a banker’s box-full of paper.
Documents can be brought in other containers, since a banker’s box is the only size used to determine the charge.
All proceeds from the Shred-A-Thon will be going to the Support The Troops to help fund the care packages that the club sends to our troops stationed overseas during the holiday season.
The volunteers will be getting together shortly after the Shred-A-Thon to pack the care packages assembly line style at ARC.
Each box includes lots of individually wrapped snacks and treats, plus other useful things such as moist wipes and t-shirts. Fun items like decks of cards and paperback books are added.
Sometimes there will be items which have been specifically requested—a previous shipment included separately boxed laundry detergent pods because of a special request.
These will contain a number of items wrapped for Christmas in addition to snacks and other treats.
The club sends gifts to troops overseas twice ayear and it needs donations and money form fundraising events not only to buy items but also for shipping costs, which can be high.
Since everyone involved is a volunteer, and ARC provides the facilities without charge so all funds raised go directly into sending the care packages.
If anyone wishes to make additional donations to the project, they may be sent to ARC Support the Troops at 5001 E. Cheyenne Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044. Donations are not tax deductible because although the group is non-profit, it is not a 501(c)(3) charity.
The gift packages will be packed a few days following the Shred-A-Thon, and shipped immediately after that so that they will arrive before Christmas.
