Several dozen Desert Vista High School seniors ignored the summer heat last Saturday to be part of the “Parking Paint Palooza,” decorating their assigned spaces on the campus.
The students, who paid $30 for the opportunity and had to supply their own latex paint, for the most part followed the school administration’s direction to etch their design with chalk before they became parking space Rembrandts, decorating their spots with vibrant colors and often fascinating designs. which also included:
Karina Parnell’s garden.
