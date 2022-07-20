Kyrene, TU get millions more in state funds

Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts are starting the new fiscal year with millions of dollars more than they originally anticipated, thanks to the bipartisan spending bill the Legislature adopted last month.
Both governing boards last week in separate meetings approved 2022-23 budgets that increase available funds for classroom instruction – including special education – as well as other day-to-day operations, include additional dollars for capital spending on a wide variety of infrastructure improvements and provide more money for books, software and other educational materials.
For Kyrene, the additional funding totals more than $9.2 million – an increase of 8.2% over the district’s initial projection. That includes an extra $8.51 million for its Maintenance & Operations budget, which funds most salaries and day-to-day operations, and $732,604 in District Additional Assistance, which is used to buy library books, textbooks, athletic and fine arts equipment, software and hardware, furniture and fixtures.
Tempe Union will realize an additional $4.87 million for M&O spending and another $893,000 in District Additional Assistance.
Kyrene board member Michelle Fahy’s reaction reflected the jubilation that not only felt by her colleagues and the Tempe Union board, but also their counterparts throughout the Valley because all districts are receiving more money that is not just a one-time appropriation.
“It is a pleasure to have an unusual situation and be presented with a change in a budget at this time and that it’s actually more money,” Fahy said. “I just want to extend a tremendous thank you to our local state legislators, who I know have been working tirelessly to try to get additional funding for K-12 education and also higher education as well.”
But a cloud looms on the horizon of those increases: The Legislature failed to adopt a permanent solution to the Aggregate Spending Limit, a provision in the Arizona Constitution approved decades ago by voters that caps annual districts’ spending based on a formula of fluctuating inflation and enrollment data.
The Legislature in April lifted that cap for the 2021-22 school year, relieving districts that had been sweating out the possibility of mass layoffs and other budget cuts because the spending limit would have barred them from using money that they already had.
Public education advocates have called for an end to the Aggregate Spending Limit, noting it does not apply to charter schools.
The Legislature’s failure to permanently resolve the issue means districts could find themselves in the same predicament next spring unless it takes up the matter early in the 2023 session.
Tempe Union board Vice President Armando Montero called attention during the July 13 meeting to the unresolved issue and asked district Finance Director Roland Carranza what was being done.
But Carranza could offer no concrete evidence for much hope at this point, stating “I know there are plans for different groups to have dialogue and discussion on that and hopefully they’ll have it sooner rather than later like they did last (fiscal) year. So it will be wait-and-see but there are plans to have dialogue around that earlier.”
Here is a closer look at both districts’ spending plans.
Kyrene
The district’s maintenance and operations budget totals $127.51 million this year and its capital budget totals $26.27 million.
Kyrene Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann called the additional $51.57 per-student capital funding “a very positive thing for schools” because it’s the first time that allotment has been increased by the state.
In actual dollars, though, most homeowners likely will find their tax bills higher because of the dramatic increase in home values.
The district also is getting an extra $1.25 million for students requiring more specialized educational support because of dvarious disabilities. The district budget shows special education funding provides a teacher-pupil ratio of 1:22 and a staff ratio of 1:10.
As with most districts, Kyrene also is getting an additional $295,000 of funding for free and reduced-price lunches, which Herrmann said likely impacts about a quarter of all Kyrene students.
Teacher salaries generally are going up by 3% – from an average annual salary of $53,458 to $55,062.
Tempe Union
Tempe Union’s increase in state funding is tempered by a continuing decline in enrollment since districts’ lion share of that funding is based on a per-pupil formula.
Carranza said the district currently has 436 fewer students now than it did a year ago.
Every student means a lot, especially with the additional state funding. The original per-student estimate for M&O funding was $4,534 and now it’s $4,775. The change in DAA capital funding mean per-student allocations went from $562 to $626.
But Carranza said he based the district’s anticipated per-pupil state funding on a projection that Tempe Union will see that drop cut in half in the first few months of the fall semester. So the district is projecting that an enrollment decline of 218 students will cost it another $1.4 million in additional funding.
“We don’t know where all that’s going to shake out but we will have a better feel for that” around the 40th day of the school year,” Carranza told the board. “So if my estimate of a 218 drop is too low, we will work …to lower what we come back to you with. If my estimate was too high, we will actually have more budget capacity so that we will have a better (enrollment) number to come back with recommendations to you by the October board meeting.”
Both the primary and secondary tax rates slightly decline in the new fiscal year.
The district’s Maintenance & Operations spending totals $128.5 million and its capital budget totals $35.3 million.
Teachers are getting a 3% pay increase that brings their average annual salary up from $69,084 to $71,294.
Funding for special education is going up from $14.5 million to $20.6 million while funding for gifted education is being reduced from $8.6 million to $6.6 million.
The teacher-pupil and staff-pupil ratios for special education are 1:14 and 1:8, respectively.
