As debates continue over opening schools and children’s susceptibility to COVID-19, Marissa King has been living one of the worst nightmares the pandemic can wreak on a parent.
The Ahwatukee woman’s 12-year-old daughter Joelle in mid-July contracted pneumonia, sustained possible kidney damage and may have heart or lung impairment as a result of a rare childhood disease linked to COVID-19 – all after testing positive for the coronavirus.
And while doctors stabilized her at a Texas hospital so her mother could bring her back to Ahwatukee, King and Joelle still confront an uncertain future of aftershocks from their COVID-19 nightmare.
The single mom is on unpaid leave from work so she can care for her daughter – as well as her son, who fortunately escaped infection. She and Joelle face rounds upon rounds of visits to doctors to determine the coronavirus’ long-term impact on the youngster.
Then there are the pandemic’s effects that even kids who haven’t been infected are struggling with: living life largely within the confines of home and hanging out with friends only through an LED screen and a cellphone.
“It’s a big deal and people need to realize that kids are just as susceptible – and sometimes even more so,” said King, adding that her daughter has no underlying medical conditions that would have predisposed her to some of COVID-19’s worst effects – some that could haunt Joelle for months and possibly years.
But amid the anxiety caused by her daughter’s illness, King also is heartened by the response of people in general and the parents and staff at Aprende Middle School in Chandler, where Joelle is in seventh grade and her brother Ryan is starting eighth grade.
A family friend, Amanda Schneider, started a fundraiser to raise $20,000 to help the single mom and her two kids at gofundme.com/f/support-for-joelle-and-her-fight-against-covid19.
“With the cost of a five-day course of Remdesivir being upwards of $3,000, uncertainty of when she can return to work, needing to support her mom and other child at home and increasing medical bills, Marissa could use some financial support to ease the overwhelming burden she is facing,” Schneider wrote on on the site.
Though King said “I personally have a hard time asking for help,” she said Schneider convinced her to and that she feels blessed by the outpouring of help. So far, the site has raised nearly $13,000 of a $20,000 goal.
“As a friend and one who loves this family,” Schneider wrote on the website, “being able to take off some of the financial stress Marissa is facing would allow her to focus more fully on supporting her daughter as she fights and recovers from this awful virus.”
King does not know how Joelle contracted the virus when the youngster was in Texas and began feeling sluggish and feverish around July 12.
Five days later, Joelle was in a Texas hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She had a fever of 104 and blood oxygen level in the 80s – below the normal 95-100 percent level doctors consider healthy.
Doctors also found her suffering from pneumonia and multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C – a rare complication of coronavirus in children manifested by inflammation in one of more organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, stomach and intestines.
MIS-C has been under study by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says on its website: “We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.”
Besides being treated with the experimental drug Remdesivir – which, though not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration, has proven effective speeding the recovery from COVID-19 – Joelle also had to be treated with an anti-clotting drug, two antibiotics, steroid injections and other drugs.
“They had to treat her like she was an adult,” King said. “She’s 12 years old but, like a lot of kids these days, doesn’t look her age. She’s very tall and so based on that, they had to treat her differently and were giving her adult doses and that’s what really turned it around for her.”
After her release from the hospital, Joelle was not allowed to fly back to Arizona. So, her mother drove her back from Texas in four or five-hour increments over four days because King had to closely monitor her for fear of blood clots caused by MIS-C.
“I made sure we made enough stops to get her out of the car and just stretch,” said King, who had a mild case of COVID-19 in June unrelated to her daughter’s infection.
“I was just coming out of my own isolation and quarantine phase when she got sick in Texas, but the infectious disease doctor said because I had built up so many antibodies from being sick myself, my secondary exposure rate was very low.”
When they made it home July 31, Joelle had to be confined to her room the first part of last week because doctors advised she stay in quarantine.
Her older brother has asthma and King’s mother had lung cancer last year, so both family members were at high risk for contracting the coronavirus.
So, for a few days after getting home, Joelle was stuck in her room. Her family maintained social distancing and wore masks, using walkie-talkies to communicate with Joelle.
Joelle’s ordeal is far from over.
Besides visits to her pediatric physician, she also must see a hematologist for her blood clots; a cardiologist to assess her heart and blood pressure; and a pulmonologist to assess her lung capacity.
Joelle has to do breathing exercises, make sure she is hydrated and wear compression stockings for the blood clots.
Throughout the ordeal, King said, Joelle has been buoyed by the love and support she’s received from teachers and students at Aprende, largely after Schneider contacted them to tell them about Joelle.
“Every single one of teachers from kindergarten until now sent her video messages of encouragement and support and love,” King said. “That was a big thing for her because there was a point where Joelle was like ‘I’m giving up; I can’t do it.’ But it was that love and continual support and check-ins from the school principal, the nurses, the librarians, the teachers, the advisors – they all came out and have been showing so much love and support in Zoom meetings. That was a big thing for her.”
“Not only is it hard to see one of your students or your kids go through the physical aspect of COVID,” she added, “but there is a lot of emotional and mental strain with that as well.”
King said still feels caught up in a “very surreal experience” and admits her financial situation is precarious. But what matters most is that Joelle is inching her way to recovery.
She considers the outpouring of support a turning point in Joelle’s battle.
“You can have all the medication and everything, but if you don’t have the will and strength too, your body is going to give up. I definitely feel the support she got made a huge difference.”
