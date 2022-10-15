Club West course owners assail Conservancy’s arguments

Club West Golf Course owner The Edge and Shea Homes last week renewed their request to a Superior Court judge to dismiss the Club West Conservancy’s effort to prevent houses from ever being built on the site.
The Conservancy contends that sales agreements signed with homeowners by UDC Homes, a previous homebuilder hShe acquired, promised an 18-hole championship course. The Conservancy, a group of homeowners opposed to homebuilding on the 162-acre site, also has alleged that UDC attracted buyers through advertising that touted the course.
In August, Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason tossed the Conservancy’s first revised complaint and suggested he’d reconsider further proceedings if it amended its complaint to include the names of its members. Shea and The Edge argued the Conservancy had no standing to sue on behalf of homeowners.
The judge at the time also refused to cut Shea Homes loose from the litigation and declined the Edge’s request for an outright dismissal of the suit.
While the Conservancy amended its complaint with a list of 50 homeowners, both The Edge and Shea last week told the judge the revisions were insufficient.
“The second amended complaint did not cure the legal deficiencies and further attempts to amend would be futile,” lawyers for Shea wrote, renewing a request to be dismiss outright.
The Edge’s lawyers said that because CWC is neither a homeowner nor a party to the declaration that sets out the uses for the site, it does not have standing to sue their client and that it “cannot resolve those deficiencies.”
Attorneys Daniel Dowd and Cindy Albracht-Cogan also told the judge that they met on Sept. 29 with the Conservancy and its lawyers and that “after the parties conferred in good faith, they were unable to resolve the issues that are the subject of the motion” to dismiss the suit.
The Edge’s new response contains a lengthy list of arguments that aim to punch holes in the Conservancy’s assertions as well as buttress its argument against the legitimacy of the group to even sue.
It noted that while a 1989 Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions governs the way the site can be used, “all Foothills homeowners agreed in the Master CC&Rs that they had no ownership interest in the adjacent property and that they were not relying on any representation that a golf course would be operated.”
The homeowners association also is not a party to the course’s CC&Rs, according to another judge’s ruling last year.
The Edge noted that the course’s CC&Rs state, “the ownership, operation or configuration of, or rights to use, any such golf course may change at any time and from time to time for reasons including, but not limited to: (a) the purchase or assumption of operation of any such golf course by an independent person.”
“No owner or occupant shall have any ownership interest in any such golf course by virtue of his, her or its membership in the Association; or his, her or its ownership, use or occupancy of any lot, parcel or portion thereof,” the CC&Rs also state, according to The Edge’s response.
In tracing the history of the course, The Edge’s lawyers also said that REA, the original property owner, and UDC signed an agreement in 1993.
“REA and UDC agreed that development efforts of the Foothills (as opposed to future Foothills homeowners) would be ‘enhanced’ if the Property was developed as a golf course.”
But that agreement also states that while the site should be used for golf, the owner of the land use rights governing the site “in its sole discretion can decide that portions of the Property or ‘all’ of the Property be released from that restriction,” The Edge says.
The agreement also said the declarant, or owner of the land use rights, “shall be entitled to release or cancel all or any portion” of any agreement calling for its use as a golf course “at any time without the consent or approval of any other party.”
The Edge’s lawyers also submitted evidence showing some early homebuyers had signed an agreement that state “photographs of the adjacent golf course then being constructed were ‘conceptual only’ and all information, “including but not limited to land uses,” was ‘subject to change at any time without notice.’”
In challenging the Conservancy’s legal standing, The Edge notes that other courts in unrelated lawsuits have established that “to gain standing to bring an action, a plaintiff must allege a distinct and palpable injury.”
“Because CWC is neither an owner of the Property or a party or third party beneficiary to the Property Declaration, it lacks direct standing,” The Edge asserts.
It also notes that the 50 homeowners on the list submitted in the amended complaint includes “at least 33” buyers purchased their houses long after Shea bought UDC in 1998 – meaning those owners could not have relied on UDC’s ads about the golf course in making their decision to buy.
The Edge claims that individual homeowners who feel aggrieved by any change in the course’s use will have to file their own lawsuit rather than rely on The Conservancy because each owner’s situation will be different.
“The distinct and palpable injury suffered (if any) that is required to state a claim for declaratory judgment also differs vastly from member to member,” it states. “CWC makes a general allegation that its members paid a premium to purchase golf-course lots on which to build their homes… but 10 of CWC’s 50 members did not buy golf-course lots.”
It said seven other owners with lots on the course “will suffer no injury by the removal of the golf-course restriction on the portion of land adjacent to their homes. Indeed, the golf course restriction was removed from those parcels … over 28 years ago on July 28, 1994 by Irish Greens.
It also said 13 owners on the list bought their homes after the course after it had already withered into barren land and therefore can’t claim their property was damaged by the course’s closure.
