Three Kyrene School District teachers have earned the highest credential available to American educators by becoming National Board Certified Teacher while two others renewed their certification.
National Board Certification is achieved through a rigorous, performance-based assessment of a teacher’s pedagogical skills and content knowledge. The certification takes one to three years to complete.
While state licensing systems set the basic requirements to teach in each state, National Board Certified Teachers have demonstrated advanced teaching knowledge, skills, and practices.
“Certification identifies qualified teachers as leaders in their field, much like the certifications earned by experts in law and medicine,” the school district said in a release. “Completion of NBPTS’s National Board Certification process signifies that the certificated teachers have developed and demonstrated the skills required of a true education professional.”
“Going through National Board Certification is like getting a teaching makeover,” said Kyrene educator Katie Anderson. “As an experienced teacher, I have been immersed in my day to day responsibilities and school routines for a long time. This journey helped me freshen my priorities as an educator and renewed my understanding of the power I have to impact students.”
Anderson, an English Language Development teacher and academic interventionist at Sierra Elementary, is one of the newly certified teachers.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska with a master’s in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University, Anderson has taught various grade levels at several Kyrene schools, including Lomas, Monte Vista, Esperanza, and Sierra.
An Ahwatukee resident and mother of two, “she is committed to staying up to date with best teaching practices and building her professional knowledge,” the district said. “Her goal is to provide students with a superior educational experience to help them reach their full academic potential while simultaneously nurturing their special talents and interests.”
Also newly certified is Tiffani Montelione, a 5th grade teacher at Kyrene Digital Academy who has a master’s degree in instructional technology from the New York Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in childhood education from the State University of New York, College at Oneonta. A 12-year veteran teacher who has been with Kyrene for seven years, Montelione’s international travels, including an internship in Australia, “have made her the exceptional teacher she is today,” the district said.
Julio Contreras, an orchestra and mariachi teacher at Kyrene Middle School, also is newly certified. He has an undergraduate degree in music education from Arizona State University and is pursuing a master’s degree in music learning and teaching there. A teacher for 10 years, he previously performed with various musical groups.
Renewing their certifications were Amy Dean, a middle childhood generalist at Mirada and a teacher for 20 years in Kyrene who has played a major role in Mirada’s Leader in Me Program, and Amy Ordonez, also a middle childhood generalist at Paloma and Mariposa elementary schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.