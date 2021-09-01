Pecos Pool will be closed after this weekend and won’t be one of the six city facilities that will open on weekends through this month.
And judging from a study included in a memo to City Council sent last week by the City Manager’s office, there might not be all that many people who care.
After a year-long closure of all pools in 2020, a weekend-long study by the Parks and Recreation Department indicated that despite record-breaking heat, public pools may not have been in as much use this year as they were in 2019.
On the weekend of Aug. 21-22 – a time when stormy weather had dissipated and sunny and hot weather returned to the Valley – the parks department surveyed attendance at eight pools that were opened this year as well as in 2019 and four pools that were closed two years ago.
Overall, it found attendance dropped from 3,121 in 2019 to 2,490 this year for that weekend.
Pecos Pool attendance dropped from 461 in 2019 to 289. Other significant declines occurred at the Maryvale Pool, down from 380 to 188; Cortez, down from 1,040 to 719; and Paradise Valley, down from 511 to 220.
None of the surveyed pools showed a year-over-year increase in attendance and even those that were closed in 2019 showed little activity.
The weekend totals for three of the four that were closed in 2019 were each below 100 users.
But two of those three pools – Roadrunner at 35th Street and Cactus Road, and Starlight - 78th Avenue and Osborn Road – will remain open through September, as will be Paradise Valley and Maryvale.
The memo gave no indication of
how officials decided which pools
should remain open through the end of this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.