Council OKs city Water Services’ dues, fees

A credit card company used to say “membership has its privileges” but when it comes to the Phoenix Water Services Department, membership also isn’t cheap.
To belong to a number of professional organizations, city ratepayers will be shelling out $890,200 for dues and research to seven different organizations as a result of action by City Council April 19.
Without any comment because the items were on the consent agenda, Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure and Planning Subcommittee authorized two spending measures covering those costs.
Its vote came just minutes before it heard a lengthy presentation from the department on why it needs to raise water and waste water rates by 26% and 20%, respectively, over the next two years.
The biggest chunk of that total spending is a $426,000 membership assessment for the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association, a nonprofit formed in 1969 “to advance and protect the interests of its municipal members on policy and regulatory measures,” according to a city administration memo.
Phoenix has been a member since it formed and there are nine other members – including Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Scottsdale and Tempe.
The association generated some attention in February when it advised those cities what they “can expect with a dwindling Colorado River and the need to collectively strategize how to live with less Colorado River water.”
Association Executive Director Warren Tenney warned them that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation by late summer will likely enact stringent reductions in the amount of water they will be allowed to draw from the Colorado River.
“Under the best-case scenarios,” he told its 10 members that they “should expect a 40% to 50% cut to our highest priority Colorado River water starting in 2024.”
The Colorado accounts for about 40% of Phoenix’s overall water supply.
The subcommittee also approved another $434,200 for the Phoenix Water Department’s membership and fees for six other entities.
Those agencies, the money Phoenix will pay them and what the city said it is getting are the:
American Waterworks Association, “scientific and educational advancement of drinking water,” $25,000;
Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, “safe drinking water policy,” $23,500;
Water Resource Foundation, “drinking water research,” $266,000;
Western Urban Water Coalition, “promotion of Western cities’ water supply needs and challenges, $40,000;
National Association of Clean Water Agencies, “training and technical assistance,” $64,500;
Water Reuse Association, “recycled water technical assistance,” $15,200.
In justifying those dues and fees, the administration memo said the Water Research Foundation’s $266,000 was well worth the investment for its “drinking water research.”
“The focus of this research covers all aspects of drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, watershed quality, and non-potable water aspects such as reclaimed and reused water,” the memo said.
“Participation in these research programs allows the City to access a variety of resources and information to address drinking water, wastewater, water reclamation, watershed quality and storm water issues,” it continued, adding:
“Without these resources, the Water Services Department (WSD) staff would be required to research and develop solutions without the benefit of the larger water community and at a much higher cost.”
It added that the other organizations “provide a host of benefits to the City including assistance to improve day -to-day operations, industry standards, metrics and benchmarks, professional development opportunities for staff, public outreach collaboration, and ongoing updates to keep staff informed about regulatory issues well in advance of action being taken.”
Some of those resources include publications “focused on today’s operational and engineering challenges;” research reports and guides “to help Phoenix respond to media inquiries;” “expert assistance” in “acquiring up-to-date information to address issues;” and opportunities for specialized research projects.”
