Phoenix kicks off campaign for $500M bond yes vote

Supporters of Phoenix’s first General Obligation bond in 16 years kicked off their campaign for passage in the November all-mail election last week with a flock of city officials and community leaders urging a yes vote.
The “Let’s GO Phoenix!” campaign, chaired by South Phoenix Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington and Sunbelt Holdings CEO John Graham, is pushing voter approval of a $500 million bond that will pay for a slew of major projects, many of them related to police and fire facilities.
“We can pass a city bond package that will not increase tax rates. It will simply continue the rate property owners are paying now for existing bonds which costs the average homeowner only 6 cents per day – a small price to pay for huge improvements to life in Phoenix, “ Graham said.
Added Washington: “By approving all four measures, we can enhance public safety, bring quality of life improvements, address housing affordability, and ensure that Phoenix remains a forward-thinking and future-focused city.“
Phoenix City Council was scheduled to adopt the bond language today, June 14.
The four bond questions would establish the authorization to sell up to $214,000,000 general obligation bonds for fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projects; up to $108,615,000 general obligation bonds for library, parks and historic preservation projects; up to $114,385,000 general obligation bonds for workforce and job creation, education, economic development, environment, sustainability, arts, and culture projects; and up to $63,000,000 general obligation bonds for affordable housing and senior center projects.
Arguments supporting or opposing any of the bond questions must be filed with the City Clerk no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 9. Arguments are limited to 300 words.
The Phoenix measure is one of two issues Ahwatukee voters will be weighing in the Novemebr election.
Besides the four city questions, they also will be voting yes or no on two questions from the Kyrene School District – one of a $161 million bond and the other for a $8.5 million annual override of the so-called District Additional Assistance fund, which covers smaller capital projects.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego praised the broad coalition supporting the city’s bond request.
Some of the notables who are throwing their weight behind its passage include Sharon Harper, executive committee chair of Plaza Companies; Kate Wells, CEO of Children’s Museum of Phoenix Kate Wells; Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari and 7; Councilwoman Debra Stark of District 3; Rick Naimark of Arizona State University; Robin Reed of the Black Chamber of Arizona and Abraham James of the Library Advisory Board.
Organizations that are mobilizing for its passage include the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce; Greater Phoenix Leadership; United Phoenix Fire Fighters Association Local 493; Carpenters Local Union 1912; Valley Youth Theatre; Phoenix Center for the Arts and Phoenix Theatre Company; Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and Operation Blue Ribbon.
A citizens commission earlier this year recommended that of the $214 million, a total $132.5 million would pay for four new fire stations and one new police station and renovations for a second police station and city’s evidence warehouse while $81.5 million would go to street and storm drain replacement citywide with nearly a third reserved for flood and drain mitigation in Laveen and an area around Dobbins and Baseline roads.
The $63 million for housing would include $33.2 million for “affordable housing property preservation” and another $21.3 million for housing development in the Edison-Eastlake community, according to previous city reports.
The rest of the bond money would cover a broad range of projects, including $21.6 million for a Latino Cultural Center, $14 million for a new Valley Youth Theater venue, $44.6 million for neighborhoods and city services with more than two thirds of that going to three new libraries, and $10 million for making city facilities more handicap-accessible and $5 million for historical preservation program.
Also covered by the bond measure are $38 million for economic development and education, all going to three projects, $14 million in energy and water efficiency upgrades at city facilities, $7.7 million for “heat resiliency,” $3 million for brownfields redevelopment of city land and $1.3 million for electric vehicle charging stations.
It also would pay for $385,339 in “cultural facilities critical equipment replacements” citywide and improvements or expansion at the Children’s Museum, Phoenix Center for the Arts Theater, Phoenix Theatre Company and Arizona Jewish Historical Society.
