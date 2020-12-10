Open warfare between Ahwatukee Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Mayor Kate Gallego marked a discussion leading to a 7-2 City Council vote last week that canceled all sports tournaments in Phoenix through February and left thousands of team organizers scrambling for solutions.
While Gallego and DiCiccio have exchanged sarcastic remarks against each other in subtler fashion in previous meetings, their mutual animosity exploded during a discussion on whether to close five venues – not all city parks – used for tournaments.
Following a presentation by University of Arizona epidemiologist Dr. Saskia Popescu about the COVID-19 spread at games, Council voted to pull the welcome sign away from 30 tournaments between now and mid-February that were scheduled to draw 3,984 teams – 1,849 of them out of state.
“I think that’s a big piece when we have all of these people congregating,” Popescu said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re outside. They are in close quarters breathing heavily and we’re at a time in the U.S. and in Arizona where we cannot afford additional cases stressing the public health and healthcare system.”
DiCiccio had been pressing Popescu on her analysis, seeking data and noting that college football games are continuing.
“We can’t say tournaments are the problem when everyone’s abiding by the rules pretty much the way they did with the last tournament,” DiCiccio said, noting one that drew 800 participants over Thanksgiving weekend.
Gallego around that point said, “Multiple different entities have shut down their programs because of COVID-19. I mean if you’re needing bodies before we act, maybe that’s your standard.”
“Oh come on now,” DiCiccio replied. ”That’s really unfair to me. You’re really needling me forever and now you need to stop. I’m telling you right now. You need to stop this needling. I have a right to ask these questions and I’m going to ask them – as uncomfortable as they may make you feel.”
“I have a right to make these questions,” he said.
At that point Gallego fired back, “I’ve allowed you to ask the same question multiple times.”
DiCiccio then said, “It’s inappropriate the way you’re handling my questions.”
To which Gallego said, “The voters elected me to run these meetings. If you wanted to run these meetings, maybe you should run for mayor.”
Hours after the meeting, DiCiccio posted on social media, “Phoenix is playing politics with your kids to hide the fact that they have no real plan to address COVID. They have repeatedly relied on knee-jerk reactions, grandstanding and attacking the state over its COVID plan but still have not proposed even one single bold move of their own.”
He proposed a four-point plan that includes, among other things, using $143 million in the city’s pandemic-relief allotment “to feed the elderly and those most vulnerable as they shelter in place.”
Gallego issued her own release immediately after the vote, stating, “This is an unprecedented time for the City of Phoenix that requires strong action to curb the skyrocketing spread of COVID-19 in our community.
“The City Council took that action today through its decision to temporarily close the city’s athletic fields, basketball and volleyball courts, and sports complexes to tournaments and organized games until the metrics reflect that we have returned to a lower risk level.
“I share the concerns of parents who are worried about the mental health and welfare of their children. By taking action now, we will move more quickly to a time when it is safe to play games and tournaments on city fields.
“Let me emphasize: the decision was not to close all city parks and playgrounds. Instead, we have closed athletic fields, basketball and volleyball courts and sports complexes to tournaments and organized games.
“I encourage people to continue to cautiously exercise outdoors in our parks, while strictly following CDC guidelines for masking and physical distancing.”
Some tournament organizers have canceled events. Others are relocating competition to nearby communities – although Tempe at the end of last week closed all its facilities to tournaments of any kind.
“We are going to the cities that are still allowing us to operate at this point,” said Kyle Rogers, organizer of the Attitude Is Free Classic youth baseball tournament that was scheduled to begin today in Phoenix as well as Scottsdale and Mesa.
Many took to social media to voice their support for Council’s decision.
Others expressed the opinion that the shutdown was an excessive measure that would negatively affect kids’ mental health and the local economy.
The Salvation Army Christmas Angel youth soccer tournament – scheduled for Dec. 4-6 – was one of the first events impacted by the council’s decision.
With less than two days to react to the announcement, AzSoccerEvents tournament director Chris McConkey decided she had no choice but to cancel the tournament.
“No way could I come up with 24 fields that have lights, redo schedules, redo all the referee assigning, everything else that goes behind the scenes, putting up goals, staffing, there’s no way I could have recouped. So it’s very frustrating,” McConkey said.
The Christmas Angel tournament drew 217 teams in 2019 and was expected to draw approximately 270 teams this year.
With the help of Arizona Soccer Association CEO Rick Kelsey, McConkey began making alternate plans to fulfill the primary goal of the Christmas Angel program – to collect and distribute toys to Arizona kids and families that would otherwise go without gifts on Christmas.
“We are going to continue forward. Because that’s what we’re supposed to do. This is about the community. This tournament was about the community,” Kelsey said.
Kelsey and McConkey took measures to collect toys from the teams that would have participated this weekend, and they established collection points at soccer fields outside of Phoenix that will still be hosting games over the next three weeks.
They’re also taking action to inform the public that they can still participate in the Salvation Army Christmas Angel program by donating toys online or at one of 13 Arizona shopping malls.
Rogers, owner of a company called Baseball Showcase, said he appreciates the balance between public safety and kids’ mental health that local city governments must consider.
He noted that parents told council prior to its vote “about their kids that have been clinically depressed and were seeing therapists.”
Rogers feels that, given his organization’s measures to provide a safe playing environment, Council could have considered less extreme measures.
AFN and Cronkite News contributed to this report.
