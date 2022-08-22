Kyrene lays out district’s strategic plan timetable

Kyrene School District will include students, parents, staff and other community stakeholders over the next 10 months as it develops the strategic plan that will set its goals, processes and measurements for the coming five years.
Superintendent Laura Toenjes laid out the process and timeline for the strategic plan during the Aug. 9 governing board meeting, noting that she and the rest of her administration have spent months laying the groundwork for the next stages of its development.
Indeed, the administration and the board already have signed off on the two foundational pieces of the plan – the district’s equity policy that lays out the principles of providing a quality education for all students and the “Portrait of a Kyrene Student” that sets out the qualities the district hopes to develop in every student by the time they are ready to move on to high school.
Now comes the task of developing the plan with measurable steps the district will follow to realize those principles and help students achieve those qualities.
“I think what’s really exciting about going into strategic planning is that we get to think about the future, we get to think about what we don’t even know,” Toenjes told the board.
Because the portrait of a Kyrene grad is one who is ready for the future – not just in high school but for college and the working world as well – strategic planning answering a basic question, she said:
“What is it we need to put in place as the governing board and policies and the administrative team in this district that will really carry this work forward and help our students be ready for the future.”
The board this week is holding a retreat as part of that process as “we co-create those goals together” and then determines “how are we going to measure ourselves,” Toenjes said.
Dividing the process between the next four-and-a-half months and then the first six months of this year, Toenjes said the first block of time will be devoted to developing “the what” and then the focus will shift to the “how.”
District administration is currently analyzing feedback from surveys of various groups in the community, such as parents, students and staff as well as the business professionals and others.
It is also working with a consulting group to determine the district’s competencies and capabilities as well as gaps and challenges so that the district has a clear idea of the causes of the challenges and gaps so that administrators and the board can determine how best to overcome them.
Then, with the help of focus groups – including students from grades 3 through 8 – the district will begin focusing on what one administrator called “the overall direction” of the strategic plan, said Carrie Furedy, executive director of school effectiveness.
Various subcommittees will be working on “creating the strategies and success measures” for achieving the goals of the plan,” according to Chief Financial Officer Chris Hermann.
“We will develop reporting tools, key performance indicators and annual milestones that support the monitoring of quantifiable progress towards strategic plan goals and objectives for the lifecycle of the strategic plan,” Herrmann said, adding:
“This work will ensure the efficient management of individual initiatives track work and create systems of accountability,” he said and provide “a public accountability to ensure that tactics and strategies are aligned, attainable, actionable, and a living document throughout the lifecycle of the plan.”
