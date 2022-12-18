Ahwatukee’s 2 new lawmakers ready to work

They had made their decision to run for the Arizona House of Representatives within a few weeks of each other in October 2021.
For Patty Contreras, newly retired after working mainly as a program manager for the city Human Services and Parks and Recreations departments for 31½ years, the decision seemed a logical step in a lifetime of public service.
Increasingly unhappy about the legacy she saw being left to her two daughters – and children generally – scientist and military veteran Stacey Travers decided it was time for her to try and change that narrative.
And on Jan. 9 – a month after they captured a lead in the General Election that was never seriously in jeopardy – the two Ahwatukee women will be sworn in as the new representatives for Legislative District 12, which includes Ahwatukee, northern and western Chandler and south Tempe.
They’ll take their seats in the House at the same time one of their predecessors in the job, Mitzi Epstein, moves into the state Senate seat vacated by Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowie, who decided not to run again.
The three women’s victories over three Republican males maintained the Democrats’ iron grip over LD 12, where the GOP registration lags behind voters registered as independent or Democrat.
And while roughly $300,000 was spent by both major party camps in the LD12 campaign, the outcome seemed assured from election night, when the three women seized an early lead that never wavered.
Final official results show Epstein, a businesswoman, logged 58,349 votes to Ahwatukee scientist David Richardson’s 42,008.
In the House, Contreras and Travers garnered 55,454 and 54,484 votes, respectively, to 40,024 for retired cop and termed-out Chandler City Councilman Terry Roe and 39,298 for Chandler CPA James Chaston.
Done with a long and tiring campaign that included knocking on hundreds of doors even during hot summer months, Contreras and Travers are preparing for their new jobs.
They hope they can achieve some positive outcomes for Arizona in a bipartisan way with their Republican colleagues, who hold a slim majority in both legislative chambers.
Last week they were assigned to committees where they feel their passion and experience will be put to good use when the 56th session of the Arizona Legislature begins about a week after they’re sworn in.
Contreras was appointed to the Health and Human Services and Transportation and Infrastructure committees while Travers will hold seats on the Military Affairs and Public Safety and the Natural Resources Energy and Water committees.
The campaign gave Contreras and Travers – who defeated three men in the August Democratic Primary – a chance to get to know each other a little better than the passing acquaintance they had from attending local party activities.
They had become a little more familiar with each other during regular meetings Epstein had been holding for all the Democratic hopefuls well before the Primary.
But they already had been preparing for a run at public office since 2014, when they participated in a training program for women on how to do just that.
For both, that program got them on a road they seemed destined to travel.
“I’ve always been kind of interested in politics,” Contreras said. “I dabbled a little bit here and there, writing letters to my congressman and senator, always stumping for some cause, marching for something.”
She also had worked as an election observer for 20 years.
But while “politics was always kind of on the periphery for me,” Contreras said what drove her was a desire to “stand up for folks who need advocacy.”
“I was always helping people,” she said of her city jobs, which covered a wide range of programs for people at different age levels – including supervisor of the Pecos Center senior citizen program.
Travers traversed a somewhat different route that nonetheless included a passion to make a difference that made society better for more people.
She had worked for disabled veterans and unsheltered in the United Kingdom, where – armed with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona in geosciences – she undertook postgraduate studies at the prestigious Oxford University.
She continued to work for underserved people when she returned to the states, working in west Los Angeles and as a legislative liaison in Sacramento, California, where, she said, “I started to get a little more politically engaged.”
“I wasn’t as aware (politically) as Patty was when I was growing up,” Travers said. “I was kind of in a non-political bubble. And then just seeing the disparities and the discrepancies in the way veterans were treated, I started to get involved.
“And then I started to see more and more polarization and it troubled me,” she continued. “Then I had the most profound thing that’s ever happened to me in my life – I had my kids.
“It completely changed my perspective…It’s no longer about ‘you.’ It’s about them and their future and I started to get more and more unhappy about the legacy that we were leaving them – whether it was a disruptive political landscape, a trashed economy, the climate and environment we’re leaving them.
“I felt a responsibility to do something,” Travers said. “That’s what you do as a parent. You bring them into this world with the promise of a bold future and you see it slowly being taken away, whether it’s our educational system here in Arizona, or whether it’s their environment or their water rights. And you think … ‘I’ve got to do something.’”
Both legislators-elect are realizing their political aspirations at an unusual time in Arizona.
Politically, they are members of the minority party in the Legislature at a time when the Republicans have 2020 election deniers chairing the election committees in both chambers – Rep. Jacqueline Parker and Sen. Wendy Rogers, both of Mesa.
But a Democrat will be Arizona’s chief executive, so it will be up to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and legislative Republican leaders to either broker some kind of truce on some issues or be locked in at least two years of constant battles.
As Travers noted, when it comes to Republican-supported measures, “there needs to be some temperance there or else it will just get shot down.”
Travers and Contreras are hoping they can be part of a more bipartisan spirit in their legislative chamber.
And both have special interests they want to pursue.
Prior to her official assignment to the Health and Human Services Committee, Contreras had already had her eye on that panel.
“I think that is the biggest one because that would be under my bailiwick – with seniors and people with disabilities,” Contreras said, noting she not only knows the issues in that sector of society but also has developed relationship with scores of organizations and experts in the field.
Contreras also feels housing affordability is a key issue that has to be addressed, though there is no formal committee specifically devoted to it.
With her background in geology and the military, Travers feels her committee assignments will give her a chance to make maximum use of her life and academic experiences.
“There are five or six veterans bills I want to work on,” Travers said. “There are two child-protection bills that I want to work on and there’s one that has come from the constituent side – a franchisee protection bill. Franchisees are really being bullied by franchisers and Arizona has basically no strong franchisee protections.”
And while both women obviously need to focus on statewide concerns, they feel many of those issues resonate equally importantly at a district level and they hope to achieve some good results on both levels.
For example, Contreras said, “every individual city is looking at the problem of affordable housing right now” at a time when they also are trying to lure new businesses.
“So what can we do to bring affordable housing into all our communities and benefit our businesses?” she asked. I think that’s one of those issues that is statewide but will also affect our district.”
Travers added that she and Contreras will be “trying to find the intersectionality of where different issues benefit the district in some way.
“As LD 12 representatives, one of the things that we try to do is try to build our community through small business, making sure we bring in jobs, that sort of thing. Well, we also have a water issue. So how do we address a state issue with a district issue in a way that works together,” Travers explained, adding:
“We have a company here in LD 12 that does solar-powered hydro panels, so we’re trying to do some research and development into our water problem while also allowing a business to grow and thrive in the district.
“It’s trying to look at each issue and find a way that we can help our district as well as help our state. And that’s just one example.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.