Phoenix Council to discuss another water rate increase

Phoenix City Council this spring likely will be considering an increase in water and sewer rates for the seventh time in eight years.
And that hike could include a mandatory monthly payment for a pipeline repair insurance program for single-family homeowners that has been voluntary since it was implemented a decade ago.
Council’s Community and Cultural Investment Committee last week voted to include the conversion of the Service Line Warranties of America by HomeServe from voluntary to mandatory “as part of our discussion about potential changes to the city’s current water and sewer rates.”
Water rates rose 3% in October and will go up another 3.5% next month as a result of council action a year ago.
Since 2016, water rates have increased 18%. In 2019, the council approved a 12% water rate increase spread over two years.
At that time, the city’s Water Services then-Director Kathryn Sorensen said the increase was needed to ensure reliable delivery to north Phoenix and other areas that normally rely on Colorado River water by investing in infrastructure to improve access to banked water and groundwater.
In moving along the discussion of a mandatory pipeline insurance program to the full council for deliberations later this spring, subcommittee Chair Betty Guardado on Feb. 1 said that “with an increase in the water rate discussions that we’re about to have,” she wanted to “bring it all together as a package and see how is it that people feel about this.”
“I think it’s worth exploring,” Councilwoman Debra Stark said of the pipeline program. “I just want to make sure that we’re sensitive to our ratepayers and that a we go into our discussion on increasing water rates that we’re looking at all avenues.”
The pipeline insurance program covers repairs of the pipes between the city’s service line and an individual house. Without that insurance, homeowners are on the hook for the entire cost of pipeline repairs – an expense that can run into thousands of dollars.
HomeServe National Director Brian Davis told the subcommittee that since 2012, when Phoenix joined with the National League of Cities in a partnership for the program, some 27,324 homeowners have saved $7.4 million for 13,461 pipeline repairs while the city garnered $3 million in revenue.
Davis said about 20% of Phoenix single-family homeowners currently subscribe to the program, which costs $7.95 a month to cover the water line and an additional monthly fee of $9.45 to cover septic and sewer line breaks.
But if the program were to be mandatory, he said, homeowners likely would pay only $2.50 or $3 a month.
“You’d be the first big city to roll that out” if it became mandatory, he told
the committee. He noted that Phoenix was one of the early pioneers of the voluntary program, which has since drawn the active participation of more than 1,300 municipalities and other water providers.
There is no limit on the number of claims that can be filed in any given year – though only one break can be covered per claim and a homeowner is covered for up to $8,500 per claim.
Davis also asked the subcommittee to consider a separate insurance program that would cost homeowners 50 cents to $1 month.
Called ServeLine, that “leak adjustment program” indemnifies the city in instances where a homeowner on any given month has a water bill that significantly spiked from their average monthly rate because of a leak.
“Right now Phoenix is very kind to water customers,” he said, explaining that in instances of such spikes, the city only requires the customer pay half the total cost of that spike.
But ServeLine would cover the full overage so that the customer would only pay their normal monthly average and the city would not lose any money.
In discussing the benefits of making the policies mandatory, Davis also touted the benefits the program offered for conserving water.
“This would save you on the average water leak,” he said. “We’re saving about two days of lost water because we’re fixing that leak faster.”
Davis said the average leak wastes 1,000 to 1,500 gallons and that a mandatory program could save the city 700 million gallons of water a year.
HomeServe’s programs are unique in the country and there are no similar insurance policies for waterline breaks, Davis said.
Stressing the savings in both water and money, Davis also told the subcommittee that making the insurance programs mandatory might also make a basic water rate increase more palatable to homeowners.
“We can’t be partners with the National League of Cities for 15 years and not be doing things the right way,” Davis told the panel. “As elected officials you can say (to customers) ‘Look, we had to raise water rates but now you don’t have to worry about a water line break, an expensive leak. We’re covering it.’
“And that’s why I think the impact of this program is going to be so great and Phoenix – I think you’re going to be a trailblazer for a lot of cities to do that.”
Meanwhile, homeowners interested in signing up for the voluntary program can go to slwofa.com or call 1-844-257-8795.
Additionally, residents can enroll by sending in the enrollment form that comes in the information letters that SLWA sends to Phoenix homeowners periodically.
