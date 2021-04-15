The state Senate is accepting private donations to complete its audit of the 2020 election – just days after passing a law forbidding counties from accepting private funds to run elections.
But the question of whether the public will find out who is providing that cash remains unanswered.
Potentially more significant, Senate President Karen Fann acknowledged that the private companies that already have been hired for the $150,000 review may separately be taking money from outside sources directly – and not through the Senate.
That could hide not only who is giving the money but exactly how it is being used, beyond what’s in the Senate contract.
Fann told Capitol Media Services the audit is costing more than anticipated. Some of that, she said, is the fault of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for not allowing county offices to be used by the companies the Senate hired to review 2.1 million ballots and the election equipment.
The board contends that the results have been reviewed multiple times and sees no need to waste of time and money.
“For example, right now we are arranging 24-hour security at the (state) Coliseum since the Board of Supervisors is refusing to let us anywhere near the building,’’ she said.
“I want to make sure we have 24-hour surveillance, both live-streaming and video at all times, as well as physical security guards there,’’ she said, adding that some checks have come in unsolicited.
That’s just the tip of the financial iceberg.
Christina Bobb, who works for the conservative One America News Network, says she already has raised $150,000 through a web site called “Voice for Votes’’ to cover the costs incurred by the Senate as it attempts to determine if the results announced are accurate. As a social welfare organization, it is not required to disclose its donors.
If the dollars were given to the Senate, there would at least be some official record of how the money was spent.
Bobb did not return messages seeking details of the money she has raised, where it has come from, and whether the dollars would go to the Senate or to the contractors.
Fann said outside groups told her “there are organizations out there, there are grassroots, there are people willing to donate time and their expertise to help out.’’ she said. The Senate president said she’s in a no-win situation in agreeing to take outside cash.
“It doesn’t matter what we do,’’’ she said, with some criticizing the use of taxpayer dollars to conduct an audit while others don’t want outside funds from unknown sources to finance it.
