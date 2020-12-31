It opened brightly enough, with the customary expectations of progress and prosperity that have marked each new year in the East Valley for the past decade.
Construction began on an Arizona State University complex in downtown Mesa. Cranes loomed high over downtown Tempe while on the streets below, a new streetcar line was being born. Gilbert and Chandler sung to the tunes of hammers and saws creating square mile after square mile of homes and stores and factories. Ahwatukee was entering the new decade with the biggest problem involving the future of two of its four golf courses.
As this election year dawned, candidates were crafting their sales pitches to voters who, for the most part, were only dimly beginning to contemplate another march to the ballot box.
The biggest point of uncertainty seemed to lie in a presidential impeachment then in play in Washington. But even that proved to be a melodrama without drama as Donald Trump’s Feb. 5 acquittal by a Republican Senate became a predictable anticlimax.
Only the closest observer of international news could have suspected, in that January that now seems of another world, that 2020 would rip our lives apart in almost unfathomable ways.
COVID-19 arrived early in the East Valley. In late January, when the United States reported only five total cases, an ASU student who had recently returned from China was among them.
Whatever ripples of concern that may have caused, however, seemed to vanish as the student recovered and no new cases immediately emerged in our area.
But by mid-March there was no longer room for complacency. Suddenly, grocery store shelves were stripped bare of pasta, popcorn, canned goods and especially toilet paper as panicked East Valley residents hoarded essentials for what seemed like a long siege ahead.
Churches and shopping malls closed their doors. Movie theaters followed suit, as did bars and restaurants. The Cactus League baseball season was aborted.
School let out early for the year and kids had to rely on distance learning – in many cases without devices or internet connections. Proms and graduation ceremonies were scrapped.
The question of when and how to return to school in the fall created no end of agony for administrators, teachers, parents and the students themselves and pitted parents against parents against school districts over the safety of in-class learning.
To a large extent, that agony and strife continues in East Valley and other school districts.
Thousands of Maricopa County residents succumbed to the coronavirus and far more needed hospitalization, many still at the mercy of lingering health problems.
Weddings and funerals, business meetings and church services came by way of Zoom. Hugs and handshakes were things of the past.
The economic price was steep as well. Some businesses could not survive their springtime closures, perhaps the most visible symbol of that being the now-vacant Nordstrom store at Chandler Fashion Center.
But state and city finances did not fall off the cliff as initially feared. Buoyed by millions in federal relief money as well as surging online sales tax revenue, Phoenix and Arizona averted financial catastrophe, at least for now.
And despite the agony shared by many small businesses, one area of the region’s economy that thrived in spite of the pandemic was – and continues to be – the housing market.
Home values and prices saw double-digit increases as a shrinking inventory of re-sale homes left frustrated buyers competing in bidding wars for houses.
As rents also increased, other developers won approval for hundreds of new units in luxury complexes across the East Valley.
Meanwhile, Ahwatukee saw the opening of its newest community, Palma Brisa, on a 63-acre site on Desert Foothills Parkway that developer Blandford Homes bought two years ago from Tempe Union High School District.
In the waning weeks of 2020, news came that an even larger residential development or developments is in Ahwatukee’s future on 370 acres of State Trust Land on Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues.
The state Land Department announced it will put the land up for bid with a starting auction price of $109 million. It must be advertised for 10 weeks prior to a live auction, when state officials are hoping for a robust turnout that will drive up the yield.
Most of the land is zoned for single-family homes so its development will be virtually unstoppable once the sale is completed.
Incredibly, the virus and the science involved in mitigating became politicized, so much so that wearing a mask – or not wearing one – became controversial.
Anti-mask campaigners in the East Valley, following Trump’s lead, couched their rhetoric in terms of personal freedom even if that meant infecting someone else.
Among the more prominent anti-maskers was U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican who represents part of the East Valley. Biggs regularly parroted Trump’s dismissal of the COVID threat.
As the year ends, it appears vaccines against COVID will be widely available in mid-2021.
But until they have been sufficiently deployed, the disease seems likely to have a dire effect on Ahwatukee life well into the new year, especially where schools are concerned.
Both Kyrene and Tempe Union hope to open classrooms next month, but that will depend on the coronavirus’ trajectory.
Moreover, Tempe Union officials have given no indication when they will go beyond the hybrid learning format that has students in classrooms only two days a week.
Historic political year
Maricopa County turned against the president it had supported in 2016, flipping its support to Democrat Joe Biden.
In 2016 the county voted 49 percent for Trump and 46 percent for Hillary Clinton. This time out, Biden netted 50.3 percent of the county’s vote, and Trump 48.1.
The swing helped Biden nail the state’s 11 electoral votes on his way to the White House, the first time since 1996 that a Democrat had carried Arizona.
The East Valley’s two congressional districts voted in predictable fashion, but even here there was erosion in Trump’s support.
Heavily Republican District 5 gave Biden 41.9 percent of its vote, as compared with 36.5 percent for Clinton in 2016. The more liberal Ninth District voted 60.8 percent for Biden compared with 54.7 for Clinton four years earlier.
Some Republicans – with Trump in the lead – persisted in an unprecedented and baseless effort to overturn the results of a legitimate American election.
Among them was State Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, who urged the Legislature to ignore the will of the voters and direct that Arizona’s electoral votes be handed to Trump.
The Republican speaker of the House, Rusty Bowers, also of Mesa, noted that acting on Townsend’s suggestion would be illegal.
“I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election,” Bowers said.
Overall, however, the East Valley’s political stripes did not change that much.
Solidly red legislative districts reflected that in the candidates they sent to the Legislature and Republicans retained control of both houses in the Arizona Capitol.
All county offices except for sheriff were won by Republicans, who even took back the County Recorder’s office from Democrat Adrian Fontes.
The East Valley’s congressional representation remains the same, with Biggs winning re-election in Fifth District and Democrat Greg Stanton in the Ninth.
And Phoenix elected Mayor Kate Gallego to her first full four-year term.
