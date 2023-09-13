Two Ahwatukee projects advance toward final approval

An elder care facility on the campus of St. Benedict’s Church got final approval last week from Phoenix City Council while a zoning change for a mammoth light industrial complex in Ahwatukee won a thumbs-up from the city Planning Commission.
With no discussion, the council unanimously approved Shea Connelly Development’s request for a minor General Plan amendment and zoning reclassification to make way for a 138-unit senior care facility on 4.62 acres of the 19.2-acre church campus on 48th Street near Frye Road.
The facility will be run by a major Canadian real estate investment and development company’s affiliated chain of elder care homes throughout North America.
The facility, which will have three courtyards, will be located behind the church, which is currently undergoing a massive interior and exterior renovation.
Developers plan to build 66 independent living units, 44 assisted living quarters and 28 memory care residences.
“The proposal would encourage an array of housing types and lifestyles to meet the needs of Phoenix’s aging population,” a city staff review said, echoing the support the project received by about 400 people who signed a petition urging its approval.
“Quality senior living facilities are in high demand and providing the type of care on a church campus affords a unique opportunity to serve and support both the medical and spiritual needs of the city’s elder community.”
Planning staff noted in its report, “The subject site is appropriate for residential uses at the proposed densities and provides new housing opportunities in this part of the city. Furthermore, the development has adequate street access and provides streetscape improvements that benefit the surrounding area.”
Montreal-based COGIR Senior Living Communities owns or manages 63 facilities in eight states and Canada, according to its website. It owns eight senior facilities in Arizona, with two each in Scottsdale and Mesa and one each in Peoria, Marana, Glendale and Chandler.
COGIR Senior Living is part of Canada-based COGIR Real Estate, which was founded in 1995 as a multifaceted real estate development and management company.
Heading for a council vote Oct. 4 is developer Via West’s request for a zoning change that will allow it to court a wider pool of tenants for its Converge Logistics Center – three-building, 500—square-foot complex on a 28-acre site on 50th Street and E. Thistle Landing Drive just north of Chandler Boulevard.
The Planning Commission on Sept. 7 approved the request as recommended a week earlier by the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
The committee’s approval came after the attorney for Via West promised Via West would not extend leases to any metal-plating companies involved in electronics manufacturing, specifically automated locking systems.
An attorney for Via West had already removed from her client’s prospective list of tenants any manufacturer that used hazardous chemicals.
She said Via West is mainly involved in renting space long-term to manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical and food supplement products.
She also said such clients will reduce the number of trucks that will be using the center, although she has conceded it will add hundreds of new vehicle trips to the already congested area.
