As Tempe Union High School District plans to reopen campuses for four days a week on March 15, administrators are examining everything from what instruction will look like to how students will stay socially distant.
Although some Governing Board members still fretted about opening classrooms, most of their three-hour meeting last week was spent being debriefed on logistics and related issues to welcoming students back.
Most Tempe Union students – with the exception of some with special circumstances – have been in virtual learning since Thanksgiving and only in classrooms twice a week for nearly a year.
The return to in-class instruction – with Wednesday being a day of learning at home for all – comes as COVID-19 spread indicators continue a downward trend in the district.
Data released last Thursday, the day after the board meeting, showed cases per 100,000 went from 325 to 240, still within the significant spread category.
But the percentage of positive new test results slipped from 13.3 percent to 10 percent – just on the cusp between significant and moderate spread levels. The percentage of hospital visits with COVID-like symptoms already is in the moderate spread level, having continued to slide from 7 to 5 percent.
Tempe Union Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald said that as long as two of the three metrics are in the moderate category for two consecutive weeks, it will be safe to reopen district classrooms.
Kyrene School District also plans to reopen campuses March 16 after the county’s metrics dashed officials’ hopes to open sooner.
Kyrene officials wanted all three benchmarks for virus spread in the moderate range for two consecutive weeks in order to reopen before March 16.
Last week’s data showed that within Kyrene’s boundaries, cases per 100,000 remained in the significant spread level while the other two benchmarks had fallen into the moderate range.
Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil told the board that he had assembled “an educator think tank” that was to meet last Friday.
It would comprise “14 of our best and brightest teachers out there who have a keen sense, a keen practicality of the use of technology within their various programs,” Mendivil said, adding:
“We gathered those individuals along with content specialists and others to gather input from our teachers around a variety of things.”
In addition, he said, surveys were going out to teachers their union representative met with, Dr. Maja Aleksic, district director of assessment accountability and research.
That discussion was focused on “defining what it is that we want to know from our teachers that relates to the instruction and some of their needs and then looking at best practices for secondary schools.”
That latter part related to virus-mitigation strategies.
McDonald said social distancing could be achieved in classrooms for most classes, basing his estimation on parent surveys.
But Mendivil noted the district still doesn’t know how many students overall will return – or what courses draw more students than others.
“Classes like choir or PE – there’s places on campus where those can be relocated,” he said. “If there’s content-specific classes that have more than we would expect...the sooner we know that, we can plan accordingly for alternative spaces.”
Mendivil also stressed that while the district has spent over $1 million on technology aids for teachers, “students who elect going to class will have teacher-led instruction. They’ll have opportunities for interventions and enrichment in their classrooms as they normally do.”
Mendivil also said students would be referred as necessary for social-emotional counseling and learning labs after school.
He also said parents and students – and even teachers – will have to prepare for the transition to open classrooms regardless of whether learning is occurring in classrooms or at home.
“You just don’t turn it on,” he said. “There are lots of transition pieces that need to happen with our students, with our families and with our teachers.”
“I think what I need to emphasize is that’s it’s going to be different,” Mendivil said. “It’s going to be different in-person to some degree. It’s going to be different with virtual learning to some degree.”
One big difference will be that teachers wearing headsets and cameras showing classrooms will enable virtual learners to hear questions their classmates ask and see the teachers moving around the room.
But Mendivil also stressed he still did not have all the details of what both in-class and at-home learning will be like.
The discussion eventually drifted over to grades and learning assessment tests.
Mendivil noted that some parents who heard the governor announce earlier last week that grading of schools’ performance would be suspended for a year thought students wouldn’t get graded either.
Moreover, his top aides indicated that AZMerit achievement tests would be administered this spring – and that students must be on campus to take them.
While the state is not issuing letter grades this year for schools, it will still be making some of its funding decisions on the basis of those AZMerit results.
“We are required to give the assessments in ELA (English Learning Arts) and in math and science and they have to be administered after school in person,” Mendivil said. “So, we need to have that time to have the discussions with teachers on what that looks like…I was hoping that they would postpone it but they’ve made that decision to not.”
