Ahwatukee mom’s wish comes true as Ducey signs bill

Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed the so-called Right to Try 2.0 bill into law that aims to give parents the right to obtain individualized experimental treatments in this country instead of being forced to do what an Ahwatukee couple had to do two years ago to save two of their three daughters: Spend more than $500,000 to go to Italy to try to save two daughters’ lives.
Ahwatukee mom Kendra Riley appeared before both the House and the Senate earlier this month with an emotional plea for support of the bill, which she said would help ease the burden of parents who faced what she and her husband endured in March 2020.
The bill, introduced by West Valley Sen. Nancy Barto at the behest of the Goldwater Institute, had won the support of only two Democrats in the Senate – one of them Sen. Sean Bowie.
And in the House, most Democrats also voted against it as Ahwatukee’s two representatives split on the measure.
“I felt like the bill made a reasonable request that would help families who needed these treatments,” Bowie told AFN. “I knew it was important to the Rileys and that they were constituents. Leading up to the vote, I didn’t hear a compelling enough reason to oppose it, so I was happy to support it. It didn’t seem like a partisan issue, so I was surprised to see the final vote breakdown.
“I’m glad the governor signed the bill into law, and happy for families like the Riley’s that this bill was designed to help,” Bowie said.
Similarly in the House, Rep. Jennifer Jermaine voted “yes,” saying that she had benefitted from an experimental stem cell surgery a decade ago that restored the full use of one of her arms.
Ahwatukee’s other delegate to the House, Rep. Mitzi Epstein, voted against her measure, but did not explain her vote.
Epstein is running for Senate in LD12, the new number for the legislative district that includes Ahwatukee. Neither Bowie nor Jermaine are seeking re-election.
Only two House Democrats explained their votes against the bill at the time of the final floor vote, with one calling it a “buyer beware bill” that exposed parents to potentially expensive and disappointing experiments while another said she became worse as the result of an experimental treatment she sought for her back.
Jermaine said that as long as parents were properly and adequately advised of the risks of an experimental treatment and provided informed consent, the bill posed no harm.
The Rileys’ ordeal began in March 2020 – just as the pandemic was starting to grip Arizona and the rest of the world.
Their 2-year-old daughter Olivia had difficulty walking. An odd vibration developed in the iris of one eye.
Tests subsequently confirmed Olivia had metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), a rare genetic brain disease that has no cure as it destroys the protective fatty layer surrounding the nerves in
the central nervous system, aggressively taking away motor function and other abilities.
Within 90 days of her first symptoms, Olivia could no longer walk or talk.
Subjected to moderate to severe pain on a daily basis, she is now in hospice care. Children with MLD typically aren’t expected to live past 6.
The Rileys’ heartbreak only worsened after that.
Neither devastated parent knew they were carriers and so they had their two other daughters tested. And while their eldest daughter Eva is a carrier and not affected by the disease, the tests showed their 6-month old daughter Keira also had MLD.
The Rileys found that only one medical facility in the country, located in Iowa, offered a treatment program for Olivia. “It wouldn’t cure the disease” Kendra told the Senate Health and Human Services Committee Jan. 13.
“It would require weekly trips for us from Phoenix to Iowa,” Kendra continued. “So we were doing that every single week during the pandemic with her just to try and get as much time with her as we could with her.”
Meanwhile, an advocacy group offered the Rileys some hope for their baby: A medical facility in Milan, Italy, had developed a gene treatment that showed great success with children who had MLD but had not yet developed symptoms.
A team of doctors in Milan told Kendra that Keira could be the 31st kid in the world to have this treatment. “Kids that have had this treatment in the past – they’ve only been doing this for a decade – are now 11 and 12 and living completely normal lives. So they’re walking, they’re talking, they’re good playing soccer and going to school and you never know they have MLD.”
“We could have had everything done here, but it wasn’t in place ” Kendra continued.
And so, she said, “We had to raise a half a million dollars. We had a month to do so. We had to get passports for the girls, visas for the girls. We had to move Olivia’s clinical trial to a site in Amsterdam. And we needed my parents to come with us.”
Thanks to the generosity of family, friends and especially the Ahwatukee-based Armer Foundation for Kids and the Desert Financial Credit Union Foundation, the Rileys raised the money and stayed in Milan for six months as their infant received treatment at the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy.
“I’m very happy to say she’s advanced for her age. She’s walking, she’s talking, she’s running, she’s climbing,” Kendra said, her voice cracking with emotion. “It’s amazing. It’s things Olivia could never have the chance to do.”
“So I’m here today in support of this bill because if it were in place, and we were going through this right now, we would get this treatment for cure and we’d be here. We wouldn’t have to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars, leave our jobs and our family and our friends and go halfway around the world during a global pandemic to save our daughter’s life.”
Olivia is now in hospice care.
