Kyrene has become the second school district in the East Valley to adopt an “Indigenous land acknowledgment” that will be read at each governing board meeting after the Pledge of Allegiance.
Two months after Tempe Union’s governing board began a similar statement, board members last week adopted the acknowledgement following a presentation by Erin Schroeder, district federal programs and outreach director.
Kyrene’s acknowledgment states:
“Kyrene School District acknowledges that our community of schools is located on the ancestral lands of the O’otham and Pee Posh peoples who have inhabited these lands since time immemorial. With this land acknowledgement, the district formally recognizes that the traditional care and keeping of these lands by Native peoples allow us to be here today.”
Such acknowledgements are becoming increasingly adopted by a wide variety of local, state and federal agencies across the country, which will use them on official stationery, the home pages of web sites or at the beginning of public meetings.
Schroeder explained an Indigenous land acknowledgment “recognizes the unique and enduring relationship that exists between Indigenous peoples and their traditional territories.”
In part, it’s a public recognition and reminder that the land that district facilities sit on was originally owned by Native Americans – specifically, the Akimel O’odham and Pee Posh whose descendants comprise the Gila River Indian Community.
“It’s a step toward honoring the original occupants of a place – to recognize the land as an expression of gratitude and appreciation to those whose territory you reside on and a way of honoring the native peoples who have been living and working on the land,” Schroeder explained.
“Making a land acknowledgement should be motivated by genuine respect and support,” she continued. “Speaking and hearing words of recognition is important.”
Tamzyn Whitaker, president of the Kyrene Native American Advisory Committee and a district program manager for district services for Native American students, said the acknowledgement had the approval of the Gila River Indian Community Tribal Historic Preservation Office and the tribal residents in the community.
Hester Tupponce, district Native American program coordinator, said there are currently 1228 Native American students in the district representing 58 different tribes.
Native American teachers who were part of the committee that developed the acknowledgment statement also spoke, giving the board websites so members could learn more about local tribes.
Thanking “stakeholders and tribal nations for their thoughtful input,” Schroeder said, “We feel fortunate to work regularly with the surrounding tribal Nations and recognize the growth that has been made in ensuring a positive learning environment for our students.
“It is our hope that this acknowledgement will be part of a meaningful practice to build our mindfulness of the present rather than a one-time gesture.”
Governing Board President Kevin Walsh cited the number of tribes represented by Native American students in the district and called it “a beautiful diversity.”
Board member Wanda Kolomyjec said the acknowledgement was another example of the district’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and said “it was a long time coming.”
