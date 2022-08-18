Kyrene court sees county’s 6th most eviction cases so far

Kyrene Justice Court, which covers all of Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler and Tempe, has seen the sixth highest number of eviction petitions filed so far this year among all 26 Maricopa County justice courts, data show.
Of the 1,983 eviction petitions filed in the Kyrene Court from Jan. 1-July 31, court records show, at least 300 involved Ahwatukee addresses.
Justice courts hear traffic cases and certain civil and criminal cases.
They issue search warrants and handle domestic violence and harassment cases. They hear landlord/tenant disputes under $10,000 as well as other claims cases under $3,500.
The Kyrene court has seen the second largest number of eviction petitions so far this year in the East Valley. Ahead of it is San Marcos Justice Court, which largely covers portions of Chandler and Gilbert. It has so far received 30 more petitions than the Kyrene court in 2022, landing in 5th place among the 26 courts for the number of eviction petitions filed this year.
Data show the Kyrene Justice Court has seen an average 383 eviction petitions filed a month – five cases fewer than the San Marcos Court’s average but well below Manistee, the busiest justice court in the county for eviction filings.
“Our busiest eviction docket takes place at the Manistee Justice Court in the Northwest Valley,” said Scott Davis, the spokesman for Maricopa County Justice Courts.
With a seven-month total of 2,981 petitions, Davis said, “Manistee holds an eviction calendar three days each week, averaging at least 33 cases each day.”
Court records indicate the majority of the Ahwatukee eviction petitions have not yet been processed and more than 40 had been either dismissed without a judgment or withdrawn by the landlord.
At least two dozen of the Ahwatukee cases, moreover, likely won’t be processed until next February, Davis said.
The eviction cases involving Ahwatukee tenants range widely in the size of claims, from as little as $321 to $8,625, though most are between $2,500 and $3,500.
After the nearly two-year moratorium on evictions ended last fall, legal actions against tenants for back rent started to rise slowly in the final months of 2021.
But as rents have soared across the county and state in the last six months, monthly eviction filings countywide are beginning to exceed 2019 levels, data show.
“One-month eviction filing figures went higher in July 2022 than at any time in the past 13 years,” Davis said. “With evictions filed on 6,405 properties in Maricopa County last month, we have to go back to October of 2008 to find higher numbers: 6,975 evictions filed way back then.”
Moreover, he said, July marked the second consecutive month that eviction filings exceeded the monthly numbers recorded in 2019.
At the same time, Davis cautioned, because of the increase in the county’s population and the number of new rental units that have been built over that time, “maybe we’re actually seeing a far lower level of evictions per capita nowadays.”
So far this year, 35,670 eviction petitions have been filed across all 26 justice courts in Maricopa County, putting the system on track to hit close to or exceed the 68,555 petitions filed in 2019.
That number is around the total number of eviction petitions filed in any given year since 2009, records show.
Over the last 21 years, the annual total of eviction filings was highest between 2004 and 2008, when they ranged between the 80,101 recorded in 2004 and the 83,287 filed the following year.
Many municipalities in the county used some of their pandemic relief funding to help struggling tenants but among them, no one touched the City of Phoenix.
Through three rounds of federal pandemic relief funding since March 2020, Phoenix has spent $96 million to help 13,266 households with their rent, according to reports from the City Manager’s Office to City Council.
