Here are the bills that Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed because he does not yet have a budget.
• SB 1022 - Renames references in law from "product of human conception" to "unborn child."
• SB 1030 - Makes various changes to the practices and procedures of the Psychiatric Security Review Board which has jurisdiction of people found "guilty except insane."
• SB 1074 - Bans requiring public employees to participate in "critical race theory" training.
• SB 1119 - Requires the attorney general to review the constitutionality of any executive orders by the president of the United States.
• SB 1121 - Imposes new requirements for security, packaging and labeling of marijuana.
• SB 1127 - Allows motorists to travel faster on some state highways without criminal charges.
• SB 1135 - Increases the deduction available on individual income taxes for putting money into 529 college savings programs.
• SB 1176 - Creates "produce incentive program" to encourage purchase of Arizona-grown crops by people using food stamps.
• SB 1215 - Exempts some liquor sales from certain labeling requirements.
• SB 1408 - Mandates research on correlation between marijuana use and mental illness.
• SB 1514 - Requires emergency shelter beds in western Maricopa County for homeless seniors who are at least 55.
• SB 1526 - Allows a prisoner to receive a certificate after successfully completing a training program to work in a field or trade and ensures female prisoners get feminine hygiene products without being charged.
• SB 1635 - Makes numerous technical corrections to laws already enacted.
• SB 1716 - Establishes the Joint Legislative Psychiatric Hospital Review Council and requires a surveillance system at the Arizona State Hospital.
• HB 2001 - Creates a retroactive income tax credit for part of the value of land donated for a site for a traditional public or charter school.
• HB 2070 - Provides for the release of original birth certificates that were sealed due to an adoption.
• HB 2296 - Suspends rather than revokes driving privileges after a second conviction of reckless driving, aggressive driving or racing.
• HB 2303 - Mandates proficiency testing of independent laboratories that test marijuana.
• HB 2414 - Authorizes the health department to inspect any medical marijuana dispensary during normal business hours.
• HB 2554 - Requires that those chosen by parties to represent them at polling places be registered to vote in Arizona.
• HB 2674 - Permits some people who were convicted of sex offenses to eliminate the need for them to register.
• HB 2792 - Prohibits delivery of early ballots to anyone who has not specifically requested one.
