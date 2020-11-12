COVID-19 has put a bit of a damper on celebrations in honor of the men and women who served in the ARMED Forces, but one of the biggest area tributes is going forward today – with a bit of a pandemic-fueled twist.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Nov. 11, residents are encouraged to grab their family, decorate their car or truck in patriotic themes and head to the annual East Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Mesa.
Meanwhile, in Ahwatukee, Platinum Medical Group at 3930 E. Ray Road is celebrating veterans all month with two events: It is offering veterans, active military and first responders a free consultation with a full exam and any necessary X-rays. It also is trying to raise $5,000 for the American Service Animal Society to provide service dogs for disabled veterans. Information: 480-460-1399.
This year, the need to maintain social distance has prompted parade organizers to station 30 entries along the East Valley parade route on Center Street in Mesa while the spectators drive their own vehicles and in effect become the parade as they stop by those entries.
“Residents from throughout the Phoenix region are encouraged to decorate their automobiles in patriotic themes to express appreciation for lives of service as they drive through the parade route to view the parade entries,” organizers said.
Displays include a military helicopter, a large-scale replica of the USS Arizona provided by the Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial Museum, the annual display of our region’s Fallen Soldiers, a tank, and much more.
Flyovers will occur throughout the three hours.
In addition, there will be a radio broadcast of live patriotic music and parade information available to tune into on your car radio.
Look for signs noting the radio frequency as you arrive at the spectator vehicle waiting area near University and Center streets.
“As it became obvious that the traditional parade format would not be feasible in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, we looked for a new way of holding our annual event to honor and thank our active and retired military as a community,” said Lisa Sandoval, EVVP president and parade director.
“This way, the parade will go on and people will still have an opportunity to support past and present members of our military through an active and public display.”
This year’s parade theme is “Celebrating Lives of Service,” in recognition of both military service on behalf of our country as well as the many ways veterans continue to serve their communities through first responder and medical careers, as well as ongoing volunteer service – vital parts of our nation’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The parade will start at University and Center Streets and head south to 1st Street.
The parade was born out of two local residents’ passion and economic hardship.
When the annual Mesa Veterans Parade fell victim to necessary budget cuts in 2006, local residents Gerry Walker and Frank “Gunny” Alger spoke out on behalf of the 40-year-old Mesa tradition.
Indeed, Walker vowed, “There will be a Veterans Day parade if it is only me marching down the street with Frank watching.”
The Marine Corps League Saguaro Chapter in Mesa took the lead and the Mesa Veterans Parade Association was formed.
In 2013, the all-volunteer organization changed its name to the East Valley Veterans Parade Association to reflect the participation of parade entrants and sponsors from most East Valley communities.
Donations to this nonprofit are tax-deductible.
This year’s parade marshal is Dr. M. Zuhdi Jasser, described by the Parade Association as “a model of a life spent in service to his country and his fellow man.”
Now in private medical practice in Phoenix, Jasser served as a medical officer in the Navy for 11 years, leaving the service as a Lt. Commander in 1999.
While in the Navy, he received the Meritorious Service Medal and Navy Achievement Medal.
He then served as Chief of Residents at Bethesda Naval Hospital and was selected to be Staff Internist at the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court.
He was the only physician on duty, along with four corpsmen, during the 1998 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
He and his corpsmen provided immediate on-scene emergency response during the attack.
Jasser has specialized in internal medicine (primary care) and nuclear cardiology in private practice since 1999 after finishing his Navy service.
He is a bioethicist and has provided bioethics education and consultation for Banner Health since 2003.
He is a former president of the Arizona Medical Association, serving from 2006-2007, and is currently one of four delegates for the Arizona Medical Association to the American Medical Association. He has written several books, along with many articles for national publication, hosts his own radio show and has testified in front of Congress.
Jasser has become known nationally and internationally as an activist for Muslim reform though his work as founder and president of the American Islamic Forum for Democracy, a counter-ideology, counter-terrorism national security organization based in Phoenix.
Jasser also co-founded in 2015 the Muslim Reform Movement, a coalition of pro-liberty Muslim reform-minded organizations based in the United States, Canada and Europe that rejects interpretations of Islam that call for any violence, social injustice or politicization of the faith.
