Speakers laud Robinson as he takes council seat

Promising to be “a passionate champion for District 6 as well as for the entire city as a whole,” longtime Phoenix police officer and assistant chief Kevin Robinson on April 17 became Ahwatukee’s first new representative on City Council in 20 years.
Robinson delivered an upbeat inaugural address that was preceded by speeches from his wife, physician/surgeon Dr. Michelle Robinson, as well as five people from the various District 6 villages he will represent for the next four years.
Stating his oath “is not something I take lightly,” Robinson said he was “affirming the responsibility to work collaboratively with Mayor Gallego and every member of this city council.
“I believe that working together is the key to achieving goals and making Phoenix a better place to live, work, play, raise your family and grow a business,” he said.
“We are here because we care about the city and we want to see it thrive. However, we all have different perspectives, experiences and ideas. It is crucial that we listen to each other, respect each other’s opinions and work together to find common ground.
“Collaboration means breaking down silos and working across interest groups. It means involving stakeholders in the decision-making process and seeking out diverse perspectives. It means recognizing that we all have a role to play in our city to make it a better place, thus improving the lives of others.
“I am convinced – and past experiences have demonstrated – that when we work collaboratively, we can achieve great things. We can develop comprehensive plans that address the needs and concerns of our citizens.
“We can implement policies that promote sound fair economic development, policies that strengthen our neighborhoods, policies that don’t just promote but encourage social justice and policies that recognize the value of environmental sustainability.
“In essence, we can bring all of us together as a community all the while improving the lives of others.”
Robinson also tipped his hat to the city’s 14,000 employees, saying “I am glad to be back amongst you” and calling them “the most professional, the best individuals serving a community that you can find.”
Robinson took his oath along with another newcomer to the council, South Phoenix Councilwoman Kesha Washington, whose election win last month denied Carlos Garcia a second term.
Also sworn into new terms were incumbents Laura Pastor and Tom Waring during a ceremony at the Orpheum Theater that was filled with supporters and city officials, including Mayor Kate Gallego.
Gallego said the members who were sworn in helped create “perhaps the most diverse City Council in Phoenix history.”
Robinson said he deliberately invited the residents to speak ahead of him “to give a voice to each one of the neighborhoods within District 6” and joked “it also allowed me to really speak at a much shorter amount of time.”
Leading off those speakers was a Ahwatukee resident Sherri Johnson, first vice chair of the Legislative District 12 Democratic Committee.
Johnson said that before she met Robinson a year ago, “as a progressive Democrat I was skeptical” of his candidacy.
She said when she met him, “I immediately began asking him questions
about policing, the law enforcement budget and affordable housing. It wasn’t exactly the most traditional icebreaker but those were the issues that were important to me.
“Kevin didn’t shy away from answering my tough questions, nor did he profess to have all of the answers,” Johnson continued. “After that initial meeting, Kevin continued to reach out to learn what issues were most important not to me but to residents of Ahwatukee – and I can assure you it’s not pickleball courts.
“More importantly, he showed up, and he spent time in Ahwatukee talking to residents attending community events, answering questions and sharing his ideas. He showed up to every LD 12 Democrats meeting this year, and heard firsthand from our residents, business owners engaged voters and activists. And he committed to being a councilman that would listen to the community and make decisions in the best interest of not only District Six, but the entire city of Phoenix.”
Also speaking was former Phoenix Fire Chief Bob Kahn, who said he has known Robinson for 30 years as they both grew up through the ranks of the Fire Department and police force, respectively.
Back in the 1990s, Kahn said, “he was a lieutenant and I was a captain and I remember Kevin on the streets in this neighborhood (around City Hall). It was a little different, kind of scary sometimes and Kevin would be there…He’s a man of character.”
Kahn’s sister, Maria Beyer, followed, calling Robinson “one of the most recognizable faces in Arizona and that’s because he’s been in the public eye for so long.”
“To know that we have somebody who was a lifelong member of the Phoenix Police Department, looking over the decisions that come before the city council every day is a blessing beyond description,” she added, calling him “a man who knows right from wrong” who would provide the city “the best leadership.”
Biltmore resident Dr. Blake McClelland, also a retired assistant Phoenix police chief and now a lecturer at Arizona State University’s School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, talked of rising through the ranks with Robinson.
“He has the personality, all the right stuff to be successful in his new job,” McClelland said, calling Robinson “a great asset to the city council” who has “great leadership ability” and “can bring people together.”
Mary Crozier, president of the North Central Phoenix Homeowners Association, said she was impressed that Robinson gave her his cell number after their first meeting and that was the first time she had a councilman’s cell number since Congressman Greg Stanton represented the district in the 1990s.
She said among the four reasons Robinson got her vote was the fact that he “understands the complexities of city departments, particularly police and fire.
“He knows what safety looks like in our community,” Crozier said. “His mature, unflappable nature is exactly what we need in these challenging times.”
She also cited “his willingness to listen” and said, “Kevin will not hesitate to give everyone a seat at the table while striving for the best solutions for our district and our city.”
Robinson’s wife echoed the other speakers’ description of him as someone who listens to others.
And she told the audience that in the performance of his duties, “You will see a true servant leader whose only goal is to improve the lives of those he serves. You’ll see a man whose North Star is honesty and integrity which serves as a touchstone for every action.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.