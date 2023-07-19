Heat, calendar concerns mark school year’s start

Kyrene and Tempe Union students return today to the classroom while the heat wave doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.
But beyond concerns about that heat, some parents are fuming after getting a closer look at the two districts’ new calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
This year marks the first time that the two districts, along with Tempe Elementary, will be working on the same calendar that their respective governing boards unanimously approved in late spring of last year.
Social media flared up last week as some parents rapped the calendar, which provides three two-week breaks – one each in fall and spring and the otherencompassing the December holidays.
Some parents also expressed concern about the first day of school coming about two weeks earleir than before, right into the heatwave's grip.
And some grumbled about the absence of any days off after the spring break, which ends March 26, claiming the stretch until the school year ends on May 23 was too long a haul.
“Aside from having Good Friday off in April in previous years we never had breaks between March and May,” one commenter replied i response, adding:
“It’s the home stretch. As someone that works in a school it
definitely gets rough for teachers and school staff during this time and of course the kids get the end of year/summer break jitters.”
Another parent responded that because April is a test-heavy month, “there will be kind of breaks” then that comprise a few half days and virtual times.
Others complained that the first 11 weeks of the new year offer only one holiday – Labor Day.
Though the overall schedule – sometimes referred to as 2-2-2 – mirrors the same used in Gilbert Public Schools, Chandler Unified, two of the largest districts in Arizona – some parents mistakenly thought that meant all East Valley school districts would run on an identical calendar.
But while Chandler Unified’s first day of school also is today, GPS kids won’t return until July 25. And both have different two-week breaks in fall and spring.
What Kyrene, Tempe Union and Tempe Elementary officials said they were trying to do when they unified their calendars was partly to accommodate families whose vacation schedules were thrown into disarray when
their kids were attending schools in different districts.
Officials had noted in governing board meetings last year that a number of families had younger children attending a Kyrene school while their older kids were enrolled at a Tempe Union high school.
But officials also stressed a unified calendar would allow for additional support to close gaps in student learning.
A committee comprising seven members from each district spent nearly a year developing new calendar options, finally setling on two.
Part of that study included a community survey of families and staff that drew only a total of 8,025 unique responses.
Those responses included 3,280 Kyrene families and 2,501 in Tempe Union along with 1,145 Kyrene teachers and other staff and 776 Tempe Union staffers.
The responses showed families were not as sold on a 2-2-2 calendar as district employees.
When asked their preference between the 2-2-2 calendar and a calendar with one week off in the fall and spring and a two-week Christmas break, the overall vote was a virtual tied in Kyrene while Tempe Union respondents tilted slightly toward 2-2-2.
But the old one-week fall and spring break schedule – peppered with some additional days off throughout the year – won out in both districts among families once staff responses were removed from the totals. Kyrene and Tempe Union staffers, on the other hand, overwhelmingly liked the 2-2-2 schedule.
“Data only tells part of the story,” Kyrene Assistant Superintendent Lisa Gibson told her governing board in May 2022.
“Some of the points here that you see are mitigating the negative effects of a long summer break on student achievement, providing increased opportunities throughout the school year, instead of focusing solely on summer for interventions and personalized instruction to have a positive impact on student achievement,” she said.
“It would provide an increase in time for professional development opportunities, as well as increase in opportunities for tri-district collaboration,” Gibson said. “It also allows community resources and programs to be aligned with the three districts.”
But Gibson conceded the 2-2-2- also had disadvantages, including impacts on pay periods for employees and on families with childcare needs.
A commenter last week on social media essentially seconded her observation on childcare costs, stating, “I’m going to be paying a lot for childcare during breaks –which kind of sucks.”
As for parents' concern about the heat wave, officials in both Kyrene and Tempe Union said they’re prepared, noting
that both schools and buses have air-conditioning.
Tempe Union Assistant Superintendent Sean McDonald said that his campuses work off a chiller system “that runs basically cold water through the school and, of course that flows into the classrooms.”
He noted that all districts in Arizona also “follow the same protocols as the state,” which advises them of any weather-related emergencies.
“We don’t have to close to campuses, because, of course, we have air conditioning and usually we keep the buildings at about 74 degrees,” McDonald said.
He said that while people may be thinking about their own homes’ AC system, parents need to think of a school more like a large store or business “where many people visit” and their body heat tends to affect the air temperature.
Erin Helm, Kyrene’s executive director of communications and engagement, noted that the three districts’ calendars start nine school days earlier than previously, “hot weather at the start of the school year is nothing new.”
“We typically contend with heat advisories all the way into the month of October,” Helm said, adding that it bus drivers tend to feel the heat a little bit more intensely than students and other staff.
“While school buses are air conditioned, it can be warm in the driver’s seat when the bus doors open and let in the heat,” she said. “For that reason, our buses are also equipped with two fans up front for additional cooling.”
She said Kyrene “has practices in place for heat advisories, with varying degrees of caution, starting at a heat index of 95.
“At a heat index of 95, schools limit outdoor recess to 15 minutes, with hydration emphasized before and after recess,” Helm added. “The outdoor restrictions increase as the temperature rises.”
The one uncertainty facing both districts is the one that parents will face
either at home or work: a prolonged blackout caused by an overstressed electrical grid.
“We’re at the mercy of APS for Tempe High and SRP for the remainder of the schools,” McDonald admitted. “Typically when that happens, we’re in communication with those guys. They work with us, knowing that we have all of our kids in schools.
“Now the school itself may remain
cool for a certain amount of time,” McDonald added, “but after a certain amount of tiem and they think the power outage is going to go longer than a two- or three-hour period, then we have to make decisions.”
As for equipment failures on campuses themselves, Tempe Union is prepared.
“Chillers will go down,” McDonald said. “We buy parts and make sure that a lot of the parts are on our shelves just in case of a fan motor or something like that goes out. We still will be able to continue school or if a section of the building has gone out, we have other rooms where we can move those students.”
