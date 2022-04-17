DiCiccio cool to Desert Foothills pickleball plea

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said he pushed the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department to renovate the decades-old playground at Mountain Vista Park in Ahwatukee because “a park playground is a staple in any neighborhood” and that the project began with community outreach a year ago with residents voting for three different playground design options. The refurnished playground is ADA accessible with ramps in the containment areas and sidewalks from the parking area. One of the original play structures, a fire truck climber, was kept and refurbished because “the community specifically requested (it to) be preserved,” DiCiccio said. The North Playground is age appropriate for ages two to five. The South Playground is age appropriate for ages five to twelve. (Courtesy of Sal DiCiccio)