DiCiccio cool to Desert Foothills pickleball plea

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio said he supports repurposing the Desert Foothills Park tennis courts for dual use as pickleball courts but pretty much threw cold water on building any new pickleball courts there.
Nevertheless, the leader of a citizens’ effort to install pickleball courts at the never-completed park said she is seeking an audience with DiCiccio to try and change his mind.
“We realize that the needs are vast and great throughout the Valley,” said Jill Ostendorp, who with Carrie McNeish have petitioned the city Parks & Recreation Department to install pickleball courts at Desert Foothills, stating that the $1 million, 16-court pickleball complex at Pecos Park is almost always in use and that the majority of users tend to be residents of other cities as far away as Casa Grande.
“Obviously, having a balanced budget is important to District Six and us.,” Ostendorp said. “We were encouraged that he was supportive of making the courts dual purpose. However, we still have sent correspondence to him to ask if we could have a follow-up meeting, because we just feel very strongly with the growth and popularity of pickleball – that getting ahead of the curve, and having more courts available in order to keep versus less would be advantageous.”
Both women said they have the support of four other City Council members.
However, without DiCiccio’s support, their effort likely is doomed in this budget cycle.
DiCiccio made his comments during the poorly attended virtual District 6 hearing on the city’s trial budget. Only about 75 people had tuned in to listen.
“I want to be very clear on this,” DiCiccio said. “We have people who seem to have forgotten how hard I worked to get pickleball courts there originally, and how hard it was to get them in there…But now they’re heavily used because we were able to see the writing on the wall. And that was a hard-fought battle.
“But Ahwatukee Foothills has 42% of all the pickleball courts in the city of Phoenix – 42%,” he continued. “I am committed to repurposing the other courts that are out there to have a combination tennis and pickleball in order to see what we need to do to increase the use that we have. I think it’s fantastic. We got people using them. I think that’s amazing. But at the same time, we’ve got to balance those needs.
“The northern part of my district also wants to see pickleball courts. So I’m going to be focusing on both sides of my district and bringing in more pickleball courts. …It has to be balanced. And I’m going to be fair to both sides. So for those that are here talking about the pickleball courts, I have not forgotten about it. Please remember also that it was the leadership I helped bring us to the level that we are now. We need more granted. I agree with that. We’ve got to have a balance across the city of Phoenix.”
But DiCiccio did direct the administration to look into using about $460,000 in impact fees collected from developments in Ahwatukee toward paying for pickleball courts at the park and also asked it to explore giving Ahwatukee residents first dibs on the Pecos complex."
But pickleball courts were not the primary focus of DiCiccio’s opening remarks on the budget.
Rather, he called attention to the dire straits the city is in as a result of low staffing levels in the Police Department created by a high number of retirements and resignations for other jobs and historically low recruitment levels.
To maintain even the absolute minimum needed for patrols, the department last month moved 120 officers and sergeants from special assignments to patrol – meaning that investigations into property and other crimes is slowed because the caseloads per remaining investigator increase.
In updating the council Public Safety and Justice Committee, police officials on March 9 also showed their progress in recruiting new officers and the data indicated that even with a $7,500 sign-up bonuses and an aggressive marketing campaign, their efforts have yielded little.
In 2018 and 2019, that data showed police successfully recruited 310 and 335 new officers. That included a total 616 new cops and 29 transfers from other agencies.
But recruitment fell off drastically the last two years, according to department data.
In 2020, police recruited 139 new officers and seven transfers and last year a mere 66 newbies and five transfers.
DiCiccio expressed alarm at the falling ranks, calling attention to increasing public concern about crime in Ahwatukee and longer response times.
“I’ve heard it repeatedly in the Ahwatukee Foothills community and in the northern part of my district – a shortage of police officers,” he said. “We should really be at 3,800. We are now at about 2,700 police officers and it’s impacting our day-to day-life. We’re seeing response times go up from five minutes to seven minutes.”
“So the prioritization of hiring police has to be our number one priority,” he said. “The anti-police crowd has taken over a big part of City Hall and they have through their words driven out so many police officers where they don’t want to work for the City of Phoenix anymore.”
That anti-police rhetoric also has been heard from some members of both the Tempe Union and Kyrene school boards during discussions about school resource officers.
DiCiccio said officers “are hard-working men and women with families. Their kids do after-school activities. They’re involved in our community. These police officers have done everything to protect us as a community and we have an obligation to protect them.”
He suggested the administration give police officers higher pay to staunch the attrition, saying officers "don't feel appreciated for the $55,000 to $75,000 a year that they make. It's not enough."
"We have got to stop the attrition as quickly as possible," DiCiccio said, "because we are getting extremely unsafe. I know staff wants to do everything they can but the rhetoric we've seen is what has led to this."
