Early voters here get first look at 5 big election matters

A hefty Nov. 8 General Election ballot will be landing in early voters’ mailboxes this week and Ahwatukee voters will be making decisions on five contests that directly affect them and the community.
Three of those local elections guarantee that come January, new faces will be on the Kyrene and Tempe Union governing boards as well as the three-member Legislative District 12 delegation. The fourth race where a new face is assured is Phoenix City Council District 6 because longtime Councilman Sal DiCiccio is termed-out. But the crowded field of hopefuls suggests that contest may end in a runoff between the top two vote-getters in March.
The fifth election will impact Ahwatukee property owners’ pocketbooks as it involves two override requests and a $100 million bond issue for Tempe Union.
Of course, that only captures a portion of the ballot that the County Recorder’s Office was scheduled to send out today.
Also awaiting voters’ choices are a U.S. Senate seat, a new governor, all statewide offices, a Congressional seat and 10 propositions that affect a wide range of issues such as the Legislature’s power to change voter-approved initiatives, voting regulations, creation of a lieutenant governor’s office and limits on medical debt interest rates.
Here’s a look at those ballot items of particular relevance to Ahwatukee.
CITY COUNCIL
The field of eight candidates for the Phoenix City Council District 6 offers a wide range of candidates – including two longtime Ahwatukee residents and a third whose residency here was challenged unsuccessfully.
The candidates are Harry Curtin, who describes himself as a businessman; Ahwatukee resident and businessowner Joan Greene; Mark Moeremans, senior vice president of entrepreneurship and venture development with the Arizona Commerce Authority; Kevin Robinson, a former Phoenix assistant police chief; Moses Sanchez, a long-time Ahwatukee resident, Navy veteran and community leader; Juan Schoville, at 24 the youngest candidate and a security guard at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Sam Stone, DiCiccio’s former chief of staff and a political consultant; and Kellen Wilson, a labor leader in the food service industry.
Robinson, who owns a home with his wife in Scottsdale, moved into Ahwatukee in September 2021 and a judge in August rejected Sanchez’s assertions that his Pointe South Mountain house was only a “shadow home.”
In a forum last month, Curtin portrayed himself as an “entrepreneur all my life, solving problems” who is also “a futurist but I’m also old school.” He said the city “has good bones” and that he could draw people from both parties” and “definitely be the peacemaker between both factions on city council.”
Noting her grandmother was the second female to ever serve on Phoenix City Council, Greene promised to provide “a strong voice on the council” who would ensure “that your priorities are no longer ignored” and said those priorities included “a safe city with strong public services” and a “city that protects our air, land, water and wildlife.”
Moeremans noted that “Phoenix is changing rapidly” and said “if we don’t start acting on those challenges today, the future is uncertain and that’s why we need to act with urgency” on issues that include safe streets, “interesting retail and restaurant opportunities, housing affordability.”
Robinson called attention to his more than 36 years on the Phoenix police force who started at the South Mountain Precinct in 1987 and said working with various groups and city departments as Ahwatukee developed gave him experience in developing partnerships “to ensure that we have the things that make us a community.”
Sanchez said he is committed to “servant leadership” and stressed his 26 years as a combat veteran and his four years as president of the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club and four years on the Tempe Union Governing Board. Stating “our next city council member must come from this community and be willing to fight for this community,” he promised “accessibility, transparency and accountability.”
Schoville noted he is an ordained minister and an independent and said, “District 6 needs an anti-establishment voice who will address major problems such as homelessness, and our emergency services being underfunded.”
Stone vowed to attack City Hall’s insider politics, stating that he intends to be “the loudmouth who takes (an) issue to the public and brings attention to it because most of what the City of Phoenix does happens in the dark.”
As a mother of two, Wilson said she wants to “work to ensure that quality of life that we all moved here for” and that “my mission is to really understand the needs of the community and think about the future of my children and what our community looks like, what education looks like, what opportunity looks like.”
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 12
Incumbent Democratic Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe is seeking the Senate seat that Sean Bowie decided not to seek again while two political newcomers from Ahwatukee, retired City of Phoenix human services program manager Patty Contreras, and scientist Stacey Travers, are the Democrats seeking the House seats.
Seeking to crack all-blue LD12 are Republican Senate candidate David Richardson, also a scientist and entrepreneur in Ahwatukee, and Chandler residents Terry Roe and Jim Chaston, seeking the House seats. Chaston is a CPA who owns his own firm and Roe, a retired police officer, is winding up his second term on Chandler City Council.
During the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission debate Sept. 1, the candidates split along party lines on abortion with all three Democrats insisting it is a woman’s right and Republicans favoring restrictions. The Republican candidates did not state they favored an outright ban on all abortions, and Roe said he might go along with allowing them when a fetus is less than 12 weeks old.
The debate can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=sBn6hwyog_o.
Abortion was not the only issue that showed differences between the two parties’ candidates for the LD12 seats during the Clean Elections debate.
Richardson was particularly aggressive in challenging Epstein, asserting she had never sponsored a bill in her four years as representative. She denied the allegation.
The debate focused extensively on public school financing.
The Republicans all favored the expanded voucher system, and Roe used the issue to come out vehemently against voter initiatives, saying such measures generally pass because voters get confused by misleading messages.
Travers ripped into that assertion, stating Republicans were contending, “on the one hand, we’re too stupid enough to know what we’re signing. But on the other hand, we’re smart enough to be able to make educational choices for our children. We can’t have it both ways.”
Another education-related issue the candidates addressed involved the state Constitution’s Aggregate Expenditure Limit on school spending, which last school year could have provoked massive teacher and staff layoffs even though school districts had the money in the bank to pay them.
Chaston also favored asking voters to repeal the limit, but went further by arguing for a total revamping of the school system.
“The entire school-funding system is almost 50 years old,” Chaston said. “We need to revamp the way our education funding is created.”
Richardson said, “I am part of a group of incoming potential lawmakers who are already ready to take meaningful steps for improving our education system.”
He said the plan would include a $10,000 pay raise for teachers – “of course, tied to others requiring financial transparency and some other things.”
Epstein said “funding is my bailiwick” and that the main reason teachers didn’t see the full pay raise is “because year after year, my Republican colleagues have given dollars to K- 12 with one hand and taken it away with two other hands.”
And her running mates for the House seats both contended that state funding for public education was woeful and vowed to fight for more resources for public schools.
KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Governing Board President Kevin Walsh of Tempe is seeking a second term while two Ahwatukee educators, Triné Nelson and Kristi Ohman, are also on the ballot after the other incumbent Margaret Pratt opted against a second term.
Walsh, a father of two and a partner in the law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP, is a volunteer in a number of organizations, including a member of the Phoenix One Foundation Board, a legal mentor for the small business organization Gangplank and an ambassador for the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.
He is a member of the Volunteer Lawyers Program, the Clemency Project 2014, Valley Interfaith Project and chair of Jobs For Arizona’s Graduates logo.
Walsh has said he believes he has gained “invaluable experience” on the board “that sets me apart from others” and said he regularly visits the district’s 26 schools.
“I am balanced and pragmatic, with a proven track record of achieving results. I’m proud of the great work accomplished during my term on the Kyrene Governing Board, including increasing teacher/staff pay by $10.5 million last school year, while still decreasing spending.”
Nelson has been in education for 18 years and is currently the curriculum design director for Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business.
She told AFN, “As a mom with children in the Kyrene district for the past nine years, I have spent extensive time volunteering in classrooms, serving on PTO boards, the Superintendent Community Council, and most recently as the co-chair for Keep Kyrene Strong, whose work for integral to the success 2021 M & O override continuance election.
“As a governing board member, I will serve the community by collaborating with parents, educators, administration, and other community members to find solutions that best meet the needs of our children. I will work with other board members to build on the success Kyrene has experienced and make sure that we share progress and achievements with the community. “
Ohman, a mother of two, has been a teacher for both charter and public schools, including Kyrene and said she is in the race “because I want to be an honest voice for Kyrene kids and truly listen to all parents, teachers, and community members.”
“I am proud to bring a current teacher and parent’s perspective to the Kyrene Board. I want Kyrene to be every parent’s first choice for their child. Kyrene is an amazing district and can reach its highest potential by focusing on education fundamentals, transparency, and accountability for all. The pandemic has left us in a severe academic slump and regression of social skills, work ethic, and behavior. We need to prioritize our Kyrene students and classrooms. The strength of our community relies on our public schools.”
TEMPE UNION
Tempe Union Governing Board also will see at least one new member after board President Brian Garcia decided against a second term. However, incumbent Andres Barraza of Tempe is seeking a second term while Ahwatukee resident Stephan Kinglsey and Amanda Steele of Chandler are wading into electoral politics for the first time.
The owner of a coffee and team import company bearing his name, Barraza is a former senior firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service who often has talked about how he rose from an early life as a drug dealer to earn a bachelor of science degree in economics from ASU.
He did not respond to the Arizonan’s candidate questionnaire or an invitation to write two Opinion Page columns on topics of his choice. He also did not respond to a request for candidate statements from the Maricopa County Superintendent of Schools, according to its website.
Kingsley has been in education for over 15 years, and is listed as an English teacher at Corona del Sol High School.
He is now a doctoral candidate in industrial and organizational psychology at Grand Canyon University. Stephan consults and collaborates on diversity and inclusion initiatives with business, education, and community leaders as well as researchers at the national and international level, according to the LGBTQ Victory Institute website.
“I’m especially passionate about ensuring vulnerable and minority student voices are represented. I’ve helped fight for teachers, and I’ve developed good relationships with families and community members,” he wrote, adding that he is “a good listener” who uses “a strength-based approach to reach across the aisle to work with everyone.
Steele is a community activist and parental advocate for public schools and students with disabilities. She is a speech therapist and President and co-founder of EPIC Disability Advocacy.
“I am running for the students, for the teachers, and for the community,” she said.
“Today more students are showing delays and/or falling further behind in their academics, social emotional well-being and overall development. Teachers are struggling mentally and emotionally from the trauma consumed over the last several years.”
Steele said Tempe Union “would benefit from the accessibility lens I bring as a mother to an autistic adult with an intellectual disability, a neurodiverse woman herself, and an advocate wanting to listen to your voice.”
TEMPE UNION OVERRIDE, BOND
Approval of all three measures would equal a combined tax increase from .5924% this year to .7998% per $100 of assessed valuation in the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023 – raising taxes by about $52 a year on a house valued at $249,642, according to the district. Currently, that tax totals $148 a year.
The overrides include one for basic operational spending that would be 15% for the first five years, then go down to 10% the sixth year and 5% the seventh. The other is a 10% 7-year override, or $8.7 million a year, for the District Additional Assistance budget that covers equipment not included in the regular capital spending or bond program.
That budget would include expenses for items like books and furniture.
The bond package would cover higher-ticket items that the District Additional Assistance budget doesn’t cover.
At the time the board approved the measure, now-retired Assistant Superintendent Diane Meulemans said some of the money could also fund some art room expenditures, updating auditoriums, refurbishing some cafeteria floors that need to be redone, curbs, some dugouts, fencing, locker room floors, restaurants, science labs, tennis courts, weatherization, and lighting.
If approved, the district would split issuance of those bonds in two – selling $50 million next year and the other half three years later.
Projected expenses in that bond issue include $1.65 million for a construction manager “to assist (us) as we go through these projects” because “we found that has significantly helped the management of that additional work,” Meulemans said. It also includes a $1 million cost for actually selling the bonds.
The board’s approval of both overrides and the bond package also followed the recommendations of a 38-member citizens advisory committee that studied Tempe Union’s obligations and future needs. The committee comprised different stakeholders, from parents and community members to district staff.
Tempe Union’s current needs not funded by the District Additional Assistance budget would total $60.9 million over seven years beginning July 1,2023, according to Meulemans.
She said failure to obtain voter approval for the operations override would force the district to cut about $4.3 million in the 2023-24 school year and another $4.3 the following school year, when the current override finally expires. The district ultimately would lose approximately $12.7 million in operations spending annually.
