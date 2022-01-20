More than $93.5 million for housing – including $50 million to buy apartment complexes – tops the list of the Phoenix city administration’s spending suggestions for its second round of pandemic-relief money from the American Recovery Plan Act.
Those proposals also include $7.5 million to buy trees for 5,000 homes in “qualifying neighborhoods,” $13 million for free child care for a year for new city employees and $500,000 for a public restroom pilot program at the Human Services Campus.
In all, the shopping list totals $220.1 million but City Council will have to pare it down because the city will have $141 million in relief money to spend come the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Phoenix was allotted $396 million under ARPA, passed by Congress early last year, with the money split into halves across the current and coming fiscal year.
Of the $198 million that’s still to come, Council already has committed $57 million to cover $29 million in bonuses for city workers and the rest to cover workmen’s compensation claims related to COVID-19.
City Manager Jeffrey Barton unveiled the options for spending the new money Jan. 11 in a council work study session in which the members who did participate – Councilman Sal DiCiccio was absent – raised still more suggestions.
For example, Vice Mayor Laura Pastor and Councilwoman Betty Guardado urged more money for school districts serving parts of the city outside Ahwatukee than even the administration’s suggestion to spend $1 million on tutoring and GED programs at the downtown library and high-poverty schools.
Guardado wants more money to buy N-95 face masks for schools in her district while Pastor suggested more tutors in hers.
In education-related spending, Barton also listed a possible $5 million for college tuition assistance and another $5 million for Arizona State University’s digital workforce apprenticeships and AZ Next programs. There also was another $2 million for helping 200 people enrolled in a federal job training program to get “target sector training” and $2 million proposed for helping people experiencing homelessness find fulltime jobs and manage their finances.
But the overwhelming amount of money on the administration’s laundry list of possibilities involves $102 million worth of housing infrastructure and services.
That includes $50 million to buy multifamily complexes for affordable and workforce housing, $20 million to buy and operate shelters and transitional housing, $10 million to create a community land trust to acquire, develop and renovate housing and $10 million that would go to nonprofits to develop housing and humans service projects.
Another $2 million would fund a landlord incentive program to accept more Section 8 certificates, $1 million for educating landlords and tenants, $1.5 million for a “community-driven planning effort for the Marcos de Niza Public Housing Community to determine redevelopment and revitalization opportunities;” $3 million for Wi-Fi infrastructure and service in the Edison Eastlake Community; and $1.5 million for Wi-Fi and tablets in senior and public housing complexes.
Barton said he told city departments to propose “items that were transformational in nature, items that will take us to the next level, items that are outside of our norm – put us in an uncomfortable position, make us work really hard and be creative, but at the same time also be cognizant of not putting additional burden on the General Fund long-term.”
He told council members that he proposed the single biggest spending item – the $50 million to buy multifamily complexes – because “I’ve heard you time and time again talk about the lack of options for affordable housing for Phoenix residents. I’ve also heard you talk about the need for workforce housing. I’ve also heard you talk about the need to have transitional housing.”
While describing the $50-million proposal as “outside the box and pretty big,” Barton also stressed that all the items on his laundry list of proposed expenditures were there “just to start a conversation” as Council begins work on adopting a 2022-23 budget by July 1.
Barton also has proposed that Council consider $13 million to help new city employees pay up to $10,000 in childcare expenses for one year.
He said the city has 1,200 job vacancies “where the salary range midpoint falls 200% of the federal poverty level; for a family of four.”
He noted that Council last year approved $5 million for childcare services for low-income workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and said the new childcare proposal from the city’s personnel director “was a pretty ingenious idea…because our number of vacancies is increasing and it’s becoming more and more difficult to fill city (job) classifications.”
That spending was in addition to $500,000 in free childcare services for a year to “individuals searching for employment, including residents of Starfish Place,” a shelter for sex-trafficking victims.
Other spending proposals included $3 million more for arts organizations, which received $10 million in previous pandemic relief funding the city got from the federal government two years ago, $5.5 million for business owners in poor areas of the city to fix up their storefronts and $8.5 million to expand the home weatherization assistance program to help 400 household in low-income neighborhoods.
Another $3.5 million was put on the table for parks and recreation, including adaptive playground equipment, resurfacing athletic courts in eight unnamed parks, fitness stations and free fitness equipment in eight unnamed parks and special programs in eight unnamed parks that don’t have community centers.
Both council members Yassamin Ansari and Carlos Garcia praised Barton for creating “big buckets” of money for housing.
“We have a huge crisis outside the Human Services Campus,” Garcia said. “We all know if you’ve spent any time down there, it’s a tragedy. So I hope that those allocations of $50 million or $20 million especially will stay. I think that’s probably a minimum of what we need to address where we’re at.”
City Housing Director Titus Mathew told members his staff has been looking at apartment complexes across the city that have anywhere from 25 to 100 units and that the city could buy them and designate them affordable or workforce housing. He did not indicate what would distinguish them from one another.
“It makes sense to acquire existing because you can’t build it for cheaper,” Mathew said.
There was no discussion on how maintaining apartment complexes would impact future General Fund expenditures.
But Councilman Tom Waring said that between the growing crisis of homelessness and Barton’s concern about creating new programs that would impact future spending obligations for the General Fund, Council faces some tough decisions that warrant more discussion as it begins to pare down the list of possible uses of the pandemic relief money.
“For something like the homeless issue, where we’ve really struggled to find effective tools, this is an opportunity … to explore what other places are doing that we’re not doing, that might have been effective. Because this isn’t a problem that’s going away,” Waring said.
Still, it was apparent that some council members aren’t finished with adding to that array of possibilities while others began lobbying for particular items on Barton’s wish list.
As if that list already wasn’t long enough for Council to wrestle with, Pastor wanted Barton to come back with a plan for spending more money to bridge “the digital divide” and to buy pricier N-95 facemasks, COVID tests and protective equipment in addition to millions of dollars that the city already has spent on virus protection.
And Ansari wanted more than the $1 million suggested for tutoring services at Burton Barr Central Library so tutors could be placed in other parts of the city and “not make people travel so much for something for a service like this.”
