It’s been a long and frustrating road that Ahwatukee residents Carrie McNeish and Jill Ostendorp are traveling in their quest for a 16-court pickleball complex at Desert Foothills Park.
When they started exploring in spring the hoops they need to jump through at City Hall to bring their idea to fruition, they were told to get simple statements of interest from people to show there’s community interest in pickleball courts at Desert Foothills Park.
They gathered more than 500 signatures and finally got a meeting in August with city officials, who “let us know that a ‘feasibility study’ and ‘rough budget’ has to be done and this could take from 4-6 months,” they said in a lengthy handout to supporters.
But earlier this month, the response from City Hall turned even more discouraging.
After Felicita Mendoza, an aide to Councilman Sal DiCiccio, tried to run interference, Parks and Recreation Department Director Cynthia Aguilar seemed to deal a near-fatal blow to the two women’s efforts.
Sixteen courts appear out of the question, as Aguilar told Mendoza in a letter, “If pickleball courts were added to Desert Foothills Park, we would recommend adding 4 courts, court lighting, drinking fountains and additional parking to accommodate additional users.”
That would cost $800,000, she said, and “there is currently no funding available for these improvements.”
But even if the city had the money, Aguilar wrote “the department would also not recommend Desert Foothills as a priority park to add pickleball courts as the Ahwatukee area has a total of 18 outdoor pickleball courts at Pecos and Western Star parks.
Noting there are 40 pickleball courts citywide, Ahwatukee has “45 percent of our outdoor courts,” she added.
The department in a formal statement to AFN reiterated the lack of funding, adding:
“The Department does however recognize the increased popularity and demand for Pickleball courts and continues to receive requests to add pickleball courts in parks throughout Phoenix. Between 2017 and 2021, the Department has added 27 pickleball courts to the parks system. As funding is available, the department will continue to assess and prioritize where pickleball courts will be added.
“Of the city’s 38 dedicated outdoor pickleball courts, 16 are located in the Ahwatukee community at the Pecos Park. Additionally, 2 shared use tennis/pickleball courts are available at Western Star Park and Pecos Community Center offers indoor pickleball programing.”
When initially told there was no money, Ostendorp said, “In addition, the courts at Pecos were full again last night and this is something that is likely to continue with league play starting back up.
“So, the city’s comments about Ahwatukee not being on the roadmap for more courts does not make sense as people drive from as far away as Casa Grande to play on these courts and there simply is not enough capacity for the number of players wanting to play,” she added. “We are working with City on ways to capture courts being full at Pecos so we can demonstrate a need for more courts.”
Ostendorp also wondered if DiCiccio got a share of the more than $400 million in federal pandemic money that has flowed into Phoenix since early last year and if that could be used to build the courts, arguing outdoor activity is the safest kind of activity with COVID-19 around.
Turns out that individual City Council members don’t get a cut of funds to use in their district as they please, according to Deputy City Manager Inger Erickson.
Besides, she noted, the first two rounds of federal funds have been spent and Council has adopted a strategic plan for the first part of the funding approved by Congress earlier this year.
The second part of that funding isn’t due until next year, Erickson said, “and staff will work with City Council to develop a strategic allocation of those funds during the upcoming budget process in the spring of 2022.”
And all that doesn’t matter anyway because, as Erickson noted, “Construction of pickleball courts is not an eligible expense under the guidance for state and local fiscal recovery funds.”
McNeish said, “We are frustrated.”
“They seem to be doing random weird things with our money – like the ‘daycare’ at the airport,” McNeish said, citing last week’s report on City Council’s plan to spend $5 million on subsidizing daycare costs for workers at companies in and around Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
“We have over 500 community members now on our list in support of having these courts put in the park,” McNeish said, noting Desert Foothills Park was never finished and that there were plans for a community center and more sports fields that were never implemented.”
McNeish and Ostendorp also have noted that neighboring Scottsdale and Chandler have more pickleball courts per 100,000 residents than Phoenix.
“We are reaching out to more community organizations – the Chamber is one – for support and help,” McNeish said. “We are looking for suggestions. We are going to be asking for a copy of the ‘study’ that they did. We will start talking to builders of pickleball courts as well.
“We are open to any and all ideas. Folks need to put the pressure on our council people and the Phoenix Parks Department to reconsider this.”
To join their campaign, go to their Facebook page, Pickleball-at-Desert-Foothills-Park or email dfppickleball@gmail.com.
Besides turning to social media with their call for interested pickleballers, people also can send an expression of interest to dfparkpb@gmail.com, a special email address Ostendorp and McNeish created just for their campaign.
The two women also are reaching out to local clubs and the state pickleball association to help get the word out.
