Canyon Reserve provokes fire station concerns

Although the city canceled the scheduled May 23 Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee meeting on the Canyon Reserve development, some nearby residents made their concerns known to the panel – especially about the absence of plans for a police substation and/or fire station in western Ahwatukee.
Reserve 100 LLC and its parent Blandford Homes were to go before the VPC
for its recommendation to the city Planning Commission on their proposed reclassification of Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues along the northern and western boundaries of the massive development. The move would basically keep both segments at their current widths.
A city Street Transportation Department spokeswoman last week confirmed that it is not finished with a review of the developers’ proposal – which they had hoped would go before the Planning Commission June 2 and then hit City Council before its final meeting before summer recess on July 1. The VPC is the first step in that process.
Now, the earliest it can go before the VPC is June 27, which likely will force the developers to adjust their timetable for construction of 1,050 mostly single-story houses, 150 build-to-rent townhouses and 329 apartments on the 373-acre parcel.
The city approvals have nothing to do directly with that construction since the land is already zoned largely for single-family, some multifamily and about 10 to 15 acres for commercial development.
Emails sent to the VPC in advance of the canceled meeting largely reflected concerns by people in adjacent Club West, Foothills Reserve and Promontory over what the city plans for additional first-responder support in the entire area of western Ahwatukee.
For now, the answer is none.
Although a fire station had been on the city’s long-range Capital Improvement Program several years ago, it was inexplicably dropped without an explanation.
“I would like you to seriously consider including a fire and police substation in the new Canyon Reserve development in Ahwatukee,” Promontory resident Steve Whalley wrote, stating “it already takes 15 minutes to get a firetruck, ambulance or police vehicle out here in an emergency. Home Insurance companies have even turned us down due to the fire station being too far away.
“With the 1,500 new dwellings and associated vehicles, people and visitors in this area things will only get worse,” he continued. “A fire and police substation is absolutely essential and a top priority.”
He also called for widening Chandler Boulevard to five lanes – two in each direction with a middle turn lane. City planners five years ago said widening would occur once the State Trust Land was developed.
Leslie Dunlop, also of Promontory, expressed identical concerns, writing, “Without a fire station near our community, it poses a safety concern on how quickly a fire truck can reach us with congested traffic.”
Like several other residents who wrote the VPC, she also called to an additional South Mountain Freeway interchange west of 17th Avenue because of the increased traffic from Canyon Reserve. The Arizona Department of Transportation has no plans for one in its five-year plan.
Jon Samuelson raised an issue with Blandford’s choice of the name for its development, noting there already is a Canyon Reserve around Ray Road and 31st Street, less than five miles away.
“Having two communities with the same name will certainly be confusing for Village residents and delivery drivers,” he wrote. “It will also dilute the exclusivity of the high-end mountainside community on Ray Road.”
Alan Beaudoin of Norris Design, the zoning consultant for the project, addressed both the name and the first-responder issues in separate forums.
When Beaudoin appeared before the VPC in April to give committee members a preview of Blandford’s plans, committee member Darin Fisher of Vision Community Management, which manages the three HOAs closest to Canyon Reserve, raised concerns about first responders’ proximity.
Beaudoin said those concerns have never been raised in meetings with city planners.
“Our single greatest concern we have down is the lack of public safety,” Fisher said. “The Phoenix Fire Department, the ambulance services and Police Department cannot meet their stated delivery times for service to Foothills Reserve, Calabria, Promontory.”
He added those services “are continually missing” target delivery times in Club West and other nearby HOAs as well.
“There has long been a debate down in our end of Ahwatukee about putting
a fire substation or police substation down there,”
Fisher said, noting the development would bring at least 5,000 new residents and as many as 3,200 motor vehicles that will be “massively impacting the density in that particular end of Ahwatukee.”
“That has not come up in conversation yet,” Beaudoin replied. “But we haven’t started the extensive process with the City of Phoenix Planning and Development Department yet either. …This is the first that we hear of a public response challenge in the western portion of the Ahwatukee Foothills.
“We certainly will be having conversations with the Fire Department, for sure. And can certainly bring up conversations with the Police Department as well as it relates to those services,” he continued.
Fisher said “there were old maps of this state land and potential development that showed the possibility” of substations being added to the capital improvement program “but nothing’s ever been formal.”
But he added, “It’s just one of the things that I know is going to be a touchstone topic of conversation going forward for a lot of the homeowners in the area.”
Beaudoin was asked about the development’s name during a virtual meeting with neighbors about the project on May 3.
He said “a bit of a marketing process” was involved that started with “kind of a long list of candidate names.”
After pruning the list, he said the developer check with the Arizona Corporation Commission to see what names were used elsewhere, and also checked names for legal and marketing reasons.
He said Blandford’s marketing specialist pared down the list even further and that “Canyon Reserve resonated at least with our marketing people on our development team.”
He said the team was “just trying to pick kind of a desert-environment-type name, and ‘Canyon Reserve’ is the one that came to the top of the list.”
