Phoenix is relatively flush with cash but administration officials have warned City Council that might not last too long once they begin preparing for the 2022-23 budget.
The boon to the 2020-21 General Fund involved the use of $121 million of the $293 million the city received in federal pandemic relief funds.
According to an administration and testimony at a recent City Council study session, that allocation contributed significantly to a $32.8 million surplus that is being applied to the current fiscal year.
There were actually two parts to that surplus, according to city Budget and Research Director Amber Williamson.
The city estimated revenue totaling $1.585 billion in 2020-21 but – as was the case with the state and many Arizona municipalities – Phoenix actually saw more revenue than it counted on. That gave the city an extra $27.9 million.
Then, expenditures fell $4.9 million below what the city anticipated.
“Revenue forecasting throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely challenging,” according to a memo to Council from retiring City Manager Ed Zuercher and his successor, Jeff Barton.
“Several factors have influenced revenue collections and are uncharacteristic compared to past economic cycles – primarily, the infusion of one-time funds from the federal government via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) and the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) acts into state and local economies,” the memo state.
Noting Arizona overall received $60 billion in “direct federal COVID-19 aid,” the memo said, “This is remarkable, unprecedented and has certainly influenced City revenue collections.”
But there are strong headwinds facing City Council in the coming fiscal year, according to the memo and testimony Williamson gave to Council.
One of the biggest challenges involves Phoenix’s ballooning public safety pension fund liability as well as new pension costs for retiring police officers and firefighters.
The memo said General Fund contributions to the pension fund over the next five years were anticipated to amount to $245 million but now that cost might soar by $65 million to $85 million.
In addition, the city has a whopping unfunded pension liability of $3.2 billion.
Those costs aren’t the only sizeable financial challenges facing Phoenix
next year.
The memo anticipates higher health insurance and worker’s compensation costs to rise by 7.2 percent that also will impact city employees’ wallets. Those costs “will result in premium increases ranging from 4 percent to 13 percent for calendar year 2022 to active employee plans,” the memo said.
“We also need to ensure that we’re adequately funding our city trust funds,” Williamson said. “We are statutorily and actuarially required to ensure our city trust funds are solvent. This includes funds such as workers compensation. Health care as well as the self-insurance reserve expenses have been going up and we anticipate that to continue next year.
“We also know that the community wants more expanded and new services, particularly in the council priority areas of affordable, housing and homelessness,” she continued. “We want to ensure we have resources to meet that demand.”
Then there are rising costs to keep the city functioning.
Williamson cited the “increasing cost of replacing and protecting our information technology assets.”
“This includes, not only replacing its systems with the best technology the city can afford, but also protecting against cyber security threats,” she continued. “We also know we have increasing costs for city facilities and vehicles.”
The city also is buying the 27-story former Wells Fargo building at 100 W. Washington St. for $46.5 million to house various city departments, including an expanded 911 headquarters.
While funds to buy the 525,000 square feet of office space would come from the city capital budget, Williamson cautioned, “We’re going to have to incorporate ongoing operating expenses for the building into the budget.”
If that wasn’t enough, the city also is grappling with an aging fleet of vehicles, she said.
“We have a General Fund vehicle backlog of roughly $160 million,” she said. “So, we’ll be looking to potentially identify additional resources to help with that backlog.”
The memo also mentioned several other potential costs that could not be quantified – including the impact of the federal investigation into the Phoenix Police Department and potential cuts in the city’s portion of state shared revenue due to final Census figures as well as state income tax reductions the Legislature approved earlier this year.
