May 21 was a memorable day for Joshua Michael Bowden, a member of Mountain Pointe’s Class of 2020, and his friend Sarah Catherine Neville, a Desert Vista Class of 2020 grad. Both students have Down syndrome and Joshua’s mother Louise Bowden, executive director of the Down Syndrome Network Enrichment Center, praised both schools for helping the teens prepare for the next stage of their lives. Above, Joshua’s parents, Christopher and Louise Bowden, hosted a graduation walk at their hom, where Sherri Hoffman of Desert Vista Work Bridge congratulated the students with a gift.