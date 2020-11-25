Thanks to the efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee and Boys Team Charity Ahwatukee, a traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served to 337 kids and staff members at 21 group foster homes in the Valley.
The Kiwanis Club in past years has partnered with several Ahwatukee and Mesa churches to hold a celebratory dinner early in Thanksgiving week, having children and teens in group foster homes brought to a church where they were feted with dinner and some surprises.
Not unexpectedly, COVID-19 prevented that from happening this year,
Undaunted, Kiwanis Club members Annlouise Ferguson and Stacy Rasmussen teamed up with BTC Chairwoman Karen Snyder to bring dinner to them.
“Ahwatukee Kiwanis and Boys Team Charity are preparing food and arranging delivery because despite COVID-19 every child deserves a Thanksgiving,” Ferguson said.
A shortage of drivers forced Kiwanis event chair Annlouise Ferguson to make a public plea for drivers with security clearance.
“The community response is impressive and heartwarming,” Ferguson said. “We have so many people offering to volunteer that we do not have work for all of them. It’s evidence that Ahwatukee is rich with people who want to help others.”
Kiwanis members, current and former teachers and community activists began delivering meals last Saturday and were planning to continue through today.
On Saturday deliveries occurred in two ways: Twenty-two cars pulled up to Ferguson’s curb to drop off food items and pick up Thanksgiving dinners to deliver to 120 foster kids.
The food being dropped off was donated by Boys Team Charity to Ahwatukee families.
Snyder said that teenage boys prepared food items, packed boxes, and loaded vehicles – part of Boys Team Charity’s effort to develop a lasting attitude among its members of giving to the less fortunate.
“Many families dropped off more food than requested,” Ferguson said, stating that huge coolers full of food went out to each group home with bags of shelf-stable food and paper goods like Thanksgiving themed napkins, plates donated by the community.
Thanksgiving dinners to 95 more foster kids living at group homes were delivered from other locations arranged by the two local nonprofits on Saturday. “We anticipate delivering 125 more meals to group homes through Thanksgiving Day,” Ferguson said. “The effort has been a big success,” she added. “We’ve gone from Thanksgiving canceled to Thanksgiving delivered all because Ahwatukee stepped up and pledges to keep stepping up.”
But even as one effort ended, Kiwanis Club members are beginning to think of their next charitable endeavor: New volunteers and drivers have agreed to help with the Kiwanis Foster Teen Christmas.
Kiwanis heads up a community effort to provide clothing, hygiene products and gift cards to older children who otherwise would not have a wrapped package under the tree to open on Christmas morning.
Collection boxes will be placed throughout the community next week at places like the Ahwatukee Swim Center at 4700 E. Warner Road; Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St.; and US West Realty, 4505 E. Chandler Blvd., Ste 170.
“Kiwanis has long served the needs of the underprivileged members of the community, especially children,” Ferguson said. “We could not perform the outreach without the help of nonmembers and businesses in Ahwatukee, Chandler and Tempe. This Thanksgiving the Ahwatukee Kiwanis Club is grateful for the support the community gives us all year long.”
