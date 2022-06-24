Phoenix appears confident as water alarm shakes the West

Disclosures last week that Lake Mead’s water level is plummeting more quickly than expected and putting even more strain on the Colorado River jolted some Western cities, but Phoenix wasn’t among them.
And that could be because of what city Water Services Department officials told City Council during a hearing earlier this month.
Those officials expressed confidence that the measures they’ve taken so far and their future conservation plans have left Phoenix in a safer position than many of its neighbors, including some other Arizona cities, for at least the next few years.
Water Services Director Troy Hayes told Council Committee on Cultural and Community Investment June 1 that Phoenix is nowhere near considering outdoor water use curbs that already are in effect in Los Angeles and other California cities and are being contemplated in other states, including Nevada.
Moreover, Hayes said, because the Colorado River supplies only 40% of Phoenix’s water, development likely can continue the way they are today.
“I think at some point in time, we want to come back and talk with you about sustainable growth and what that looks like,” Hayes told the committee. “Because our water portfolio is diverse and we have more resources than we utilize today, we can still grow. It’s just doing it the right way.”
And Deputy City Manager Karen Peters said, “We have a diverse and robust water portfolio. It’s diverse in the sense that we have multiple sources of water. We don’t have all of our eggs in one basket. It’s robust in the sense that we’ve always maintained a volume of water available to us that actually exceeds what we need in any given year just in case we have the situation that we’re about to have.
“We also have a very strong commitment to investing in infrastructure. Because with water being such a precious resource, you can’t afford to not invest in infrastructure and then wastewater. And so, we have a very robust investment in infrastructure that’s proactive, trying to get ahead of things.”
Big cities that rely on Colorado River water – particularly those in southern Nevada that have virtually no other source – were stunned by testimony June 14 by Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, who said Lake Mead water levels are falling far faster than expected even earlier this year.
She told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Committee that the federal government in 60 days is poised to impose water use restrictions because shortages and demand on the Colorado River Basin will require reductions of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet in 2023 to preserve “critical levels” at Lake Mead and Lake Powell.
Her agency reported that as of last Thursday, Lake Mead water levels had dropped 6 feet in a month. Its latest 24-month outlook last week said it is forecasting the “most probable” lake level will be 1,014.86 feet by September 2023, about 9 feet lower than projections made in May.
“We are 150 feet from 25 million Americans losing access to the Colorado River, and the rate of decline is accelerating,” John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, told the committee.
Climate change and hotter average temperatures throughout most of the nation are confronting the Bureau of Reclamation with concerns over many cities’ water supplies but those that depend on the Colorado River face the greatest danger, Touton indicated.
On Sunday, for example, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported that Lake Mead is approaching a “dead pool level” so quickly that it could become “useless” in the not-too-distant future.
Touton said Western states and tribal nations face a challenge: “Significant and additional conservation actions are required to protect the Colorado River system infrastructure and the long-term stability of the system.”
In an effort to force households to cut water usage by 30%, some California cities over the past month imposed tough lawn-watering restrictions backed by enforcement patrols that can levy fines.
Phoenix administration started June by declaring a Phase 1 Water Alert, setting the stage for an intensive citizen education campaign by the city to broaden awareness of the Valley’s shrinking water supply and step up every-day voluntary conservation practices.
It echoed similar actions by Mesa and Scottsdale, which also declared they would launch the same kinds of public education programs Phoenix is setting in motion.
Phoenix is not mandating any specific measures by city Water Services Department customers.
Rather, as Peters told Council, it aims to conduct “an intensive public education and information program to assist all customers in understanding the need for voluntary water conservation.”
Hayes told Council that even under higher alerts in Phoenix – “which will be declared probably later this year” there is no immediate concern for taking the kind of drastic measures other cities are taking.
“We are still storing water for drought,” he said. “We are still putting water resources underground to plan for the future. And so, what I would say is as we go into further stages, or more extreme stages, that those would happen once those resources are challenged. As you look at our drought management plan, essentially, the stage two as it’s been defined is when an insufficient supply situation actually occurs.”
But he said that by 2024, the city may invoke the third phase of the 2021 Water Management Plan, titled “Planning for Drought.”
Under that phase is a strategy called “demand curtailment” where “programs can be structured to minimize customer impacts and avoid measures that impose severe impacts on a customer’s quality of life and/or the local economy.
“Curtailment programs typically supplement rather than replace efforts to accelerate efficiency improvements,” the plan states. “If demand curtailment becomes necessary, the City will employ a triage approach to balance water demand with available supplies; first targeting water use that provides the least value to customers and the community at‐large. It is an inherently hierarchical approach, protecting societal and economic needs by initially targeting relatively innocuous uses such as leakage and waste followed by discretionary uses as deemed necessary.”
Since early 2019, Phoenix has developed 13 water conservation initiatives and hired a conservation manager, project manager and three water resource specialists.
It developed phases for improving conservation efforts that include educational materials in both English and Spanish, building a group of volunteer “water wranglers” who assist in outreach, and developing a pilot project to connect water usage budgets and landscaping contracts for city properties.
Its second phase is “focused on programs that directly help customers reduce their water waste,” according to written testimony given Council earlier this month.
That includes “identifying more than 20 million gallons of potential water inefficiency through Homeowner Association Efficiency Checkups; partnerships with two non-profit organizations to fund commercial cooling tower retrofits through a business-financed revolving loan program; joining with Arizona State University’s Sustainable Cities Program to create off-the-shelf’ xeriscape conversion plans for residential customers.”
The third phase will focus on “building on water conservation programs with longer-term benefits,” the administration told council.
That includes work in future fiscal years – not the one beginning July 1 – such as “development of a toilet rebate program available to customers regardless of income level, expansion of the water conservation education festivals, review of state educational standards and recommending possible revisions, creation of educational programming for the planned Tres Rios Visitor’s Center, and coordination with Planning and Development in regular building code updates.”
Some council members, particularly committee Chair Betty Guardado, were skeptical about the administration’s assurances.
“We are the fifth largest city in the country and I think the city of Phoenix is not going to be able to deal with this on their own,” Guardado said.
Administration officials who appeared before the committee also were asked how quickly the city would address building code updates to improve water conservation.
Hayes said, “We are currently on the 2018 building codes and there have been 2021 International Building Codes promoted. Those have not been adopted, and we will be beginning those conversations with Planning and Development in just the next couple of weeks.”
Peters added, “We’re talking about building code changes and the horizon that we’ve identified is probably 2025.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.