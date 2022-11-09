Ahwatukee man a veterans parade grand marshal

An Ahwatukee veteran is one of nine Veterans Grand Marshals leading the 26th annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade Friday.
The parade steps off at ll a.m. Nov. 11 at E. Montebello and N. Central avenues.
The parade’s host, Honoring America’s Veterans, estimates there are 511,000 veterans in Maricopa County.
As in years past, the seven Grand Marshals represent veterans from every foreign war or conflict from World War II through Afghanistan.
Thomas Tostenson, a 22-year Ahwatukee resident along with his wife of five years – retired U.S. Army Medical Corps physician Dr. Martha Bauder, represents the Cold War, during which he served as a U.S. Navy Chaplain.
A graduate of the U.S. Naval War College, as a chaplain he was deployed to Kuwait during the Gulf War and attached to the 8th Tank Battalion 2nd Marine Division, serving in Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
“I was a little surprised to be selected but it was a pleasant surprise,” said Tostenson. “After the Persian Gulf War, I had an opportunity to participate in a parade in Washington, D.C., but I was unable to attend because of prior commitments that day.
“So, it feels kind of like the circle
being completed, finally having my day in the sun.”
Tostenson, who ended his 13 years of service as a full Lieutenant in 1998, had been ordained by the Evangelical Free Church of America prior to his commission. He has 37 years in his Career Professional Chaplaincy, 34 of those certified.
“After I got out of the military, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I took a church for a couple of years, but when I visited a friend’s wife in the hospital, I realized that I wanted to return to chaplaincy.”
Tostenson holds multiple degrees, including a master of divinity from Talbot School of Theology, Biola University and a doctor of ministry from Phoenix Seminary.
He spent a year earning his Clinical Pastoral Education Residency at Portland VA Medical Center. The residency is required to become a hospital chaplain.
A Navy chaplaincy requires a bachelor’s degree from a four-year college and a graduate degree in theology.
In addition to his deployment in the Gulf War, Tostenson also has served with the Marines Arctic Warfare unit 350 miles above the Arctic Circle near where the international borders of Norway, Finland and Sweden converge.
“That battalion is the primary arctic warfare unit in the Marines. Some may not be aware, but the Marine Corps doesn’t have their own chaplains; they use Navy chaplains,” he explained.
“This was the winter of 1989, and we were on a NATO operation, and this mission was in defense of northern Norway against possible Russian aggression,” he said. “As far as I know, NATO still has this as an ongoing annual exercise.”
Tostenson, 65, also served as chaplain to the Navy’s test pilot school at the Naval air station Patuxent River, Maryland, from 1991 to 1994.
“Among my students was a pair of twins: Mark and Scott Kelly – yes, now Sen. Mark Kelly and his brother,” he said.
Now a semi-retired professional chaplain employed with Banner Staffing Services as an Arizona-multi Placement Chaplain, he also serves as the Wing Chaplain of the Arizona Wing of the Civil Air Patrol (US Air Force Auxiliary), with whom he holds the rank of major.
He is also chaplain to the Air Force ROTC Detachment at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.
Tostenson was also a faculty member teaching medical ethics at Grand Canyon University’s School of Nursing, and the Market Director of Spiritual Care at the St. Rose Dominican Hospital in Henderson, Nevada, during a one-year hiatus from Ahwatukee.
Continuing the military tradition is son, Zachary, a Horizon Honors and University of Phoenix alum who is currently a sergeant in the U.S. Army. His mother, Tostenson’s first wife, Rainelle Tostenson, passed away of pancreatic cancer in 2011. Tostenson married Bauder in 2017.
Meanwhile, long-time Chandler
resident Lewis ‘Lew’ Bradley represents the Korean War veterans in this year’s parade.
Bradley, a member of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame – Class of 2008, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950 on his
17th birthday.
“You had to have your parents’ permission,” said Bradley. “I took them the papers and they signed.”
As crew chief of Air Sea Rescue in Korea, Bradley is credited for helping rescue multiple downed pilots. In
one instance, he used two ropes to hoist a man to safety while waiting in frigid waters.
He was discharged in 1954 with the rank of sergeant.
“After the military I joined Garrett AiResearch and spent 42 and a half years with them; 28 of those years were overseas in Field Service supporting the turboprop and turbofan engines of various aircraft,” he said.
In 1994 Bradley returned to the U.S. to work with Garrett AiResearch, a pioneer in aerospace technologies, to work in customer service.
Though retired and now 89 years old, Bradley keeps busy with the Chandler Kiwanis Club, having served as a former president among other offices, regularly in attendance at club meetings and functions.
He was commander for Korean War Veterans Arden A. Rowley Chapter, serving on the honor guard at events until they disbanded in October. Among his civilian awards are the Kiwanis Kachina and Hixon awards for activities in Kiwanis Club of Chandler, and he was honored by Chandler Mayor Boyd Dunn for service to the community.
He is a charter member of the East Valley Marine Corps League.
He and his wife Keiko have been married 42 years.
For the first time in the 2022 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade, spectators will see a brand-new eagle balloon with a wingspan of 25 feet which takes 35 cubic meters of helium to fill and a dozen volunteers to handle it, according to Parade Coordinator Paula Padene, who suggested the day’s best viewing site is at Camelback Road and 7th Street.
Parade organizers expect 45,000 people will be on hand to mark Veteran’s Day.
To see the parade route and learn more about the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade see HonoringAmericasVeterans.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.