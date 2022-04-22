Ambitious electric vehicle plan urged for Phoenix

A 15-member ad hoc committee last week recommended to Phoenix City Council a broad range of initiatives for moving the city toward more electric vehicle use, urging the construction of 500 charging stations, buying 200 EVs for city use and developing a ride-sharing plan to give low-income people access to such vehicles.
Although no cost estimate was included in the plan, spearheaded by South Phoenix Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari, Mayor Kate Gallego praised the “very significant time, energy and intellect” that went into the plan, 10 months in the making.
“We hope that the stakeholders are excited about this vision as we bring it to fruition,” Gallego said. “Quite a future in front of us. We expect about 20,000 or 30,000 EVs on Phoenix roads by 2030. It’s essential that we start acting now to identify the infrastructure and make sure we are ready.”
Calling EVs “just one tool for decarbonizing our transportation infrastructure,” the mayor called the committee’s plan part of a broader effort by Phoenix to reduce fossil fuel dependency by increasing the “micro-mobility network” of electric scooters and bicycles as well as expanding the city’s transit system.
Although the committee did not provide any estimate of the cost of its recommendations or how they would be paid for, Gallego said, “This comes at a time when there is a significant influx of resource more than $7 billion, thanks to the infrastructure and jobs act in a bipartisan legislation passed by Congress so that will give us a great chance to accelerate our own investments here.”
The committee also identified other funding sources that range from tax credits for purchasers of some private EVs to grants for zero- and low-emission buses.
Ironically, the discussion of the committee’s presentation came during a five-hour meeting April 12 in which City Manager Jeffrey Barton asked Council for guidance on cutting $14 million from its wish list for spending the city’s remaining federal pandemic-relief funds.
None of that money can be used for electric vehicles but must instead be directed to “one-time investments to improve the prospects of impacted residents and address economic and social disparities that have continued and worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The committee also recommended that the city streamline the permitting process for installing charging stations in homes, businesses and apartment complexes as well as launch a major public-outreach campaign that “clarifies the benefits of EVs, dispels myths, provides resources such as vehicle buying guides and information on charging stations.”
While advocating the city purchase of light-duty EVs, it also suggests pilot programs for electrified street sweepers, buses and trucks.
One aspect of the report that generated much discussion involved “EV equity” – access by low-income people to electric vehicles.
The committee concedes in its draft report that even with expanded use of busesses, e-bikes and e-scooters, private vehicles remain “the most convenient option for navigating around the community.”
While ad hoc committee member Lisa Perez told Council that “there is still a pretty big myth out there that most EVs are expensive and unattainable,” Vice Mayor Laura Pastor said, .
“I struggle with this in the sense of equity, of prioritizing investments in underserved communities and equity because my vision would be that in those communities, they would have electric cars,” Pastor said. “But if I go through those communities currently, electric cars are not in the neighborhoods…That’s going to be a challenge.”
Perez acknowledged Pastor had a point, but added, “I think we need to go into those communities and do a really good analysis to find out exactly what the needs are, and then how we can meet the needs by providing low costs. We talked about incentives for people to get into an EV. The prices are coming down. They’re still up there but I think the myth of them being unattainable is going away. We need to help dispel that with education analysis. “
Gallego referred to a new EV car-sharing program launched in January by Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota in which 100 matching EVs were made available in a $12 million pilot with a nonprofit.
Unlike the handful of electric car-sharing programs in other cities that require drivers to dock vehicles at charging spots, the Twin Cities’ Evie Carshare allows users to end their rides by parking on the street anywhere within a 35-mile designated “home area.” stretching from north Minneapolis to the East Side of St. Paul.
The service territory does not cover all of St. Paul but has “a real focus on serving more of our lower-income communities and communities of color,” according Russ Stark, St. Paul’s chief resilience officer.
A team monitors and moves vehicles to make sure they are charged and evenly dispersed in the cities.
Drivers must meet certain requirements – including be free of any motor vehicle violations and any drug or alcohol-related criminal charges for at least three years – and sign up for various user plans that cost anywhere from 18 cents to 30 cents per minute of use.
The program includes credits for things like parking the vehicle where it was picked up and it operates in tandem with the city’s transit system
Stark said the program is designed to be “revenue neutral,” making just enough to cover the costs of electricity and the maintenance of equipment.
The Evie fleet is expected to grow to 171 this year. By fall, the Twin Cities expect to grow their number of public charging ports by 50%.
There was no indication by Phoenix City Council on what its next steps will be toward implementing the EV committee’s recommendations.
The Minneapolis Star-Tribune contributed to this report.
