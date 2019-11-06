Kyrene Schools Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely surprised 22 teachers in Ahwatukee schools with special visits and commendations for their students’ exceptional performance in AzMerit tests.
As part of her regular “Kyrene Values Teachers” program, Vesely saluted the teachers whose classes showed the highest growth this year over last.
Two of the educators – Esperanza kindergarten teacher Cheryl Chance and Sierra first grade teacher Leslie Hall – had classes that showed 100 percent growth.
Three middle school math teachers were among the honored educators. They included seventh-grade teachers Dondi Casell at Akimel A-al and Megan Shafer at Altadena as well as Kayla Velastegui, who teaches eighth grade at Centennial.
Other teachers included: David Brockman, Eileen Byrne-Quinn and Michelle Jolin, all at Cerritos; Colina teachers Kevin Anway and Marcia Quintero-Guest; Esperanza teacher Rochelle Cotela; and Kristen Farmer, who teaches at Estrella.
Also honored were Lomas teachers Amy Buchanan and Jill Patchin, Milenio teachers Laura Sparks and Carol Warren, Monte Vista teachers Christine Hartland, Kimberly O’Rielly and Kelsey Hamilton and Sierra teachers Heidi Crouch, Cheryl Foster and Vico Guerrero.
