For the second time in two months, a contract with Phoenix Police Department for two trained school resource officers at Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools is on the agenda for the Governing Board’s meeting today, Dec. 8.
But it’s unclear what has changed since the board essentially deadlocked when the same contract was brought to a vote on Oct. 13, leaving two high schools hosting any officer who was available on any given day – a situation that Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil called at the time “a revolving door.”
That same contract in June 2020 triggered the ongoing, months-long debate over SROs in the Tempe Union community when board member Brian Garcia, who has since become board president, asked that it be tabled and signaled his opposition to the presence of uniformed police officers on any Tempe Union campus.
That motion – and sentiment about SROs generally – had the support at the time of then-President Berdetta Hodge and member Andres Barraza. The two members who opposed it are no longer on the board.
But when a resolution was brought before the board Oct. 13 to abolish all SRO positions by the start of the 2022-23 school year, Hodge and Barraza balked, saying the move would be premature without further study and surveys of students, staff, parents and other community members.
When the contract for the Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe SROs came up for a vote at the same meeting, board members Sarah James and Armando Montero were particularly adamant in voting against it.
Intimating the Phoenix Police Department is racist, James said she would not be able to sleep at night supporting the contract. Montero, a 2018 Desert Vista graduate, said he saw a police officer on campus pin a student on the ground with a gun in his hand.
While Hodge and Barraza supported the contract, Garcia abstained on grounds of a conflict of interest because he helped fashion the proposed contract’s language.
The board last month unanimously voted to delay any action on SROs pending a detailed study of student and campus safety district-wide.
It authorized an ad hoc committee to study and recommend model safety plans and policies as well as “explore grant funded options for any additional partnerships or positions that would add to the physical and psychological safety of our students.”
The resolution charges the committee with “recommending various models of safety plans ranging from those that include the district’s current usage of SROs with modifications based on Ad Hoc Committee input to plans that do not include our current usage of SROs.”
It also will be asked to revise “TUHSD safety policies/plans with strategies for enhancing student learning, safety, and well-being through additional social/emotional supports, mental and behavioral health services, restorative practices, other wraparound supports to meet students’ developmental needs, and community-level accountability structures.”
The contract for the Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe SROs states they are “to foster trust and cooperation when interacting with students and to provide for the overall safety and security of everyone on or near school campuses.”
While those officers remain city employees and under the Police Department’s supervision, the contract gives Tempe Union the power to remove any officer for “unprofessional, illegal, or immoral conduct that would affect the officer’s ability to safely and/or professionally perform duties for the district.”
It also gives Tempe Union “sole discretion” to “refuse the assignment to the district of any officer who has been previously removed from the district because of allegations of unprofessional, illegal, or immoral conduct.”
The total contract cost is $270,000.
Efforts to abolish SROs on Tempe Union campuses are unanimously opposed by all six principals, the Tempe Police Department, at least one member of Tempe City Council, a half dozen former board members and a number of students and parents.
But some teachers as well as students and parents also have spoken against SROs, charging they comprise an unwelcome, militaristic and oppressive presence that is especially antagonistic toward students of color.
The contract for the Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe SROs sets out a variety of duties and responsibilities for SROs that go well beyond guarding campuses.
It says SROs will “establish and maintain a professional working relationship with school officials and “work cooperatively and collaboratively with school’s multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) teams to identify students in need.”
They must teach 180 hours of law-related classes and “establish positive relationships with school administrators, staff, students and parents,” according to the contract.
But while the contract has SROs “work collaboratively with the school administration in the investigation of school related criminal activities,” it also states “an officer shall not have any role in the school’s student discipline processes, except at the request of the school, such as when the SRO is needed to provide testimony as a fact witness.”
And it says that when they will be at campus activities and athletic events, they should wear “plain clothes or an alternative uniform as allowed by City policy.”
The contract also requires an SRO to “keep within confidentiality requirements of the Phoenix Police Department Guidelines when providing information requested by students, parents, and staff regarding law-related incidents.” ν
