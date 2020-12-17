Some homeowners and apartment dwellers in Ahwatukee got a tiny piece of the millions in federal pandemic relief the City of Phoenix doled out for rental, mortgage and utility assistance this year.
Records obtained by AFN show that of $2,257,441 spent so far by the city on those forms of relief, Ahwatukee’s share totaled $111,500.
That included $52,800 in rental help, $6,600 in mortgage assistance and $52,000 to help people with delinquent water, electric and gas bills.
Among Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes, records show, 85044 received the most aid – $4,800 in utility assistance and $26,400 in rental assistance for a total $31,200.
The least went to 85045 with $12,300, although that was the only ZIP code to receive mortgage assistance, with $6,600. Another $27,900 – mostly rental assistance – went to people in 85048.
AFN made a public records request for disbursements by the city from the $293 million it received earlier this year in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds.
The records the city provided for rental, mortgage and utility assistance were aggregate totals for each ZIP code in Phoenix.
Those records show that money going to Ahwatukee residents was close to the top among all Phoenix ZIP codes for the combined total of all three forms of assistance.
For example, 85012, just north of the Heard Museum and including the Encanto Village and Alhambra neighborhoods, garnered only a total $3,900 in rental and utility help but no mortgage assistance.
In terms of the three individual forms of assistance that renters and homeowners could apply for, Ahwatukee’s ZIP codes were in the middle of the pack or closer to the low end.
For example, six individual city ZIP codes received more rental assistance than all three Ahwatukee ZIP codes combined and nine received far more than the total that went to all three Ahwatukee’s ZIP codes for mortgage assistance.
Barring a late change by Congress, all CARES act money awarded to states, counties and municipalities must return funds not spent in the next 14 days to the U.S. Treasury.
Money paid to help people pay rent or their mortgage or delinquent utility bills came from a total $78.2 million City Council designated for community services out of its total $293 million in CARES funding.
Council also allocated $143.3 million to “preserve city services” and another $71.8 million toward “city operations.”
At a Dec. 8 meeting, Council was told by the city administration that $43.4 million still had to be spent before the Dec. 30 deadline.
“Of this amount, approximately $34.5 million is still needed to complete and facilitate projects and programs originally approved by City Council and approximately $8.9 million is available to be reprogrammed,” a staff memo to Council said.
The CARES money spent on some city services drew criticism from council members Carlos Garcia and Sal DiCiccio, who said more money should have go into the hands of people suffering economic hardship as a result of the pandemic.
“I think it’s really important that we direct as much as we can directly to people,” Garcia said.
DiCiccio noted that some $5.2 million in delinquent water bills was owed by people who were struggling to pay them.
DiCiccio singled out the $143 million that went to city departments.
“It’s hard to turn down any of these proposals, quite frankly,” he said, “but at the end of the day if you want to do the right thing for people, you got to give them the money.”
Other council members, like Debra Stark, argued for more money to help struggling businesses.
City Economic Development Director Christine McKay reported that businesses approved for grants totaling $87,000 could not get the money because that fund was tapped out. Additionally, she said other business still in the application stage sought a total of another $3 million.
The city allocated $15.7 million for business assistance early this year.
But out of that total, $2.6 million went to cultural institutions such as the Phoenix Symphony as well as individual payments for scores of artists, who received grants of around $1,500 each.
Of the 43.4 million the city had not spent from its CARES funding, $34.5 million went to previously approved programs.
That left $8.9 million, which Council unanimously divided up this way: $3.3 million to the nonprofit Wildfire for to help people with their rent and mortgages; $2 million for utility help, mainly city water bills; $1.087 million for business grants, $2 million for additional COVID-19 testing and $500,000 for food assistance.
The $78.2 million that Phoenix had earmarked for community services covered a wide range of programs, such as the $13.1 million to assist small businesses and the $24.2 million in rent, utility and mortgage help.
Of that total, however, not everything could be spent before the end of the year, so city officials transferred some of that money to the General Fund with the idea of then completing those programs next year.
Those programs included $3.3 million to help needy students who are forced to learn online because schools are closed and $21.5 million for “mitigation and care for vulnerable populations.
That latter category included support for veterans and job training programs, refugee and asylum seeker assistance, human trafficking prevention and heat relief and programs for seniors.
Out of the total spent on community services, more than $7 million had already been spent on COVID-19 testing and $6.4 million on food for needy people.
The $71.8 million allocated for “city operations” included $6 million for active virus and antibody tests for city workers, $20 million for protective gear and cleaning and sanitizing city facilities, $5 million to enforce public health measures like keeping people out of closed parks, $8 million to retrofit city facilities that included driver shields on 500 buses and office and waiting area reconfigurations.
Out of that total, $15.8 million had been set aside to reimburse city workers on COVID-related leave and “offset costs associated with staff that have been diverted from their normal job to a COVID-19 response function.”
However, only $4.2 million of the total allocation was needed for these expenses, so the remainder will be split between offsetting public safety salaries and community virus testing.
Additionally, $17 million was allocated for a telework program that allowed 30 percent of all city employees – more than 3,200 workers – to work from home.
The lion’s, share of the city’s total CARES money involved $143.3 million used to offset public safety salaries.
That money, a city memo states, will “preserve services that would have been reduced due to the projected negative impact of COVID-19 on city revenues."
