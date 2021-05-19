Nicole Koester of Ahwatukee is no flaming anti-masker and her 9-year-old son Nicolas is an obedient student at Kyrene de los Cerritos Leadership Academy, wearing his mask just as most Kyrene students have been doing since August.
But Koester drew the line last Thursday, May 13, when Nicolas “almost passed out at recess playing soccer in the heat wearing his mask.”
Koester said her account of her son’s episode prompted personal calls from Cerritos Principal Amy Gingell and Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes.
And on May 19, Toenjes announced the district was changing its mask mandate to make it optional for students when they on campus but outside buildings.
"Kyrene has determined face coverings will be optional outside, effective tomorrow (May 20), so long as students maintain social distance, to the extent possible," he announcement stated. "This will be the practice for outside moving forward, barring any state or federal mandate regarding face coverings outside."
Earlier this week, district spokeswoman Erin Helm told AFN that Kyrene’s mask and other COVID-19-related policies are “based on the most current guidance provided by the CDC and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health” and that “Kyrene’s practices continue to evolve as that guidance is updated.”
She noted the district has advised parents it would review its policies “in response to that guidance,” but said that review is “unrelated to any single student, staff member or school.”
But Koester was elated and grateful nonetheless.
"I’m grateful for the change and appreciate the leadership and quick response from the superintendent," she told AFN. "She’s been fantastic."
Koester’s account also triggered a barrage of social media posts primarily by angry parents who condemned the mask mandate, particularly as it applies to students who are outdoors.
Her vivid account underscored the issue.
“He was so overheated they had to use a wheelchair to get him to the office because he was too lightheaded to walk,” Koester wrote. “The school nurse told me he was still wearing his mask when she arrived, which means he was overheating but still trying to follow the ‘rules.’ She had to tell him it was okay to take it off and take some deep breaths.
“I was called to come get him because he was having chest pain and a headache. I have no complaints about how the school staff handled the situation; they were/are fantastic. The nurse gave him fluids, iced his neck, called me right away, and followed up with a phone call to check on him.”
Nicolas fully recovered by Friday after suffering a bad headache and stomach ache that had continued into Thursday evening.
His scare came two days after the Kyrene Governing Board heard emails from eight parents who demanded that the district drop its mandatory mask policy and two parents who applauded it. Because the emails were part of the meeting’s public comment portion, board members were forbidden by law to comment.
On the same day Nicolas nearly fainted, the Centers for Disease Control had announced that vaccinated people could basically feel safe anywhere without masks.
That pronouncement created ongoing nationwide confusion, according to numerous news reports – just as Gov. Doug Ducey did several weeks ago when he rescinded the state’s mask mandate for all public buildings but gave school districts the right to make their own policy.
When it comes to masks, Arizona school districts are all over the map.
Most of Kyrene’s neighbors – except for Tempe Union – have dropped their mask mandates or have at least made masks optional for students outside campus buildings.
To Koester, masks outside make little sense – especially on days like last Thursday, when the temperature topped off at 102 degrees.
She argues that young children generally just follow the rules, even if Kyrene’s policy allows them to drop their masks for a few short breaths if they get uncomfortable.
Indeed, she said she asked her son why he didn’t pull down his mask when he was playing soccer during recess – which would have required him to drop out of the game until he put it back in place.
“He said, ‘Well, we wear it so much, we forget that it is on.' And then he said, ‘I just felt like I was breaking the rules.’”
She said Nicolas likely is no different than most of his third-grade classmates – or most any other kid: they’re afraid they’d be breaking the rules even if they’re physically distressed.
“It’s just too hot where we live,” Koester said.
“A middle school or high school kid, if they’re feeling dizzy, I think they’re just more inclined to say ‘Oh yeah, take it down, sit down, take some deep breaths,” Koester said. “But they’re little kids. They just follow the rules…or get a little more brainwashed.”
“I’m not the only parent who has concerns and I think that we need to use this as a catalyst to get at least the outdoor mask policy changed,” Koester said. “I think the other one (indoor masks) is an uphill battle and not worth the fight for four weeks of school, but this is dangerous.”
Some of the parents who emailed the Kyrene Governing Board last week expressed similar concerns, although many of them attacked the indoor mask mandate as well.
One couple told the board that while they are very happy that their daughter is happy in her Kyrene middle school, they are looking at alternatives, including charters, in case Kyrene continues a mandatory mask policy in the coming school year.
They said the charters they called had extensive waiting lists and that “we were told the number one reason parents are looking to move is “mandatory mask policies.”
On the other hand, another parent who identified herself as a doctor praised the policy, stating, “My son is counting on you sticking to the science.”
Getting excused from Kyrene’s mask policy involves more than a note from the doctor.
A parent has to initiate the same process that a parent of a special-needs child has to go through to get an individualized education plan in place that addresses the services and other considerations the district must provide for a child’s particular handicap.
That process involves numerous forms and meetings and does not necessarily guarentee a maskless outcome.
Koester also said children wearing masks outside risk grave consequences, as one girl in another district recently had at a private horse ranch that had a mandatory mask policy. The youngster fainted, fell off her horse and smashed her braces on a pole in the corral. The owner immediately dropped the mandatory mask policy.
While such an extreme incident might be rare, Koester thinks it’s still dangerous for young kids to be forced into masks while they bake in Arizona’s sun.
She said she appreciated the calls from Toenjes and other Kyrene administrators.
Now, she’s hoping her son’s episode will be “the big catalyst for them to also go ahead and reevaluate their policy.”
