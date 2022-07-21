Kyrene details its extensive safety measures

With the memory of the Texas elementary school massacre still fresh in many parents and teachers’ minds, Kyrene School District administrators last week presented a detailed plan on how they are keeping children safe.
That the pre-scheduled presentation at the July 12 Governing Board occurred after the only two citizens speakers to address the board both implored it to be sure safety is a priority was coincidental.
Yet, it underscored the concerns that loom over local schools as a new year is only a few days or weeks away.
“I’m thankful that we have police officers at the middle schools but at the elementary schools we do not, so maybe that funding will allow that,” said Lindsay Harris, a mother of two Kyrene students.
“But I would really like to hear more about what the plan is to lock down the campus so that we as parents feel comfortable bringing our kids back to school in two weeks. It’s sad that we have to talk about it but it’s a really important situation and we need to know what the game plan is to lock down the campus completely,” Harris said.
Jamie Thompson, a former Kyrene teacher, followed by telling the board, “I think it’s really important that we need to have psychologists and counselors in our schools. …These problems start with kids when they’re young. And it travels through with them. And I realized that a lot of them come from bad situations. But we need to have counselors and people that can immediately see your child is having behavioral issues, emotional issues, and not just for their well-being but for everybody else in the classroom.”
Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes had been planning this very presentation on safety for several months and told AFN in May that the Texas massacre added urgency to the need to reassure parents that the district has been and is taking stringent safety measures.
“It is always nice to do an update for families because the reality is parents are scared right now,” she said in an interview the day after a board meeting. “You know, school is supposed to be the next safest place to your home. I couldn’t sleep last night because, of course, we had the board meeting and then, you know, with all of that, and I just kept thinking, where’s the balance?
“We need our families in our schools, we need the partnership, we need the collaboration, we need to be able to let people in. That was where my heart was last night and kind of grappling with: how do we balance the need to have this partnership and educating our youth and keeping our youth safe?”
Toenjes conceded there are concerns about the security of district headquarters, where board meetings are held. Board member Michelle Fahy last Tuesday echoed those concerns and officials said they are studying additional security for the 30-year-old building.
On June 12, Damian Nichols, Kyrene’s executive director of emergency management, detailed the measures the district has taken not only to keep its 25 campuses safe but also protect students from online threats.
He said standard measures at all campuses include perimeter fences and 360-degree video surveillance, electronic-controlled locks and badge access, secure front lobbies, and limited points of access to school buildings.
And he discussed how the district also is maintaining cyber monitoring to pick up on digital evidence of bullying or threats as well as warning signs of students who may be considering harmful actions toward themselves or others.
Retired law enforcement and an all-volunteer Kyrene Support & Response Team conduct security patrols and equipment checks as well as provide support on site for events.
And key staffers at every campus also have been trained to respond to active incidents with “Stop the Bleed, CPR and other life-saving skills.
“Kyrene School District’s unique footprint, with boundaries covering multiple cities and communities, means the district works with half a dozen law enforcement agencies to develop school security plans and to coordinate response in the event of an emergency,” district spokeswoman Erin Helm said.
Board President Kevin Walsh also said that while last week’s presentation focused on physical safety measures, the district would in the future be presenting additional information on its efforts to monitor and address kids’ social and emotional wellness.
Nichols stressed that parents can see for themselves what safety measures are in place and what new ones are being implemented at Kyrene.org/safe.
He noted that the district has been addressing safety on a continuing basis since 2005, when voters approved a bond issue specifically designed to fund those measures.
One of the first measures the district took was to remove portable classrooms, making sure campuses were enclosed, eliminating outside locks except on the main doors to each building, and making lobbies secure.
But the district’s patrols provide an additional layer of security related to the doors, he said.
“In a school district of 25 schools, where we have almost 1000 doors, something gets left unlocked almost every day, even though it’s unintentional,” Nichols said to explaining how patrols respond to notices of unlocked or open doors around the clock.
On a daily basis, he added, “We didn’t want people to be able to walk into the buildings. We wanted to slow them down…and if there was some disturbance, have enough time for either Kyrene staff or first responders to respond.”
The virtual safety nets around campuses also have been key to keeping students and staff safe he said.
“We have cameras that face parking lots, fields, mountains, storage areas, – anything on the external part of the building,” Nichols explained. “This comes in very handy there. We have solved so many issues by being able to look at that data after the fact. But it’s literally a virtual fence around the campuses. And we continue to upgrade that…Those things get upgraded as technology gets better and has more artificial intelligence and things that can help us spot things.”
Nichols also detailed how electronic locks – which have cost upwards of $3,000 for each school – further control access, although he said they all have a host of overrides and failsafe capabilities that can be employed in the event of emergencies.
The district also equipped a vacant building to be an emergency operations center to which various law enforcement agencies have access. Filled with monitors linking to cameras at schools, police can not only see what’s going on inside a school but also in each campus’ immediate neighborhood.
Nichols also said the district last year started a three-year “massive upgrade to a lot of our safety and security.”
Nichols also explained the different between the emergency response team and the safety and security team, noting the latter perform a wide variety of daily tasks.
“They may help at lunch just directing kids to the right place. We might be having issues at bus stops. The list goes on and on. Again, if you can dream it up, we probably responded to it.”
Nichols also explained how “we have lots of tools in place that can monitor the technology that we have in Kyrene.
“We have artificial intelligence and intelligence running in the background, but we also have live human review by some of our providers. What that means is things like Google, your students learn online through Google and they collaborate and they talk to each other, not just in chat rooms, but sometimes they use Google Docs to do that. And they’ll talk to each other in a Word doc or in a spreadsheet.
“We have software that monitors what they’re doing. You can pick up bullying. We can pick up somebody’s cry for help with their threatening suicide. We can pick up threats towards the school.”
When such evidence is picked up, site administrators are notified and the district command team then evaluates “whether or not to activate something if we have an actual threat.
“More often than not, these are bullying, students asking for help,” Nichols added, saying that in such cases, “the school administration works with our psychologist and we start that process.”
By the end of a presentation that consumed more than an hour, Fahy acknowledged that there is not just an elevated concern about safety on campuses.
“I have to say that I find myself when I go to the grocery store, when I go to the shopping mall, when I go to a movie theater, when I go to, you know, a sporting event, I approach that situation now in a very different way,” she said. “I’m looking around for exits I’m looking for which way is the best way out? Where would I hide? What would I do with my kid? All of those things never occurred to me years ago. And it’s alarming. I mean, it makes you maybe not want to go to some of those things. And I think that the places that I just mentioned are not nearly as safe as Kyrene schools.”
